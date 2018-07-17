Global X Funds Expands Suite of Dividend ETFs with Quality Dividend Offering

NEW YORK, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Funds, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the listing of the Global X S&P 500® Quality Dividend ETF (CBOE: QDIV).

QDIV tracks the S&P 500® Quality High Dividend Index. The index portfolio consists of no fewer than 50 stocks from the S&P 500®, selecting companies that are within the top 200 of the index universe both by a quality score and by indicated annual dividend yield. Each company's quality score is derived from its return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage ratio.

"For Q2 2018 alone, S&P 500 companies issued a record $111.6 billion in dividends, and 216 of its components increased their cash payments by 13.55 percent on average," said Vinit Srivastava, Managing Director, Product Management at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "As dividends reach record levels, a need for equity income can be combined with a selection of the higher-quality companies issuing those dividends, which the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend Index can provide. We're pleased to license the index to Global X for its newest income ETF."

By combining a quality screen with dividend yield, the fund seeks to provide investors access to companies that are more likely to maintain their dividend payments throughout changing economic environments.

"The steady rise of interest rates has created a dilemma for income-seeking investors, as bond yields finally become more attractive, but may be coupled with a loss of principal as rates continue to rise," said Jay Jacobs, director of research at Global X. "With QDIV, we are excited to offer a dividend strategy for investors that has the potential both provide quality income and appreciate in value in a strengthening economy."

The fund will be the twelfth in Global X's $3bn suite of income ETFs.i

i Data as of 6/30/2018.

