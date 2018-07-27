Global Holography for Industrial Applications Market 2018-2024: Strategic Business Report - Holography in Data Storage is an Emerging Application Area Laden with Tremendous Potential for Growth

DUBLIN, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Holography for Industrial Applications - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Applications:

Holographic Scanning

Holographic Industrial Testing

Holographic Optical Elements

The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3D AG ( Switzerland )

) AHEAD Optoelectronics, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) API Group Plc (UK)

CFC International Corporation ( USA )

) Crown Roll Leaf, Inc. ( USA )

) De La Rue Plc (UK)

Headwall Photonics, Inc. ( USA )

) Holographix LLC ( USA )

) HoloTech Switzerland AG ( Switzerland )

) Holtronic Technologies ( Switzerland )

) ITW Foils ( USA )

) Jenoptik AG ( Germany )

) K Laser Technology, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Laser Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) Luminit LLC ( USA )

) OpSec Security Group Plc (UK)

Optaglio a.s. ( Czech Republic )

) Optometrics LLC ( USA )

) Spectratek Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) SURYS ( France )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Holography - A Rudimentary Overview

Holography for Industrial Applications - Current & Future Analysis

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Holography in Industrial Applications

Holographic Scanning - Immensely Popular in Material Handling

Growing Focus on Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy in Assembly Line Operations to Drive Demand for Holographic Scanning among Manufacturers

Industrial Testing - A Major Application Opportunity for Holography

Holographic Interferometry Brings Mainstream Use of Holography in Industrial Testing

Growing Focus on Non-Destructive Testing in Industries Drives Strong Business Prospects for Industrial Holography

Government Regulations Propel NDT in Industries

Opportunity Indicator

Holography in CAD

Growing Relevance of Holography in Product Design

Holography in Data Storage - An Emerging Application Area Laden with Tremendous Potential for Growth

Potential Role of Nanoparticles in Increasing Adoption of Holography

Technology Innovations & Advancements over the Years

Arizona Researchers Develop New Holography Approach for Larger Sized Heads-Up Displays

German Researchers Develop Digital Holography for In-line Measurements during Production

Technology to Generate Realistic 3D-Holograms

Leia 3D Creates Holography-based Interface for Automobiles

NICT Researchers Develop Projection-Type Holographic 3-D Display Technology

Digital 3-D Holographic Microscopy System (DHM)

Metasurface Based Tiny Holograms Control Laser Light

Holography Based on Nanoantennas

Holography to Feature in Smartphones

Holograms and Matrix Codes: An Effective Combination



3. INTRODUCTION TO HOLOGRAPHY

Hologram - A Definition

History of Holography

Holography Vs Photography

Pseudoscopic and Orthoscopic Images

Off-axis Holography

Application Areas of Holography - A Review

Holographic Scanning Systems

Holographic Testing

Non-Destructive Testing

Holographic Optical Element

Procedure

Application

Holographic-based Data Storage

Recording Process

Information Retrieval

Classification

A Focus on Hologram Creation

Properties of Hologram

Applications of Holograms

Categorization of Holograms

Categorization on the Basis of Recording Methods

Phase and Amplitude Holograms

Categorization Based on Hologram Thickness

Plane or Thin Holograms

Thick or Volume Holograms

Types of Holograms

Conventional Holograms

Creation of Conventional Hologram

Electrohologram

Applications of Electron Holography

Voxel's Medical Holograms

Select Holographic Techniques

Holographic Interferometry

Applications

Multiexposure Holography

Real-time Holography

Time-Average Holography

Holographic Discs

Tamarack's Multimedia Jukebox

DOVID

Direct Digital Holography (DDH)

Laser Tuning Gratings

Concave Grating

Holographic Grating

Head-Up Display Systems



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Players

3D AG (Switzerland)

AHEAD Optoelectronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

API Group Plc (UK)

CFC International Corporation (USA)

Crown Roll Leaf, Inc. (USA)

De La Rue Plc (UK)

Headwall Photonics, Inc. (USA)

Holographix LLC (USA)

HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland)

Holtronic Technologies (Switzerland)

ITW Foils (USA)

Jenoptik AG (Germany)

K Laser Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc. (USA)

Laser Technology, Inc. (USA)

Luminit LLC (USA)

OpSec Security Group Plc (UK)

Optaglio a.s. (Czech Republic)

Optometrics LLC (USA)

Spectratek Technologies, Inc. (USA)

SURYS (France)



4.2 Recent Industry Activity

Zebra Imaging Sells 3D Holographic Print Business to HoloTech Switzerland

De La Rue Takes Over DuPont Authentication

HELLA and Covestro Collaborate to Develop Holographic Vehicle Lighting

Daqri Snaps Up Holographic Technology Company Two Trees Photonics

Hologram Industries Changes its Name to SURYS

Zebra Imaging Introduces 3D Hologram Creator Plugin for Autodesk Revit BIM Software Users



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 62)



The United States (23)

Japan (2)

Europe (27)

- France (1)

- Germany (4)

- The United Kingdom (7)

- Italy (2)

- Rest of Europe (13)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

Latin America (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t8sgj7/global_holography?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-holography-for-industrial-applications-market-2018-2024-strategic-business-report---holography-in-data-storage-is-an-emerging-application-area-laden-with-tremendous-potential-for-growth-300687806.html

SOURCE Research and Markets