FutureBrand North America refreshes its creative direction with new Executive Creative Director Wally Krantz and strengthens its senior leadership team with two key promotions

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureBrand has announced a change in creative direction with the appointment of Wally Krantz as Executive Creative Director of its Corporate division in North America.

Over the last 25 years Wally has developed a reputation for excellence, leading strategic branding programs and creating identities and visual systems for organizations around the world. Highlights include his iconic work for FedEx, S&P Global, The NFL, Vodafone, Shazam, LG and The International Rescue Committee. Wally lectures on design and branding, conducts workshops at colleges and universities, and has served on several juries including The Art Directors Club and The Clio Awards. The recipient of many design awards himself, his work has been featured in numerous design publications and exhibitions throughout the world. Krantz will be joining FutureBrand in mid-August.

The appointment coincides with changes to its North American leadership team with the promotion of Simon Hill to President, FutureBrand North America and Jim Lowell to the global position of Chief Growth Officer, FutureBrand Worldwide.

Their focus is to further develop and expand FutureBrand's already impressive portfolio of clients across the United States while ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the industry to attract and retain the very best talent.

Patrick Smith, CEO at FutureBrand, said "The continued success of our US division is vital to our global strategic efforts and the addition of Wally to the team will bring the energy and drive for creative excellence in our corporate division that will be a great asset for us and our clients. We're delighted to have him on board and together with Simon's leadership and Jim's well-deserved promotion, we are confident we are tremendously well-placed in the market to define and deliver both great consumer and corporate brand experiences."

Wally Krantz said "Patrick and Simon are great leaders and share an inspired vision. You need the right mix of people to create inspired and powerful work and I am thrilled to bring my experience and thinking as both a creative leader and a designer to FutureBrand."

Simon Hill said "I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on the leadership of FutureBrand in North America. I'm looking forward to building on the success of the team over the last five years and am committed to delivering groundbreaking creative and innovative work on behalf of our clients."

About FutureBrand

FutureBrand is the creative future company; a global brand and innovation company, part of the Interpublic Group. Through traditional branding skills and foresight, we help companies create the future for their brands and businesses. We work in over 22 markets around the world with clients such as American Airlines, Merck, Nestlé, Intel, Tupperware, and Cadillac. www.futurebrand.com

