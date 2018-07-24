Global System-On-A-Chip Industry

NEW YORK, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for System-on-A-Chip in US$ Million by the following Types: Mixed Signal SoCs, and Others.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Computers, Communication Equipment, Consumer Appliances, Automotive Applications, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 85 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Apple, Inc.

- ARM Holdings

- Broadcom Limited

- Infineon Technologies AG

- Intel Corporation

- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.



SYSTEM-ON-A-CHIP MCP-1

A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



System-on-A-Chip (SoC): Introduction

Outlook

Developing Countries Drive Growth Prospects

Mixed Signal System-on-a-Chip Dominates the Market

ICs Go Beyond 10-nm Technology Nodes

Table 1: The Technology Roadmap

Questioning the Existence of Moore's Law?

Technology Developments - Key to the Success of SoC Market





3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



"Internet of Things" Opens New Growth Avenues for SoCs

AI Chips Attract Attention

Companies Aim at SoCs for 5G

Evolving Car Electronics and Resurgence in Auto Production to Drive Gains

Table 2: World Passenger Car Production (2016-2025) (in 'Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Penetration of Internet Connected Cars (in %) for the years 2015, 2020 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Continuous Digital Innovation & The Resulting Expansion of Connected Car Technologies to Spur the Importance of SoCs: Global Market for Connected Car Technologies by Category (2016 & 2020) (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Breakdown of Value of Semiconductor Content Per Car (in US$) by Car Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Breakdown of Average Value of Semiconductor Content Per Car (US$) by Type of Semiconductor Content (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Autonomous Vehicles Sets the Pace for More Powerful SoC Architecture

Wireless Communication Devices Offer Wide Scope

Evolving Smartphone Technology and Increasing Thrust on SoC Designs

Table 7: Global Shipment of Smartphones in Million Units (2012-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Native AI Smartphones (2017-2020): Percentage Penetration of Native AI Smartphones of the Total Smartphones Market (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Data Centers - Another Opportunity Market

Shift towards Low Power Processor SoCs

Miniaturization of Electronics - A Key Factor Influencing Demand

Compact Size of Logic Devices Favors Growth

SoCs in Digital Devices and Consumer Electronics

SoCs in Smart TVs Drives Growth

Table 9: Global Market for Smart TVs: Annual Shipments (in Million Units) for years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SoCs

Application of SoCs in Digital Signage

Medical Field Opens New Growth Opportunities

Manufacturers Build SoCs to Facilitate Industrial Automation

Multicore SoCs Gain Widespread Acceptance

Applications in Smart Grid Expected to Drive Future Growth

Emergence of Quadcore & Octacore Processor SoCs





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



SoC - An Introduction

Components of SoC

System-on-a-Chip (SoC) Block Diagram

Developments in ICs Over the Years

SoC Design Benefits

Mixed-Signal SoCs

"Second-Generation" SoCs

End-Use Applications

Computers

Communications Equipment

Consumer Appliances

Automotive Applications

Others

Industrial Automation & Military

Medical & Office Devices





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Competition

Chipmakers to Leverage on Future Growth Prospects in the Automotive Space

Leading Players in Smartphone SoC Market

Table 10: Leading Players in Global Smartphone SoC Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5.1 FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apple, Inc. (USA)

ARM Holdings Plc (UK)

Broadcom Limited (USA)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Altera Corporation (USA)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (USA)

Microsemi Corp. (USA)

NVIDIA Corporation (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

Palmchip Corporation (USA)

Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Siemens AG (Germany)

STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Toshiba Corporation (USA)

Xilinx, Inc. (USA)

5.2 PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Arm Unveils SoC Solution for IoT Nodes and Gateways

Qualcomm Unveils IoT- and AI-optimized SoC Platforms

Marvell Launches NVM Express® (NVMe™)- based Chipset solutions

Intel Introduces Xeon D-2100 Processor

Qualcomm Introduces Qualcomm® Low Power Bluetooth SoC QCC5

Series

Xilinx Introduces Single-Chip Zynq®-7000 All Programmable SoC

Broadcom Offers CPE SoC Solution

Broadcom Introduces New Family of Data Center System-On-Chip (SoC) Devices

Marvell Introduces Automotive-Grade Wireless System-On-Chip (SoC)

Qualcomm to Introduce New Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 1100 SoC for Special-Purpose Wearable Devices

Marvell Unveils Breakthrough 64-bit Dual-Core SoC Platform

Altera Introduces Transceiver Technology

Tensorcom develops 802.11ad 60 GHz System on Chip (SoC) with Integrated USB 3.0

EFFECT Photonics Introduces optical System-on-Chip

Marvell Rolls Out 32-bit and 64-bit ARMADA® system-on-chip (SoC)

Mentor Graphics Corporation Releases Mentor® Embedded Linux®

Renesas Electronics Releases R-Car D1 Series

Xilinx Develops Expanded Ecosystem & Hardware Platforms

Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC for Wearables

Altera Introduces EN6362QI PowerSoC

Telink Semiconductor Develops TLSR8269

Marvell Unveils ARMADA® 3700 system-on-chip

Qualcomm Technologies Develops Bluetooth® Smart 4.2 System-on- Chip

MediaTek Unveils MediaTek MT8581, MT2523G and MT7697

5.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Intel Completes Acquisition of Mobileye

SoftBank Acquires ARM

Qualcomm to Acquire NXP

Broadcom Starts Volume Production of Quad-core 64-bit 2GHz ARMv8 SoCs

Microsemi Enters into Collaboration with Solectrix to Introduce SmartFusion2 SoC FPGA-Based System-on-Module

Microsemi Collaborates with Solectrix to Launch SmartFusion2- SoC-FPGA-Based-System-on-Module

MStar Collaborates with Conax

Avago Takes Over Broadcom

Visteon Corporation Snaps Up AllGo

TSMC Inks an Agreement with ARM





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mixed Signal System-on-a-Chips (SoCs) by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Mixed Signal System-on-a-Chips (SoCs) by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Mixed Signal System-on-a-Chips (SoCs) by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other System-on-a-Chips (SoCs) by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Other System-on-a-Chips (SoCs) by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Other System-on-a-Chips (SoCs) by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by End-Use Application

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by End-Use Application - Computers, Communications Equipment, Consumer Appliances, Automotive Applications and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by End-Use Application - Computers, Communications Equipment, Consumer Appliances, Automotive Applications and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Computers, Communications Equipment, Consumer Appliances, Automotive Applications and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

7.1 THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Recovery in Electronics Manufacturing to Drive SoC Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: US Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: US 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 26: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Canadian Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 JAPAN

Market Analysis

Table 29: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Japanese Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Nearshoring Strategy to Sustain Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: European 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 38: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: French Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: French 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 GERMANY

Market Analysis

Table 41: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: German Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: German 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 44: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Italian Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Italian 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: UK Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: UK 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 50: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Spanish Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Geographic Region/Country - China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Geographic Region/Country - China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Chinese Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: South Korean Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 TAIWAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Taiwanese Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Taiwanese 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.4 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

India

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Rest of World Historic Review for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for System-on-a-Chip (SoC) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Mixed Signal SoCs and Other Signal SoCs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 85 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 91) The United States (47) Japan (5) Europe (14) - France (1) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (4) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22) Middle East (2) Latin America (1)

