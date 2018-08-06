Global Ophthalmic Devices Market 2018-2028

NEW YORK, August 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Care, Surgical, Diagnostics and Monitoring, OCT Machines, Autorefractor/Keratometer, Fundus Camera, Slit Lamp, OR Microscope, Optical Biometry, Tonometer, Perimeter, Cataract Surgery, Refractive Surgery, Vitro Retinal Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Spectacles, Contact Lenses, Daily Disposables



The global ophthalmic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018-2028. In 2017, the surgical devices submarket held 25% of the ophthalmic devices market.



Report Scope

- Global Ophthalmic Devices market forecasts from 2018-2028

- This report also provides the Global Medical Devices market forecasts from 2018-2028

- This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global ophthalmic devices market into the following submarkets:

- Surgical Devices

- Vision Care

- Diagnostics and Monitoring



This section provides a SWOT analysis for each submarket.

- This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global surgical devices submarket into:

- Cataract Surgery Market: IOLs, Phacoemulsification, Viscoelastic, Laser

- Refractive Surgery Market: Excimer Laser, Corneal Inlays. Femtosecond Laser, Phakic IOLs, Keratome, Others

- Vitro retinal Surgery Market: Vitrectomy Machines, Vitrectomy Packs, Laser, Disposables, Accessories

- Glaucoma Surgery Market: Glaucoma Lasers, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, Conventional Surgery, Disposables

- Others



This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.

- This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the global vision care submarket into:

- Prescription Lenses (Spectacles)

- Contact Lenses: Daily Disposables, Others



This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global ophthalmic diagnostics and monitoring submarket into:

- OCT Machines

- Autorefractor/Keratometer Market

- Fundus Camera Market

- Slit Lamp Market

- OR Microscope

- Optical Biometry

- Tonometer

- Perimeter

- Other



This chapter also discussed the leading marketed products and pipeline products.

- This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these national markets:

- The US

- Germany

- France

- The UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Japan

- China

- Brazil

- Russia

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of the World

- Our study provides these qualitative analysis: Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Value Chain analysis.

- Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the ophthalmic devices industry.

- Abbott Medical Optics (AMO)

- Alcon

- Bausch and Lomb (B&L)

- Carl Zeiss AG Meditec

- Haag-Streit Holding AG

- Hoya

- Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

- Nidek

- STAAR

- TopCon

- Zeimer Ophthalmic Solutions



