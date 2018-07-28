Google Announces New Ad Grants Certified Professionals Community

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., July 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cause Inspired Media, a digital marketing firm specializing in Google Ad Grant optimization, has been included on Google's new list of Ad Grants Certified Professionals. The vendors list currently consists of 9 Google Ad Grant management agencies worldwide who have proved they are the leading authorities in Ad Grant Management. These Professionals will have the ability to interact with Google's Ad Grants team, and be given access to ongoing educational materials. These Professionals will even help guide Google's future program strategies.

According to Google, the goal of this new community of professionals is to help connect nonprofits with companies that specialize in both the Google Ad Grant and the nonprofit industry. Google recognizes that there are many nuances to consider when working with nonprofit organizations, so they have built this community of experts to help nonprofits make the most of the opportunities available to them through Google's suite of services. Google explains, "The Google Ad Grants Certified Professionals Community was designed to enhance the Ad Grants experience for professionals and Grantees alike. This community recognizes the network of agencies, consultants and trainers who look after nonprofits globally..."

Moving forward, Google will be releasing their "Getting Started With An Agency Guide" that will help nonprofit organizations navigate the process of choosing and working with one of Google's Ad Grants Certified Professionals.

Cause Inspired Media, a company headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida, manages Ad Grants for hundreds of nonprofits across the United States. They have several clients receiving the full benefits of the Ad Grant, $10,000 each month, and in many cases, have been able to provide the vast majority of targeted traffic to their client's websites. Cause Inspired Media is also trusted by nonprofits to handle other services including Google search, display and remarketing, social media management and advertising, as well as responsive web design.

