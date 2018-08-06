Global Semiconductor Leader HiSilicon Leverages ANSYS To Drive Product Innovation

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- By broadly applying ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) solutions to power integrity and reliability analysis, global semiconductor leader HiSilicon Technologies Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., is driving new levels of innovation into the next generation of mobile, networking, artificial intelligence and 5G products.

Through a multiyear agreement, the global fabless semiconductor company is relying on ANSYS' suite of semiconductor and electronics simulation solutions for power integrity and reliability signoff to address complex multiphysics challenges such as on-chip thermal effects, aging, thermal-aware statistical electromigration (EM) budgeting, electrostatic discharge (ESD), as well as creation of chip power models for simulating the entire package and system. Additionally, HiSilicon is using ANSYS® RedHawk-SC™ as its next generation power-integrity and reliability signoff solution to enable the design success for all advanced process nodes including 7nm and 5nm.

"The large design size and advanced process technologies for next-generation chips are creating unprecedented challenges in power integrity," said Catherine Xia, head of Platform Department, HiSilicon. "Despite these issues, ANSYS solutions like RedHawk-SC are returning results that are more than 10x faster in runtime, 15x smaller in memory requirements and greater accuracy than previous versions of RedHawk and really helps us to drive innovation for our global customers." ­­

"As one of the market leaders in semiconductor technology trying to tackle the industry's greatest challenges, HiSilicon requires the most modern solutions to deliver fast, accurate results," said John Lee, vice president and general manager, ANSYS. "RedHawk-SC, the first purpose-built, big data architecture for electronic system design and simulation, does just that. In fact, all of our 7-nanometer RedHawk customers are using or deploying RedHawk-SC for signoff of their most complex products and designs."

