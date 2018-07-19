FreeUP Mobile launches improved 2.0 version of its rewards-based wireless and internet service

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the soft launch of their program in April of this year, FreeUP Mobile has seen its customer base expand as more and more people opt out of paying monthly wireless bills. FreeUP has enjoyed rave reviews from subscribers as their monthly phone bills decrease by 50% or more. Since its inception, FreeUP Mobile's top priority has been to deliver premium wireless service at a greatly reduced cost or even for free. FreeUP has been delivering on this promise from day one.

Now, FreeUP has their sights set on continuing to expand their network and offer a better experience for their users. With that in mind, they recently launched their new and improved program, FreeUP 2.0. This program offers more competitive wireless plans and an enhanced version of their mobile app. Plus, access to best-in-class Unlimited Global Calling to most destinations and minutes stipend for expensive destinations. This is all offered with the new "Make It Free Guarantee", a no risk offer that matches your first $10 in credits, making your first month of service on the $20 Unlimited Plan completely free!

Once a user signs up for a FreeUP plan, they can earn dollars towards their phone bill through the FreeUP rewards app. With the launch of FreeUP 2.0 comes a new and improved version of the FreeUP mobile app. This version has expanded categories including videos, games, and an "offer wall" from which users can earn reward dollars to lower their wireless bill.

Using the FreeUP Rewards App, mobile subscribers can earn credit towards their monthly phone bill by simply downloading coupons, playing games, searching the web, taking surveys, watching videos, and other simple tasks. Users are finding these simple to complete while waiting in line at the grocery store, on their lunch hour, or while they're relaxing at home. "The rewards app is very easy to use, and a good time killer when waiting in lines. Passing the time while making your phone bill free, yes please," noted one customer. People are realizing that they don't have to stick with the status quo of paying outrageous costs for their mobile service.

Not only does FreeUP offer a way for customers to earn credits that will get them to a $0 monthly talk, text & data plan, they also offer access to America's largest 4G LTE Network and a simple setup process. After purchasing a plan with FreeUP, users are sent a free SIM card to activate their plan from the comfort of their home. Once the SIM card is inserted, they can access the rewards app to start earning immediately.

"I got this SIM card really quickly and it works great! I was able to just plug it into my Samsung phone and get fast 4G service and can even use the FreeUP rewards app to earn credits on my phone bill. I'm excited to see my phone bill shrink while still having great service!," remarked a FreeUP customer.

FreeUP continues to add more reward partners to their network. Which provides more ways for customers to earn reward dollars towards their monthly phone bill. They can shop online, download coupon codes, or eat out at participating locations via the Local Offers. Customers are realizing a few dinners out a week and their everyday online shopping renders their cell phone bill obsolete.

FreeUP continues to strive to provide a frictionless path to uncompromised cellular-first wireless service on America's top GSM 4G LTE network. Offering wide-open, blazing LTE speeds and great features like unlimited international calling and messaging. Visit FreeUPmobile.com to view plans and pricing and start saving today.

ABOUT FREEUP MOBILE:

FreeUP Mobile is a revolutionary wireless company founded with the single goal of tying customer rewards and loyalty to making high quality wireless service free. The company offers wireless plans on a nationwide Tier-1 network. Users are able to earn credits using the FreeUP Mobile Rewards app which are then applied to the user's monthly services. By earning only a small amount in rewards credits each day, FreeUP Mobile subscribers are able to make their services Free!

