30.07.2018 14:45:00
Global Mice Model Market Report 2018-2023 - CRISPR-Cas9 Technology Segment Driving Gains
The "Mice Model Market By Type (Inbred Mice, Outbred Mice, Genetically Engineered Mice), Service (Breeding, Rederivation), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Heart Disease), Technology (CRISPR Cas9, SCNT), Mice Care Product & End User- Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Research Grants Favours the Adoption of Mice Models to Drive Demand
According to the American Cancer Society, about 1,688,780 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2017 in the U.S. About 600,920 Americans were expected to die of cancer in 2017, which translate to about 1,650 people per day. Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the U.S., exceeded only by heart diseases, and accounts for nearly 1 of every 4 deaths. In addition, growing geriatric population in the U.S. is the major factor for growing cancer incidence across the U.S. For instance, 87% of all the cancers in the U.S. are diagnosed in people 50 years of age and older.
A substantial proportion of cancers could be prevented, including all the cancers caused by tobacco and heavy alcohol consumption. According to the American Cancer Society epidemiologist, in 2017, about 190,500 of the estimated 600,920 cancers deaths in the U.S. were by cigarette smoking. The screening of cancers can help to prevent colorectal and cervical cancers by allowing the detection and removal of precancerous lesions. Moreover, screening also offers tremendous opportunity to detect some cancers early, when treatment is less extensive and more likely to be successful.
Significant advances have been made in developing novel therapeutics for cancer treatment, and targeted therapies have revolutionized the treatment of some cancers. Despite the promise, only about five percent of new cancer drugs are approved, and most fail due to lack of efficacy. The indication is that current preclinical methods are limited in predicting successful outcomes. Thus, mouse models can ensure the efficacy and efficiency of particular drug molecule by conducting huge number of clinical trials during drug formulation process. Genetically engineered mouse (GEM) models are a mainstay for basic and translational cancer research. A veritable explosion of GEM models in recent years has been fueled by technological advances that have enabled the rapid generation of models of increasing complexity and relevance for human cancer.
Key Findings in the Mice Model Market
CRISPR-Cas9 Technology Segment Driving Gains
CRISPR-Cas9 is the leading technology of mice model which represent the largest share of a mice model market. The emergence of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology with its simplicity, versatility, and efficiency has considerably improved the time frame and the process of creating these modified alleles. The technology has enabled rapid production of knockout, conditional alleles or mice carrying single point mutations, which mimic those in human patients, in only several weeks. Thus, CRISPR-Cas9 has quickly become the preferred technology for genetic manipulation and shows incredible promise as a platform for studying gene function in vivo.
China to Witness Fastest Growth
While North America dominates the global mice model (models, services, care products) market, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to presence of significant patient pool, especially in rural/remote areas with limited healthcare access, aging population, and rising burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. In APAC region, China provides lucrative growth opportunities for the mice model (models, services, care products) market players. Large population base and rising patient pool with chronic diseases that requires extensive treatment for prevention of such diseases, advancement in biological research due to huge government funding, and well-established research laboratories in the country lay the groundwork for enormous market potential.
This industry study presents historical value market data (2016 and 2017), estimated current year data (2018) and forecasts for 2023 for the following segments. The study also evaluates company market share and analyzes industry competitors including Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.), Trans Genic Inc. (Japan), genOway (France), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Envigo (U.S.), JANVIER LABS (France), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (U.S.), and Harbour Antibodies BV (The Netherlands) among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Currency and Limitations
1.1.1. Currency
1.1.2. Limitations
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.3. Market Size Estimation
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players
5. Global Mice Model Market, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Inbred Mice
5.3. Genetically Engineered Mice
5.4. Hybrid Mice
5.5. Outbred Mice
5.6. Immunodeficient Mice
5.7. Spontaneous Mutants
6. Global Mice Model Services Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Breeding
6.3. Cryopreservation and Cryorecovery
6.4. Quarantine
6.5. Rederivation
6.6. Genetic Testing
6.7. Model In-Licensing
6.8. Other Services
7. Global Mice Model Market, by Therapeutic Area
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Oncology
7.3. Immunology and Inflammation
7.4. Diabetes
7.5. Cardiovascular
7.6. Neurobiology
7.7. Rare Diseases
7.8. Other Diseases
8. Global Mice Model Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. CRISPR/Cas9
8.3. Embryonic Stem Cell Injection
8.4. Microinjection
8.5. Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer
8.6. Other Technologies
9. Global Mice Care Products Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cages
9.3. Feed
9.4. Bedding
9.5. Others
10. Global Mice Model Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Academic and Research Institutes
10.3. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
10.4. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
10.5. Other End-User
11. Global Mice Model Market, by Geography
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America
11.2.1. U.S.
11.2.2. Canada
11.3. Europe
11.3.1. U.K.
11.3.2. Germany
11.3.3. France
11.3.4. Italy
11.3.5. Spain
11.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)
11.4. Asia-Pacific
11.4.1. Japan
11.4.2. China
11.4.3. India
11.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5. Rest of World (RoW)
11.5.1. Latin America
11.5.2. Middle East & Africa
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Agreements, Collaboration, and Partnerships
12.3. New Product Launches
12.4. Expansion
12.5. Mergers & Acquisitions
12.6. Others
13. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Strategic Developments)
13.1. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
13.2. The Jackson Laboratory
13.3. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
13.4. Horizon Discovery Group Plc
13.5. Trans Genic, Inc.
13.6. GenOway
13.7. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
13.8. Envigo
13.9. Janvier Labs
13.10. Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
13.11. Harbour Antibodies B.V.
