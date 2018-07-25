Global Market for Battery-Electric Vehicles 2018-2032: Over 70 Million Light-Duty BEVs Will be Sold

DUBLIN, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This is a comprehensive report on the market for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). The covers report the market through 2032.

Over 70 million light-duty BEVs will be sold in 2032, generating close to three trillion dollars in revenue. The sales of these vehicles will be highest in developed countries which are in the process of being blanketed by networks of charging stations.

The auto market is witnessing a seismic shift that parallels the mobile phone revolution. Besides transition to clean energy, this shift encompasses intelligent, autonomous and connected vehicles that will improve transport efficiency while meeting energy-saving and emission-reduction targets.

The momentum behind electric-vehicle adoption - both from the side of the consumer and the automotive industry - has reached an inflexion point. Governments the world over have been instituting policies that will help in the growth of electric vehicles, including a variety of incentives to buyers of electric vehicles.



The primary factor contributing to the phenomenal growth of these vehicles are government incentives and subsidies. Another driving factor is the awareness that the use of electric vehicles will entail long-term environmental benefits.



Electric vehicles are more expensive than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, but their maintenance and usage less expensive. The economies of scale resulting from the swift uptake of these vehicles will lead to considerable decline in costs, making government incentives and subsidies unnecessary.



While BEVs are the short-term beneficiaries of the transition to clean energy, the market will eventually see widespread adoption of fuel-cell/battery-electric hybrid vehicles. These hybrid vehicles will offer more than double the range of internal combustion engines.



Charging infrastructures are rapidly being deployed in most of the major markets, helping propel the uptake of BEVs. These infrastructures are increasingly being equipped with fast-charging capabilities that significantly help reduce charging time.



More than half of the BEVs are being produced in China which has emerged as the biggest auto market globally. Virtually every major automaker has established a presence in China to take advantage of the country's auto boom.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Important Definitions



2 Market and Industry Developments

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Deployment Factors

2.3 International Push



3 Regional Developments

3.1 North America

3.2 Caribbean & Latin America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

3.5 China

3.6 Asia-Pacific



4 Automaker Profiles

4.1 BMW AG

4.2 Daimler AG

4.3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

4.4 Ford Motor Co.

4.5 General Motors

4.6 Honda

4.7 Hyundai

4.8 Kia

4.9 Mazda

4.10 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

4.11 Nissan

4.12 Groupe PSA

4.13 Groupe Renault

4.14 Subaru

4.15 Tesla

4.16 Toyota

4.17 Volkswagen AG

4.18 Volvo

4.19 Other Automakers

4.19.1 Jaguar Land Rover

4.19.2 Bollor

4.19.3 Aston Martin



5 Chinese Automakers

5.1 BAIC

5.1.1 Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd.

5.1.2 Beijing Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd.

5.2 BYD

5.2.1 Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.

5.3 Chang'an

5.3.1 Chang'an Ford Automobile Co., Ltd.

5.3.2 Chang'an Mazda

5.3.3 Chang'an Suzuki

5.3.4 Chang'an PSA

5.4 Chery

5.4.1 Qoros

5.4.2 Chery Jaguar Land Rover

5.5 Dongfeng

5.5.1 Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd.

5.5.2 eGT New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd.

5.5.3 Dongfeng Renault Automobile Co.

5.5.4 Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd.

5.5.5 Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motor Co., Ltd.

5.5.6 Dongfeng Peugeot-Citron Automobile Co., Ltd.

5.5.7 Dongfeng Infiniti Motor Co., Ltd.

5.6 FAW

5.6.1 FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd.

5.6.2 Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.

5.6.3 Sichuan FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.

5.6.4 FAW-GM Light Duty Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd.

5.6.5 FAW Mazda Motor Sales Co., Ltd.

5.7 Geely Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd.

5.8 Great Wall Motors Co., Ltd.

5.8.1 Spotlight Automotive Ltd.

5.9 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd.

5.9.1 JAC-Volkswagen

5.10 SAIC

5.10.1 SAIC General Motors Co., Ltd.

5.10.2 SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd.

5.10.3 SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd.

5.11 Other Notable Chinese JVs

5.11.1 BMW Brilliance

5.11.2 GAC Fiat Chrysler

5.11.3 GAC Mitsubishi

5.11.4 Zotye Ford

5.11.5 Guangqi Honda Automobile Co., Ltd.



6 Indian Automakers

6.1 Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.

6.2 Tata Motors

6.3 Other Indian Automakers



7 Market Sizing and Forecast

7.1 Global Market

7.1.1 Global Unit Sales

7.1.2 Unit Sales by Region

7.1.3 Global Revenue

7.1.4 Revenue Share by Region

7.2 North American Market

7.3 CALA

7.4 Europe

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.6 China

7.7 Asia-Pacific



8 Conclusion and Findings

8.1 Seismic Shift

8.2 Drivers

8.3 Government Mandates

8.4 Government Incentives

8.5 Competitive Landscape

8.6 Pricing Trends

8.7 Charging Infrastructures

