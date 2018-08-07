07.08.2018 00:59:00

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2018

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July, 2018. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2017.

Highlights  

  • GOL's domestic load factor grew to 82.9%, a 0.3 p.p. increase in comparison to July 2017. GOL's domestic demand (RPK) grew by 10.0% and GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 9.6%, as volume of departures and number of seats increased by 4.4% and 9.2%, respectively over July 2017.
  • In July 2018, international demand (RPK) and supply (ASK) and decreased by 21.8% and 11.8%, respectively, and international load factor was 68.4%, a decrease of 8.7 p.p. in relation to July 2017.
  • GOL's total demand (RPK) increased 6.3% in comparison to July 2017 and consolidated load factor was 81.5%. Supply (ASKs) increased 7.0% due to a 3.6% increase in departures and an 8.3% increase in the number of seats.

 






Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)





Operational data *

July/18

July/17

% Var.

7M18

7M17

% Var.

July/18

LTM

July/17

LTM

% Var.

Total GOL










Departures

23,777

22,952

3.6%

146,473

144,935

1.1%

252,191

249,521

1.1%

Seats (thousand)

4,160

3,840

8.3%

24,872

24,254

2.5%

42,571

41,741

2.0%

ASK (million)

4,768

4,457

7.0%

27,861

26,923

3.5%

47,632

46,095

3.3%

RPK (million)

3,884

3,653

6.3%

22,213

21,350

4.0%

38,094

36,247

5.1%

Load Factor

81.5%

81.9%

-0.5 p,p

79.7%

79.3%

0.4 p,p

80.0%

78.6%

1.3 p,p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,360

3,105

8.2%

19,204

18,658

2.9%

33,140

31,924

3.8%

Domestic GOL










Departures

22,544

21,598

4.4%

138,166

136,779

1.0%

237,880

235,603

1.0%

Seats (thousand)

3,932

3,600

9.2%

23,480

22,811

2.9%

40,119

39,278

2.1%

ASK (million)

4,286

3,911

9.6%

24,685

23,925

3.2%

42,219

41,053

2.8%

RPK (million)

3,555

3,232

10.0%

19,863

19,041

4.3%

34,068

32,406

5.1%

Load Factor

82.9%

82.6%

0.3 p,p

80.5%

79.6%

0.9 p,p

80.7%

78.9%

1.8 p,p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,206

2,920

9.8%

18,117

17,558

3.2%

31,265

30,077

3.9%

International GOL










Departures

1,233

1,354

-8.9%

8,307

8,156

1.9%

14,311

13,918

2.8%

Seats (thousand)

228

240

-4.9%

1,392

1,443

-3.6%

2,452

2,462

-0.4%

ASK (million)

481

546

-11.8%

3,177

2,999

5.9%

5,414

5,043

7.4%

RPK (million)

329

421

-21.8%

2,350

2,309

1.8%

4,025

3,842

4.8%

Load Factor

68.4%

77.1%

-8.7 p,p

74.0%

77.0%

-3.0 p,p

74.4%

76.2%

-1.8 p,p

Pax on board (thousand)

154

184

-16.4%

1,087

1,099

-1.1%

1,875

1,847

1.5%

On-time Departures

86.9%

95.4%

-8.5 p,p

92.9%

95.3%

-2.5 p,p

93.3%

95.0%

-1.7 p,p

Flight Completion

98.6%

98.8%

-0.2 p,p

98.4%

98.5%

-0.1 p,p

98.4%

98.4%

0.0 p,p

Cargo Ton

9.1

8.6

5.9%

62.4

56.8

9.9%

108.4

100.0

8.4%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL serves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 67 destinations in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,300 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 14 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide, Headquartered in São Paulo. GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 135 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-july-2018-300692758.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

