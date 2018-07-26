Geocent Announces New Website Launch

METAIRIE, La., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Geocent, LLC, is proud to announce the launch of their redesigned corporate website. The website URL will remain the same as the current website: www.geocent.com.

The new website was developed by ThreeSixtyEight, a Baton Rouge-based marketing and branding agency, along with direction from Geocent's marketing team and contributions from Geocent's Enterprise Technology Solutions and Aerospace and Defense Engineering business units. Together, they created a unified, missions-focused message that highlights Geocent's impact on our warfighters, service to our veterans, deep space exploration, infrastructure security, and cloud technologies.

The all-new Geocent.com provides visitors with ongoing dynamic content such as up-to-date information on Geocent projects and innovations, blogs and white papers written by Geocent's thought-leaders and industry experts, as well as up-to-date information on Geocent' s contract vehicles and core competencies. For those visitors seeking a career opportunity, Geocent' s Careers page features the company's latest benefit information and training and development initiatives. The new site also highlights Geocent's culture and its support of the communities where employees live and work.

"The new Geocent.com website offers clients, potential clients, and job seekers a great opportunity to learn more about what kind of company Geocent is, what we do best, and how we do it," said Dr. Robert A. "Bobby" Savoie, CEO. "As one of the largest and fastest growing technology companies headquartered in Louisiana with 11 offices in 8 states around the country, we are constantly challenged to accurately reflect Geocent's vision and evolution through our website. Our team of extraordinary professionals have worked very hard on this new website, and we're proud to offer our visitors a clear, engaging, and dynamic view of our growing company."

The website comes with a fresh branding image for Geocent, which has been seen across its social platforms in the past few months. This updated identity is helping distinguish Geocent with a unified brand message of innovation and focus on the employees and clients that contribute to world-changing missions.

Visitors to the new website will stay informed on the latest Geocent projects and capabilities, as well as content from Geocent's leaders in the Information Technology and Aerospace and Defense industries.

About Geocent

For over 20 years Geocent has provided innovative information technology and high-end engineering services to federal, state and local government; the defense industry; as well as commercial clients. Geocent has offices in Metairie, La., Charleston, S.C., Huntsville, Ala., Stennis Space Center, Miss., Ridgeland, Miss., New Orleans, La., Baton Rouge, La., Dallas, Tx., San Diego, Ca, McLean, Va, and Arlington, Va. For news media interviews and further information, please contact Jaclyn Dufrene at 504-831 1900 or jaclyn.dufrene@geocent.com.

