Global Outlook on the Wind Turbine Tower Market to 2022 featuring CSWIND, Goldwind, Trinity Sructural Towers, Vestas, and WINDAR Renovables

DUBLIN, Aug 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wind Turbine Tower Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wind turbine tower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in demand for clean power. The growing demand for wind energy across several countries is attributable to the need for them to emerge as a fossil-free energy producer. Harnessing renewable energy offers a reliable, affordable, and secure way of energy generation.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in rotor diameter. The increasing demand for alternative energy sources such as wind power is attributable to the fast depleting fossil fuel reserves around the world. Also, the polluting greenhouse effects of fossil fuels is driving the need for cleaner and sustainable sources of power generation.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is development of airborne wind turbines. The wind turbines are generally fixed on top of a tower, and the kinetic energy of the wind creates low air pressure in between the blades while the wind is flowing over it. To compensate for the pressure gap, the other blades of the wind turbine rotate, which rotates the rotor that is connected to a generator and this process generates electricity.

Key Vendors

CSWIND

Goldwind

Trinity Sructural Towers

Vestas

WINDAR Renovables

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Onshore- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Segmentation by product type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in demand for clean power

New turbine tower technology to reduce energy costs

Decline in LCOE of wind power generation

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CSWIND

Goldwind

Trinity Sructural Towers

Vestas

WINDAR Renovables

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zn9539/global_outlook_on?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-outlook-on-the-wind-turbine-tower-market-to-2022-featuring-cswind-goldwind-trinity-sructural-towers-vestas-and-windar-renovables-300690088.html

SOURCE Research and Markets