Global Mice Model Market Report 2018-2023 - CRISPR-Cas9 Technology Segment Driving Gains

The "Mice Model Market By Type (Inbred Mice, Outbred Mice, Genetically Engineered Mice), Service (Breeding, Rederivation), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Heart Disease), Technology (CRISPR Cas9, SCNT), Mice Care Product & End User- Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Research Grants Favours the Adoption of Mice Models to Drive Demand

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1,688,780 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2017 in the U.S. About 600,920 Americans were expected to die of cancer in 2017, which translate to about 1,650 people per day. Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the U.S., exceeded only by heart diseases, and accounts for nearly 1 of every 4 deaths. In addition, growing geriatric population in the U.S. is the major factor for growing cancer incidence across the U.S. For instance, 87% of all the cancers in the U.S. are diagnosed in people 50 years of age and older.



A substantial proportion of cancers could be prevented, including all the cancers caused by tobacco and heavy alcohol consumption. According to the American Cancer Society epidemiologist, in 2017, about 190,500 of the estimated 600,920 cancers deaths in the U.S. were by cigarette smoking. The screening of cancers can help to prevent colorectal and cervical cancers by allowing the detection and removal of precancerous lesions. Moreover, screening also offers tremendous opportunity to detect some cancers early, when treatment is less extensive and more likely to be successful.



Significant advances have been made in developing novel therapeutics for cancer treatment, and targeted therapies have revolutionized the treatment of some cancers. Despite the promise, only about five percent of new cancer drugs are approved, and most fail due to lack of efficacy. The indication is that current preclinical methods are limited in predicting successful outcomes. Thus, mouse models can ensure the efficacy and efficiency of particular drug molecule by conducting huge number of clinical trials during drug formulation process. Genetically engineered mouse (GEM) models are a mainstay for basic and translational cancer research. A veritable explosion of GEM models in recent years has been fueled by technological advances that have enabled the rapid generation of models of increasing complexity and relevance for human cancer.



Key Findings in the Mice Model Market



CRISPR-Cas9 Technology Segment Driving Gains



CRISPR-Cas9 is the leading technology of mice model which represent the largest share of a mice model market. The emergence of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology with its simplicity, versatility, and efficiency has considerably improved the time frame and the process of creating these modified alleles. The technology has enabled rapid production of knockout, conditional alleles or mice carrying single point mutations, which mimic those in human patients, in only several weeks. Thus, CRISPR-Cas9 has quickly become the preferred technology for genetic manipulation and shows incredible promise as a platform for studying gene function in vivo.



China to Witness Fastest Growth



While North America dominates the global mice model (models, services, care products) market, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to presence of significant patient pool, especially in rural/remote areas with limited healthcare access, aging population, and rising burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. In APAC region, China provides lucrative growth opportunities for the mice model (models, services, care products) market players. Large population base and rising patient pool with chronic diseases that requires extensive treatment for prevention of such diseases, advancement in biological research due to huge government funding, and well-established research laboratories in the country lay the groundwork for enormous market potential.



This industry study presents historical value market data (2016 and 2017), estimated current year data (2018) and forecasts for 2023 for the following segments. The study also evaluates company market share and analyzes industry competitors including Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.), Trans Genic Inc. (Japan), genOway (France), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Envigo (U.S.), JANVIER LABS (France), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (U.S.), and Harbour Antibodies BV (The Netherlands) among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Currency and Limitations

1.1.1. Currency

1.1.2. Limitations



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players



5. Global Mice Model Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Inbred Mice

5.3. Genetically Engineered Mice

5.4. Hybrid Mice

5.5. Outbred Mice

5.6. Immunodeficient Mice

5.7. Spontaneous Mutants



6. Global Mice Model Services Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Breeding

6.3. Cryopreservation and Cryorecovery

6.4. Quarantine

6.5. Rederivation

6.6. Genetic Testing

6.7. Model In-Licensing

6.8. Other Services



7. Global Mice Model Market, by Therapeutic Area

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Oncology

7.3. Immunology and Inflammation

7.4. Diabetes

7.5. Cardiovascular

7.6. Neurobiology

7.7. Rare Diseases

7.8. Other Diseases



8. Global Mice Model Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. CRISPR/Cas9

8.3. Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

8.4. Microinjection

8.5. Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer

8.6. Other Technologies



9. Global Mice Care Products Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cages

9.3. Feed

9.4. Bedding

9.5. Others



10. Global Mice Model Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Academic and Research Institutes

10.3. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

10.4. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

10.5. Other End-User



11. Global Mice Model Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. U.K.

11.3.2. Germany

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. Japan

11.4.2. China

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Rest of World (RoW)

11.5.1. Latin America

11.5.2. Middle East & Africa



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Agreements, Collaboration, and Partnerships

12.3. New Product Launches

12.4. Expansion

12.5. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.6. Others



13. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Strategic Developments)

13.1. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

13.2. The Jackson Laboratory

13.3. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

13.4. Horizon Discovery Group Plc

13.5. Trans Genic, Inc.

13.6. GenOway

13.7. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

13.8. Envigo

13.9. Janvier Labs

13.10. Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

13.11. Harbour Antibodies B.V.



