Global Catalyst Carriers Market Outlook to 2023 - Growing Consumption of Petroleum Derivatives to Meet the Increasing Energy Demand

The "Catalyst Carriers Market by Product Type (Ceramics, Activated Carbon, Zeolites), Shape/Composition (Sphere, Porous, Ring, Extrudate, Honeycomb), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global catalyst carriers market is estimated to be 121.2 kilotons in 2018 and is projected to reach 151.8 kilotons by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing consumption in petroleum derivatives and growing energy demand in fast-growing emerging economies. Stringent regulations associated with petroleum treatment and demand for efficient catalysis across industrial verticals are also increasing the consumption of catalyst carriers.

Factors restraining and challenging the growth of the catalyst carriers market are incorporation of advanced technologies in chemical synthesis and fluctuating raw material prices, respectively.

Ceramics is estimated to be the largest product type of catalyst carriers in 2018. Ceramics include a broad range of chemical compounds that are solid and inorganic. They are mostly metal oxides, nitrides, carbides, borides, and composite materials. Properties such as poor conductivity, high melting temperature, appreciable hardness, low ductility, chemical resistance, and high moduli of elasticity make ceramics the most abundantly used product types in the manufacturing of catalyst carriers.



Based on shape/composition, sphere is estimated to be the largest segment of the global catalyst carriers market in 2018. Spherical catalyst carriers are preferred over other catalyst carriers as it provides higher stiffness, lower thermal expansion, increased corrosion resistance, higher electrical resistance, and are lightweight than its counterparts.



Oil & gas is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the catalyst carriers market in 2018. Catalyst carriers are used to enhance the mechanical strength and efficiency of a catalyst. The use of catalyst carriers in various catalytic reactions in the production of petrochemicals is expected to drive their consumption in the oil & gas end-use industry.



North America is estimated to be the largest catalyst carriers market in 2018. The rise in shale gas exploration and tight oil production in the US is expected to increase refining procedures which will drive the demand for catalyst carriers in the region. The presence of major refinery catalysts manufacturers such as Albermarle (US) and W.R. Grace & Co. (US) in the region is also expected to increase the consumption of catalyst carriers.



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Catalyst Carriers Market

4.2 Catalyst Carriers Market, By Region

4.3 North America Catalyst Carriers Market, By Product Type and Country

4.4 Catalyst Carriers Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Consumption of Petroleum Derivatives to Meet the Increasing Energy Demand

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Associated With Petroleum Treatment

5.2.1.3 Demand for Effective Catalysis Across Industrial Verticals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Incorporation of Advanced Technologies in Chemical Synthesis Diminishing the Use of Catalysts

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Research & Development Intensive Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Refining Capacities, By Country



6 Catalyst Carriers Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ceramics

6.3 Activated Carbon

6.4 Zeolites

6.5 Others



7 Catalyst Carriers Market, By Shape/Composition

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sphere

7.3 Porous

7.4 Ring

7.5 Extrudate

7.6 Honeycomb

7.7 Others



8 Catalyst Carriers Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.3 Chemical Manufacturing

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Others



9 Catalyst Carriers Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Russia

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 UK

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 Iran

9.5.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Venezuela

9.6.3 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansion

10.3.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.3.3 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ceramtec GmbH

11.2 Saint-Gobain

11.3 W. R. Grace & Co.

11.4 Coorstek Inc.

11.5 Cabot Corporation

11.6 Almatis GmbH

11.7 Sasol Ltd.

11.8 Evonik Industries

11.9 Noritake Co., Limited

11.1 Magma Ceramics & Catalysts

11.11 Other Key Companies

11.11.1 Devson Groups Ltd.

11.11.2 Ultramet

11.11.3 Riogen Inc.

11.11.4 Applied Catalyst

11.11.5 JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.

11.11.6 Porocel

11.11.7 Pingxiang Gophin Chemical Co.

11.11.8 Focus Catalyst Carrier Co., Ltd.

11.11.9 Sinocata

11.11.10 Calgon Carbon Corporation

11.11.11 Exacer S.R.L.

11.11.12 C&Cs - Catalysts & Chemical Specialties

11.11.13 BASF SE

11.11.14 Christy Catalytics LLC



