Global Industrial Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023: Segmented by Base Oil, Type, End-User Industry, and Geography

The "Global Industrial Lubricants Market - Segmented by Base Oil, Type, End-User Industry, and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial lubricants market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial lubricants are basically greases and oils that are used in order to lessen wear and tear of materials while reducing binding and friction. In some cases, they also offer electrical resistivity while increasing the thermal conduction.

Automotive Production Growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe

Lubricants are primarily used by OEMs during the production of automobiles. These are also used extensively in the automotive refinish and aftermarket. With rising consumer spending and growing population in Asia-Pacific, the global automotive production has been increasing constantly. Asia-Pacific and Europe have been the prime regions supporting the growth of automotive production, with year-on-year growth rates of 7.6% and 2.5%, respectively, for 2016-17. China, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam are turning out to be potential markets for demand and supply of automobiles, owing to many automotive manufacturers establishing their manufacturing and assembly plants in these countries. This can be attributed to the availability of labor at low costs, raw material prices, and growing urban population in the region.

Usage of Metalworking Fluids are Expected to Increase

Metalworking fluids are used to lubricate and reduce the heat of cutting tools and the metal work piece. They increase the lifetime of the cutting tool, by increasing the efficiency through cleaning the surface, removing chips, etc. Significant contractions in automotive and metal production in 2015-2016 (as a result of the global economic crisis) led to a depressed metalworking fluid demand. However, the recent rebound of the automotive industry has brought a significant uptick in the demand for metalworking fluid products. Demand for metalworking fluids in applications, such as metal removal, metal protecting, metal forming, and metal treating is estimated to rise rapidly (due to growth in the end-user industries, such as automation, steel, and OEMs).

Germany to Dominate the European Market

Germany witnessed a 20% increase in the new residential building permits in 2016, and in 2017, the construction sector registered a turnover of Euro 112.2 billion. The construction & building industry in the country is expected to experience the boom, owing to the growing demand for real estate in the nation, due to increasing population growth and job security, and low borrowing costs. According to the officers of Deutsche Bauindustrie and Deutsche Baugewerbe, the residential construction was the main driver of growth with a positive growth rate of 7% for 2017. With such growth in the automotive and construction industries, the demand for lubricants used in these industries is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period.

Major Players

BASF SE

ExxonMobil

Chevron Corporation

ConocoPhillips

Lukeoil

others

Other Prominent Players



Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Total S.A.

BP Plc

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

Petronas Lubricants International

PT Pertamia

Gazpromneft - Lubricants

Indian Oil Corporation

ENI S.p.a

Petrobras

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Automotive Production Growth In Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe

4.1.2 Increasing Usage of High-performance Lubricants

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Drain Intervals in Automotive and Industrial Sectors

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Industrial Growth In Middle East & Africa

4.3.2 Other Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Share and Forecast)

5.1 By Raw Material

5.1.1 Mineral Oil

5.1.2 Synthetic Oil

5.1.3 Bio-Based Oil

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Grease

5.2.2 Hydraulic Oil

5.2.3 Gear Oil

5.2.4 Compressor Oil

5.2.5 Turbine Oil

5.2.6 Metalworking Fluids

5.2.7 Others

5.3 By End-user

5.3.1 Metal manufacturing

5.3.2 Construction

5.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

5.3.4 General Manufacturing

5.3.5 Power Generation

5.3.6 Others (Cement Manufacturing, Mining, Food processing



6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Share and Forecast)

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 ASEAN Countries

6.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.2.4 Rest of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 United Kingdom

6.3.3 Italy

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Russia

6.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest of South America

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 Iran

6.5.3 UAE

6.5.4 South Africa

6.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players



8. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Products & Services, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

8.1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

8.2 ExxonMobile Corporation

8.3 Total S.A.

8.4 ConocoPhillips

8.5 Chevron Corporation

8.6 BP Plc

8.7 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

8.8 Lukoil

8.9 Petronas Lubricants International

8.10 PT Pertamia

8.11 Gazpromneft - Lubricants, Limited

8.12 Indian Oil Corporation

8.13 ENI S.p.a

8.14 Petrobras

8.15 BASF SE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rpm7gt/global_industrial?w=5

