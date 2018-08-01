|
01.08.2018 18:15:00
Global Outlook on the Wind Turbine Tower Market to 2022 featuring CSWIND, Goldwind, Trinity Sructural Towers, Vestas, and WINDAR Renovables
The "Global Wind Turbine Tower Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wind turbine tower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increase in demand for clean power. The growing demand for wind energy across several countries is attributable to the need for them to emerge as a fossil-free energy producer. Harnessing renewable energy offers a reliable, affordable, and secure way of energy generation.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in rotor diameter. The increasing demand for alternative energy sources such as wind power is attributable to the fast depleting fossil fuel reserves around the world. Also, the polluting greenhouse effects of fossil fuels is driving the need for cleaner and sustainable sources of power generation.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is development of airborne wind turbines. The wind turbines are generally fixed on top of a tower, and the kinetic energy of the wind creates low air pressure in between the blades while the wind is flowing over it. To compensate for the pressure gap, the other blades of the wind turbine rotate, which rotates the rotor that is connected to a generator and this process generates electricity.
Key Vendors
- CSWIND
- Goldwind
- Trinity Sructural Towers
- Vestas
- WINDAR Renovables
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Onshore- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Segmentation by product type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in demand for clean power
- New turbine tower technology to reduce energy costs
- Decline in LCOE of wind power generation
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CSWIND
- Goldwind
- Trinity Sructural Towers
- Vestas
- WINDAR Renovables
