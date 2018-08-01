Great-West Lifeco reports second quarter 2018 net earnings of $831 million, up 17% from adjusted net earnings in the second quarter of 2017

TSX:GWO

Readers are referred to the cautionary notes regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures at the end of this release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, except as noted.

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced net earnings attributable to common shareholders (net earnings) of $831 million or $0.839 per common share for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $585 million or $0.591 per common share for the same quarter last year. Excluding 2017 restructuring costs, Lifeco's adjusted net earnings in the second quarter of 2017 were $712 million. Net earnings in the second quarter of 2018 increased $119 million or 17% compared to adjusted net earnings of $712 million reflecting earnings growth in each segment. Lifeco's net earnings for the second quarter of 2018 included a net positive impact of $60 million after-tax, or $0.061 per common share, from the restructuring of U.S. financing as a consequence of U.S. tax reform and the refinancing of certain debt instruments.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Lifeco's net earnings were $1,562 million or $1.579 per common share compared to adjusted net earnings of $1,331 million or $1.345 per common share for the same period last year.

"The Company saw solid operating performances and strong earnings growth in the second quarter", said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco. "We are accelerating investments in digital to drive customer experience and operational effectiveness and taking strategic actions across our businesses to bolster growth in core markets."

Highlights – In Quarter

Sales of $33.1 billion up 32%

Sales for the second quarter of 2018 were $33.1 billion , up 32% from the second quarter of 2017, driven by a 45% increase in the U.S. and a 14% increase in Europe .

Fee and other income of $1.5 billion up 4%

Fee and other income was $1.5 billion , up 4% from the second quarter of 2017, driven by business growth in all segments and market performance.

Capital strength and financial flexibility maintained

The Great-West Life Assurance Company reported a Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio of 133% at June 30, 2018 .

. Lifeco declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.3890 per common share payable September 28, 2018 .

per common share payable . During the second quarter of 2018, the Company, through its subsidiaries, issued $1,024 million ( US$800 million ) of senior notes and redeemed two tranches of subordinated debentures totaling $899 million .

( ) of senior notes and redeemed two tranches of subordinated debentures totaling . Adjusted return on equity (ROE) for the second quarter of 2018 was 14.2%. The adjusted ROE excludes the impact of U.S. tax reform, a net charge on the sale of an equity investment and restructuring costs included in the prior year results.

Consolidated assets under administration at June 30, 2018 were over $1.4 trillion , a 5% increase from December 31, 2017 .

SEGMENTED OPERATING RESULTS

For reporting purposes, Lifeco's consolidated operating results are grouped into four reportable segments - Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate - reflecting geographic lines as well as the management and corporate structure of the Company. For more information, please refer to the Company's 2018 second quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).

CANADA

Q2 Canada segment net earnings up 7% – Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 were $334 million compared to adjusted net earnings of $311 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 7%, primarily reflecting strong Group Customer morbidity results and positive contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes. For the six months ended June 30, 2018 , net earnings were $650 million compared to adjusted net earnings of $566 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net earnings in 2017 exclude restructuring costs of $126 million .

– Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 were compared to adjusted net earnings of in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 7%, primarily reflecting strong Group Customer morbidity results and positive contributions from insurance contract liability basis changes. For the six months ended , net earnings were compared to adjusted net earnings of for the same period last year. Adjusted net earnings in 2017 exclude restructuring costs of . Canada advances business transformation – The Canadian operations made progress on the previously announced targeted annual expense reductions of $200 million pre-tax. As of June 30, 2018 , the Company has achieved approximately $170 million pre-tax in annualized expense reductions; approximately $131 million related to the common shareholders' account and $39 million related to the participating accounts.

UNITED STATES

Q2 U.S. segment net earnings up 6% excluding impact of U.S. debt refinancing – Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2018, excluding the net positive impact of US$39 million related to U.S. debt refinancing activity, were US$66 million , up 6%, compared to US$62 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to net growth in the business and the benefit of a lower U.S. corporate tax rate. For the six months ended June 30, 2018 , net earnings were US$164 million , or US$125 million excluding the refinancing impact, compared to US$104 million for the same period last year.

– Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2018, excluding the net positive impact of related to U.S. debt refinancing activity, were , up 6%, compared to in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to net growth in the business and the benefit of a lower U.S. corporate tax rate. For the six months ended , net earnings were , or excluding the refinancing impact, compared to for the same period last year. Q2 U.S. segment fee and other income up 3% – Fee and other income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was US$508 million compared to US$491 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 3%, due to growth in Empower Retirement participants and assets.

– Fee and other income for the three months ended was compared to for the same quarter last year, an increase of 3%, due to growth in Empower Retirement participants and assets. Putnam average assets up 7% – Putnam average assets under management for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were US$172.8 billion compared to US$161.8 billion for the same quarter last year, an increase of 7%, primarily due to the cumulative impact of positive markets over the twelve month period. Putnam ending assets under management at June 30, 2018 were US$172.4 billion .

– average assets under management for the three months ended were compared to for the same quarter last year, an increase of 7%, primarily due to the cumulative impact of positive markets over the twelve month period. ending assets under management at were . Strong net asset inflows at Putnam – Putnam's net asset inflows for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were US$1.6 billion , which were the highest since the second quarter of 2011. Included in the net asset inflows for the three months ended June 30, 2018 of US$1.6 billion , were mutual fund net inflows of US$0.6 billion , which were the highest since the fourth quarter of 2014.

EUROPE

Q2 Europe segment net earnings up 11% – Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 were $355 million , up 11%, compared to $321 million in the second quarter of 2017, primarily driven by a higher impact from insurance contract liability basis changes mainly reflecting longevity assumption updates, partially offset by lower contributions from investment experience. For the six months ended June 30, 2018 , net earnings were $699 million compared to $610 million for the same period last year.

– Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 were , up 11%, compared to in the second quarter of 2017, primarily driven by a higher impact from insurance contract liability basis changes mainly reflecting longevity assumption updates, partially offset by lower contributions from investment experience. For the six months ended , net earnings were compared to for the same period last year. Q2 Europe segment sales up 14% – Sales for the second quarter of 2018 were $5.5 billion , an increase of 14% compared to the same quarter last year reflecting the inclusion of Retirement Advantage sales and strong growth across most products.

– Sales for the second quarter of 2018 were , an increase of 14% compared to the same quarter last year reflecting the inclusion of Retirement Advantage sales and strong growth across most products. Acquisition of strategic holding in financial consultancy Invesco Ltd ( Ireland ) announced – On April 20, 2018 , the Company announced that its subsidiary, Irish Life Group Limited, reached an agreement to acquire a strategic holding in Invesco Ltd ( Ireland ), Ireland's largest Irish-owned independent financial consultancy firm. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018.

– On , the Company announced that its subsidiary, Irish Life Group Limited, reached an agreement to acquire a strategic holding in Invesco Ltd ( ), largest Irish-owned independent financial consultancy firm. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018. Sale of heritage policies to Scottish Friendlyannounced – Canada Life Limited, a U.K. subsidiary of the Company, agreed to sell a block of 155,000 heritage policies with assets and liabilities of £2.7 billion to Scottish Friendly. Canada Life Investments, a U.K. subsidiary of the Company, will continue to manage a substantial portion of the transferring unit-linked assets. The block has largely been closed to new business since 2003 and comprises individual life savings policies, individual pensions saving policies and individual protection policies. The transfer of these policies to Scottish Friendly is subject to regulatory approval and the satisfactory completion of certain closing conditions, and is expected to occur in late 2019. This sale, together with the integration of the Retirement Advantage business, will act as an enabler to help move forward in transforming the U.K. business to increase focus on the retirement market to serve the evolving needs of customers and support future growth.

QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.3890 per share on the common shares of Lifeco payable September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 31, 2018.

In addition, the Directors approved quarterly dividends on Lifeco's preferred shares, as follows:

First Preferred Shares Record Date Payment Date Amount, per share Series F August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.36875 Series G August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.3250 Series H August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.30313 Series I August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.28125 Series L August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.353125 Series M August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.3625 Series N August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.1360 Series O August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.163835 Series P August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.3375 Series Q August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.321875 Series R August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.3000 Series S August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.328125 Series T August 31, 2018 September 28, 2018 $0.321875

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial legislation, the dividends referred to above are eligible dividends.

Selected financial information is attached.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO) is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Lifeco has operations in Canada, the United States and Europe through The Great-West Life Assurance Company (Great-West Life) and its operating subsidiaries, London Life Insurance Company (London Life) and The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life); Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company (Great-West Financial) and Putnam Investments, LLC (Putnam). Lifeco and its companies have over $1.4 trillion in consolidated assets under administration and are members of the Power Financial Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit www.greatwestlifeco.com.

Basis of presentation

The condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements of Lifeco have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are the basis for the figures presented in this release, unless otherwise noted.

Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and other similar expressions or negative versions thereof. These statements may include, without limitation, statements about the Company's operations, business, financial condition, expected financial performance (including revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future actions by the Company, including statements made with respect to the expected benefits of acquisitions and divestitures. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, estimates, predictions, projections and conclusions about future events that were current at the time of the statements and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, economic factors and the financial services industry generally, including the insurance and mutual fund industries. They are not guarantees of future performance, and the reader is cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material factors and assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include the assumption that the business and economic conditions affecting the Company's operations will continue substantially in their current state, including, without limitation, with respect to customer behaviour, the Company's reputation, market prices for products provided, sales levels, premium income, fee income, expense levels, mortality experience, morbidity experience, policy lapse rates, reinsurance arrangements, liquidity requirements, capital requirements, credit ratings, taxes, inflation, interest and foreign exchange rates, investment values, hedging activities, global equity and capital markets, business competition and other general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Other important factors and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements include customer responses to new products, impairments of goodwill and other intangible assets, the Company's ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans, technological changes, breaches or failure of information systems and security (including cyber attacks), payments required under investment products, changes in local and international laws and regulations, changes in accounting policies and the effect of applying future accounting policy changes, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, continuity and availability of personnel and third party service providers, the Company's ability to complete strategic transactions and integrate acquisitions and unplanned material changes to the Company's facilities, customer and employee relations or credit arrangements. The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and factors is not exhaustive, and there may be other factors listed in other filings with securities regulators, including factors set out in the Company's 2017 Annual MD&A under "Risk Management and Control Practices" and "Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates", which, along with other filings, is available for review at www.sedar.com. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary note regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release contains some non-IFRS financial measures. Terms by which non-IFRS financial measures are identified include, but are not limited to, "operating earnings", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted return on equity", "core net earnings", "constant currency basis", "premiums and deposits", "sales", "assets under management", "assets under administration" and other similar expressions. Non-IFRS financial measures are used to provide management and investors with additional measures of performance to help assess results where no comparable IFRS measure exists. However, non-IFRS financial measures do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS and are not directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Refer to the appropriate reconciliations of these non-IFRS financial measures to measures prescribed by IFRS.

Second Quarter Conference Call

Lifeco's second quarter conference call and audio webcast will be held August 1, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. (ET). The call and webcast can be accessed through www.greatwestlifeco.com or by phone at:

Participants in the Toronto area: 416-340-2218

area: 416-340-2218 Participants from North America : 1-866-225-0198

: 1-866-225-0198 For International participants: Look up the dial-in information for your location at:

https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=1P49R8662250198

A replay of the call will be available from August 1, 2018 to August 8, 2018, and can be accessed by calling 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 in Toronto (passcode: 3123659#). The archived webcast will be available on www.greatwestlifeco.com from August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

Additional information relating to Lifeco, including the most recent interim unaudited consolidated financial statements, interim Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and CEO/CFO certification will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS(unaudited) (in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)



As at or for the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30

2018 March 31

2018 June 30

2017

June 30

2018 June 30

2017 Premiums and deposits:























Net premium income (Life insurance, guaranteed annuities

























and insured health products) $ 7,905 $ 8,174 $ 7,761

$ 16,079 $ 17,115

Policyholder deposits (segregated funds):

























Individual products 4,142 3,988 4,142

8,130 8,039



Group products 1,954 2,422 2,020

4,376 4,205

Self-funded premium equivalents















(Administrative services only contracts)(1) 774 748 720

1,522 1,436

Proprietary mutual funds and institutional deposits(1) 19,196 17,794 13,767

36,990 31,153 Total premiums and deposits(1)(2) 33,971 33,126 28,410

67,097 61,948





















Fee and other income(2) 1,483 1,433 1,421

2,916 2,769 Net policyholder benefits, dividends and













experience refunds 7,588 7,829 7,377

15,417 15,920















Earnings





















Net earnings - common shareholders $ 831 $ 731 $ 585

$ 1,562 $ 1,176 Adjustments(7) — — 127

— 155 Adjusted net earnings - common shareholders(7) 831 731 712

1,562 1,331

Per common share























Basic earnings 0.839 0.740 0.591

1.579 1.189



Adjusted basic earnings(7) 0.839 0.740 0.719

1.579 1.345



Dividends paid 0.389 0.389 0.367

0.778 0.734



Book value 21.22 21.01 19.95



















Return on common shareholders' equity(3)

















Net earnings 12.5% 11.4% 13.0%





Adjusted net earnings(7) 14.2% 13.8% 13.9%













Total assets(4) $ 430,695 $ 432,651 $ 409,511





Proprietary mutual funds and institutional













net assets(5)

294,890

285,843

271,686



Total assets under management(5) 725,585 718,494 681,197





Other assets under administration(6) 697,680 673,597 627,633



Total assets under administration $ 1,423,265 $ 1,392,091 $ 1,308,830



Total equity $ 26,620 $ 26,435 $ 25,428



























(1) In addition to premiums and deposits reported in the financial statements, the Company includes premium equivalents on self-funded group insurance administrative services only (ASO) contracts and deposits on proprietary mutual funds and institutional accounts to calculate total premiums and deposits (a non-IFRS financial measure). This measure provides useful information as it is an indicator of top line growth. (2) Comparative figures have been reclassified to reflect presentation adjustments relating to the adoption of IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, as described in the "International Financial Reporting Standards" section of the Company's June 30, 2018 Management's Discussion and Analysis and in note 2 to the Company's condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018. (3) Return on common shareholders' equity is detailed within the "Capital Allocation Methodology" section of the Company's June 30, 2018 Management's Discussion and Analysis. (4) Comparative figures have been reclassified as described in note 2 and note 34 to the Company's December 31, 2017 annual consolidated financial statements. (5) Total assets under management (a non-IFRS financial measure) provides an indicator of the size and volume of the overall business of the Company. Services provided in respect of assets under management include the selection of investments, the provision of investment advice and discretionary portfolio management on behalf of clients. This includes internally and externally managed funds where the Company has oversight of the investment policies. (6) Other assets under administration (a non-IFRS financial measure) includes assets where the Company only provides administration services for which the Company earns fee and other income. These assets are beneficially owned by clients and the Company does not direct the investing activities. Services provided relating to assets under administration includes recordkeeping, safekeeping, collecting investment income, settling of transactions or other administrative services. Administrative services are an important aspect of the overall business of the Company and should be considered when comparing volume, size and trends. (7) Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net earnings per common share (EPS) are non-IFRS measures of earnings performance. For the second quarter of 2018, adjustments were nil (nil for the first quarter of 2018). The following adjustments were made for the six months ending June 30, 2017:



Segment















2017 Adjustments: Canada

United

States

Europe

Total

EPS Impact



Q1 Restructuring expenses $ —

$ 11

$ 17

$ 28

$ 0.029



Q2 Restructuring expenses 126

—

1

127

0.128



Total Adjustments $ 126

$ 11

$ 18

$ 155

$ 0.156

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)

(in Canadian $ millions except per share amounts)







For the three months ended

For the six months ended



June 30 2018 March 31 2018 June 30 2017(1)

June 30 2018 June 30 2017(1)































Income























Premium income

























Gross premiums written $ 9,012 $ 9,293 $ 8,781

$ 18,305 $ 19,254





Ceded premiums (1,107) (1,119) (1,020)

(2,226) (2,139)



Total net premiums 7,905 8,174 7,761

16,079 17,115



Net investment income



























Regular net investment income 1,575 1,573 1,591

3,148 3,060





Changes in fair value through profit or loss (350) (1,487) 304

(1,837) 1,039



Total net investment income 1,225 86 1,895

1,311 4,099



Fee and other income 1,483 1,433 1,421

2,916 2,769



10,613 9,693 11,077

20,306 23,983

Benefits and expenses

























Policyholder benefits



























Gross 7,742 7,996 7,415

15,738 16,010





Ceded (596) (625) (500)

(1,221) (1,110)



Total net policyholder benefits 7,146 7,371 6,915

14,517 14,900



Policyholder dividends and experience refunds 442 458 462

900 1,020



Changes in insurance and investment contract

















liabilities (32) (1,049) 850

(1,081) 2,169



Total paid or credited to policyholders 7,556 6,780 8,227

14,336 18,089





























Commissions 596 594 609

1,190 1,422



Operating and administrative expenses 1,241 1,237 1,154

2,478 2,359



Premium taxes 124 121 107

245 230



Financing charges 11 71 79

82 155



Amortization of finite life intangible assets 50 49 47

99 92



Restructuring expenses — — 216

— 253

Earnings before income taxes 1,035 841 638

1,876 1,383

Income taxes 153 77 51

230 147

Net earnings before non-controlling interests 882 764 587

1,646 1,236

Attributable to non-controlling interests 18 — (28)

18 (1)

Net earnings 864 764 615

1,628 1,237

Preferred share dividends 33 33 30

66 61

Net earnings - common shareholders $ 831 $ 731 $ 585

$ 1,562 $ 1,176



























Earnings per common share

























Basic $ 0.839 $ 0.740 $ 0.591

$ 1.579 $ 1.189



Diluted $ 0.839 $ 0.739 $ 0.590

$ 1.578 $ 1.187







(1) Certain comparative figures have been reclassified as described in note 2 to the Company's June 30, 2018 condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in Canadian $ millions)









June 30 2018 December 31 2017





Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,794 $ 3,551

Bonds 122,437 120,204

Mortgage loans 24,206 22,185

Stocks 9,226 8,864

Investment properties 5,098 4,851

Loans to policyholders 8,611 8,280



173,372 167,935

Assets held for sale — 169

Funds held by ceding insurers 9,581 9,893

Goodwill 6,480 6,179

Intangible assets 3,821 3,732

Derivative financial instruments 382 384

Owner occupied properties 720 706

Fixed assets 372 303

Other assets 2,604 2,424

Premiums in course of collection, accounts and interest receivable 4,990 4,647

Reinsurance assets 6,095 5,045

Current income taxes 224 134

Deferred tax assets 937 930

Investments on account of segregated fund policyholders 221,117 217,357

Total assets $ 430,695 $ 419,838









Liabilities





Insurance contract liabilities $ 163,898 $ 159,524

Investment contract liabilities 1,769 1,841

Debentures and other debt instruments 6,031 5,617

Capital trust securities 160 160

Funds held under reinsurance contracts 1,383 373

Derivative financial instruments 1,250 1,336

Accounts payable 3,314 2,684

Other liabilities 3,445 3,752

Current income taxes 495 464

Deferred tax liabilities 1,213 1,194

Investment and insurance contracts on account of segregated fund policyholders 221,117 217,357

Total liabilities 404,075 394,302









Equity





Non-controlling interests







Participating account surplus in subsidiaries 2,782 2,771



Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 135 164

Shareholders' equity







Share capital









Preferred shares 2,714 2,714





Common shares 7,291 7,260



Accumulated surplus 12,742 12,098



Accumulated other comprehensive income 828 386



Contributed surplus 128 143

Total equity 26,620 25,536

Total liabilities and equity $ 430,695 $ 419,838



Segmented Information (unaudited)





Consolidated Net Earnings





For the three months ended June 30, 2018



Canada United

States Europe Lifeco

Corporate Total

Income











Total net premiums $ 3,141 $ 894 $ 3,870 $ — $ 7,905



Net investment income













Regular net investment income 666 462 445 2 1,575





Changes in fair value through profit or loss 249 (260) (339) — (350)



Total net investment income 915 202 106 2 1,225



Fee and other income 433 655 395 — 1,483



4,489 1,751 4,371 2 10,613













Benefits and expenses











Paid or credited to policyholders 3,184 894 3,478 — 7,556



Other (1) 812 686 458 5 1,961



Financing charges 32 (31) 10 — 11



Amortization of finite life intangible assets 20 22 8 — 50



Restructuring expenses — — — — —

Earnings (loss) before income taxes 441 180 417 (3) 1,035

Income taxes (recovery) 92 31 31 (1) 153

Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling













interests 349 149 386 (2) 882

Non-controlling interests 17 1 — — 18

Net earnings (loss) 332 148 386 (2) 864

Preferred share dividends 29 — 4 — 33

Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 303 148 382 (2) 831

Impact of capital allocation 31 (3) (27) (1) —

Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 334 $ 145 $ 355 $ (3) $ 831





(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.









For the three months ended June 30, 2017



Canada(2) United

States(2) Europe Lifeco

Corporate Total(2)

Income











Total net premiums $ 3,178 $ 942 $ 3,641 $ — $ 7,761



Net investment income













Regular net investment income 642 451 496 2 1,591





Changes in fair value through profit or loss 282 274 (252) — 304



Total net investment income 924 725 244 2 1,895



Fee and other income 417 658 346 — 1,421



4,519 2,325 4,231 2 11,077













Benefits and expenses











Paid or credited to policyholders 3,333 1,476 3,418 — 8,227



Other (1) 790 673 405 2 1,870



Financing charges 31 37 10 1 79



Amortization of finite life intangible assets 17 22 8 — 47



Restructuring expenses 215 — 1 — 216

Earnings (loss) before income taxes 133 117 389 (1) 638

Income taxes (recovery) (22) 28 45 — 51

Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling













interests 155 89 344 (1) 587

Non-controlling interests (31) 3 — — (28)

Net earnings (loss) 186 86 344 (1) 615

Preferred share dividends 26 — 4 — 30

Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 160 86 340 (1) 585

Impact of capital allocation 25 (4) (19) (2) —

Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 185 $ 82 $ 321 $ (3) $ 585







(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes. (2) Certain comparative figures have been reclassified as described in note 2 to the Company's June 30, 2018 condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018



Canada United

States Europe Lifeco

Corporate Total

Income











Total net premiums $ 6,292 $ 1,968 $ 7,819 $ — $ 16,079



Net investment income













Regular net investment income 1,278 903 962 5 3,148





Changes in fair value through profit or loss (85) (840) (912) — (1,837)



Total net investment income 1,193 63 50 5 1,311



Fee and other income 871 1,286 759 — 2,916



8,356 3,317 8,628 5 20,306













Benefits and expenses











Paid or credited to policyholders 5,823 1,646 6,867 — 14,336



Other (1) 1,628 1,360 915 10 3,913



Financing charges 64 (2) 20 — 82



Amortization of finite life intangible assets 40 43 16 — 99



Restructuring expenses — — — — —

Earnings (loss) before income taxes 801 270 810 (5) 1,876

Income taxes (recovery) 138 44 49 (1) 230

Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling













interests 663 226 761 (4) 1,646

Non-controlling interests 17 1 — — 18

Net earnings (loss) 646 225 761 (4) 1,628

Preferred share dividends 57 — 9 — 66

Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 589 225 752 (4) 1,562

Impact of capital allocation 61 (5) (53) (3) —

Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 650 $ 220 $ 699 $ (7) $ 1,562





(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes.









For the six months ended June 30, 2017



Canada(2) United

States(2) Europe Lifeco

Corporate Total(2)

Income











Total net premiums $ 6,462 $ 2,171 $ 8,482 $ — $ 17,115



Net investment income













Regular net investment income 1,255 906 898 1 3,060





Changes in fair value through profit or loss 657 376 6 — 1,039



Total net investment income 1,912 1,282 904 1 4,099



Fee and other income 822 1,277 670 — 2,769



9,196 4,730 10,056 1 23,983













Benefits and expenses











Paid or credited to policyholders 6,578 3,028 8,483 — 18,089



Other (1) 1,825 1,384 791 11 4,011



Financing charges 61 71 22 1 155



Amortization of finite life intangible assets 34 43 15 — 92



Restructuring expenses 215 17 21 — 253

Earnings (loss) before income taxes 483 187 724 (11) 1,383

Income taxes (recovery) 43 39 68 (3) 147

Net earnings (loss) before non-controlling













interests 440 148 656 (8) 1,236

Non-controlling interests (2) 2 (1) — (1)

Net earnings (loss) 442 146 657 (8) 1,237

Preferred share dividends 52 — 9 — 61

Net earnings (loss) before capital allocation 390 146 648 (8) 1,176

Impact of capital allocation 50 (8) (38) (4) —

Net earnings (loss) - common shareholders $ 440 $ 138 $ 610 $ (12) $ 1,176







(1) Includes commissions, operating and administrative expenses and premium taxes. (2) Certain comparative figures have been reclassified as described in note 2 to the Company's June 30, 2018 condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.