Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market Report 2018-2027

The "Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing usage of fluorescent lights in limited-space applications, emerging trend seen in market is the adoption of lights by astronauts and demand for technologically advanced energy-efficient lighting fixtures.

By installation type, the market is divided into retrofit installation and new installation.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into services, hardware and software. The services segment is further sub-segmented into post-installation and pre-installation. The hardware section is further classified into luminaries, lights and bulbs, control systems.

Depending on technology, the market is categorized into high intensity discharge (HID) lighting, fluorescent lighting, solid-state lighting and other technologies. The solid-state lighting section is further sub-segmented into Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs). Other technologies section is further classified into induction lighting and plasma.

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into medical lighting, backlighting, general lighting, automotive lighting and other applications. The Medical Lighting segment is further sub-segmented into examination lighting and others, surgical and treatment lighting and general/mounted lighting. The backlighting section is further sub-divided into defense and avionics lighting, consumer electronics lighting and digital signage lighting. The general lighting section is further sub-categorized into educational lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, residential lighting, architectural lighting and industrial lighting. The automotive lighting section is further divided into rear lighting, head lighting and interior lighting. The other applications segment is further sub-segmented into emergency lighting and projector.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Usage of Fluorescent Lights in Limited-Space Applications

3.1.2 Emerging trend seen in market is the adoption of lights by astronauts

3.1.3 Demand for technologically advanced energy-efficient lighting fixtures

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Installation Type

4.1 Retrofit Installation

4.1.1 Retrofit Installation Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2 New Installation

4.2.1 New Installation Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5 Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Offering

5.1 Services

5.1.1 Services Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.1 Post-Installation

5.1.1.1.1 Post-Installation Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.2 Pre-Installation

5.1.1.2.1 Pre-Installation Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 Hardware Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.1 Luminaires

5.2.1.1.1 Luminaires Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.2 Lights and Bulbs

5.2.1.2.1 Lights and Bulbs Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.3 Control Systems

5.2.1.3.1 Control Systems Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Software Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6 Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Technology

6.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting

6.1.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2 Fluorescent Lighting

6.2.1 Fluorescent Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.3 Solid-State Lighting

6.3.1 Solid-State Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.3.1.1 Light-Emitting Diode(LEDs)

6.3.1.1.1 Light-Emitting Diode(LEDs) By Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.3.1.1.1.1 Organic Light-Emitting Diode(OLEDs)

6.3.1.1.1.2 Polymer light-emitting diodes (PLED)

6.3.1.1.1.3 Other Light-Emitting Diode(LEDs)

6.4 Other Technologies

6.4.1 Other Technologies Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.4.1.1 Induction Lighting

6.4.1.1.1 Induction Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.4.1.2 Plasma

6.4.1.2.1 Plasma Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7 Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Application

7.1 Medical Lighting

7.1.1 Medical Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 Examination Lighting and Others

7.1.1.1.1 Examination Lighting and Others Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.2 Surgical and Treatment Lighting

7.1.1.2.1 Surgical and Treatment Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.3 General/Mounted Lighting

7.1.1.3.1 General/Mounted Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2 Backlighting

7.2.1 Backlighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Defense and Avionics Lighting

7.2.1.1.1 Defense and Avionics Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.2 Consumer Electronics Lighting

7.2.1.2.1 Consumer Electronics Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.3 Digital Signage Lighting

7.2.1.3.1 Digital Signage Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3 General Lighting

7.3.1 General Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 Educational Lighting

7.3.1.1.1 Educational Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.2 Commercial Lighting

7.3.1.2.1 Commercial Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.3 Outdoor Lighting

7.3.1.3.1 Outdoor Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.4 Residential Lighting

7.3.1.4.1 Residential Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.5 Architectural Lighting

7.3.1.5.1 Architectural Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.6 Industrial Lighting

7.3.1.6.1 Industrial Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.4 Automotive Lighting

7.4.1 Automotive Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.1 Rear Lighting

7.4.1.1.1 Rear Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.2 Head Lighting

7.4.1.2.1 Head Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.3 Interior Lighting

7.4.1.3.1 Interior Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.5 Other Applications

7.5.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.1 Emergency Lighting

7.5.1.1.1 Emergency Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.2 Projector

7.5.1.2.1 Projector Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8 Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.1.1.1 US

8.1.1.2 Canada

8.1.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.2.1.1 France

8.2.1.2 Germany

8.2.1.3 Italy

8.2.1.4 Spain

8.2.1.5 UK

8.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.3.1.1 China

8.3.1.2 Japan

8.3.1.3 India

8.3.1.4 Australia

8.3.1.5 New Zealand

8.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.1.2 UAE

8.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.5.1.1 Argentina

8.5.1.2 Brazil

8.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.6.1.1 South Africa

8.6.1.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

10.2 Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

10.3 Osram Licht AG

10.4 Nichia Corporation

10.5 LED Engin, Inc.

10.6 Intematix Corporation

10.7 General Electric Company

10.8 Energy Focus, Inc.

10.9 Cree, Inc.

10.10 Bright Light Systems

10.11 Bridgelux, Inc.

10.12 Aixtron Se

10.13 Advanced Lighting Technologies, Inc.

10.14 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

10.15 TCP International Holdings Ltd.

10.16 Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.



