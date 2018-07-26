Group 1 Automotive Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

HOUSTON, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer, today reported 2018 second quarter net income of $56.5 million, diluted earnings per common share of $2.72, adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) of $50.8 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per common share (a non-GAAP measure) of $2.45.

Second quarter 2018 adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share exclude approximately $5.7 million net after-tax adjustments, or $0.27 per common share. These adjustments consisted of a net gain on real estate and dealership transactions, which was approximately $15.2 million, or $0.73 per common share, partially offset by the impact of catastrophic events of $4.4 million, or $0.21 per common share; non-cash asset impairments of $3.2 million, or $0.15 per common share; and legal settlements of approximately $2.0 million, or $0.10 per common share.

"We delivered a solid quarter, reflecting a relatively strong U.S. vehicle market in June, favorable overall performance in the U.K., a corporate-wide focus on our used vehicle business, and a major cost reduction initiative in both the U.S. and the U.K. early this year that began to pay dividends this quarter," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's president and chief executive officer. "These results demonstrate our ability to grow earnings in a flat retail sales environment. In addition, during the quarter, the Company has launched a renewed focus on capital deployment, with an emphasis on actions, such as disposal of underperforming assets, more stringent control of capital expenditures, and enhanced share repurchases, targeted at delivering improved shareholder value. Actions taken this quarter include the disposal of a large underperforming dealership and a stepped-up pace of share repurchases."

Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2018 (year-over-year comparable basis)

For ease of comparison, we have included constant currency metrics (a non-GAAP measure) both below (shown in parenthesis) and in the financial tables that follow:

Total revenue grew 10.2 percent (9.2 percent) to $2.9 billion .

. Total gross profit grew 8.2 percent (7.5 percent), to $438.2 million .

. New vehicle revenues increased 7.4 percent (6.6 percent) on 6.3 percent higher unit sales. New vehicle gross profit improved 2.2 percent (1.8 percent), to $76.6 million .

. Retail used vehicle revenues increased 19.8 percent (18.4 percent) on 18.8 percent higher unit sales. Retail used vehicle gross profit increased 14.0 percent (12.7 percent), to $51.2 million . Total used vehicle gross profit was up 15.3 percent (14.1 percent), to $51.5 million . In the U.S., the Val-u-Line initiative the Company launched last quarter has continued to build momentum, with Same Store used retail unit sales increasing 11 percent, and Val-u-Line units growing to 10 percent of the mix.

. Total used vehicle gross profit was up 15.3 percent (14.1 percent), to . In the U.S., the Val-u-Line initiative the Company launched last quarter has continued to build momentum, with Same Store used retail unit sales increasing 11 percent, and Val-u-Line units growing to 10 percent of the mix. Parts and service gross profit increased 9.1 percent (8.3 percent) on revenue growth of 8.0 percent (7.4 percent). Same Store parts and service gross profit increased 3.2 percent (2.7 percent) on Same Store parts and service revenue growth of 2.4 percent (2.0 percent).

Finance and Insurance (F&I) gross profit per retail unit (PRU) decreased 3.4 percent (decreased 3.9 percent), to $1,412 and total F&I gross profit increased $8.6 million , or 8.1 percent (7.5 percent).

and total F&I gross profit increased , or 8.1 percent (7.5 percent). Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 340 basis points, to 70.3 percent. Adjusted Same Store SG&A as a percent of gross profit improved 110 basis points, to 72.3 percent, reflecting strong improvements in all three of our markets.

Provision for income taxes declined 17.0 percent, to $18.7 million , or to approximately 24.9 percent of income before income taxes, primarily reflecting the impact of the U.S. Tax Reform Bill that reduced the U.S. corporate income tax rate.

Segment Results for Second Quarter 2018 (year-over-year comparable basis)

United States :



The Company's U.S. operations accounted for 73.7 percent of total revenues and 80.0 percent of total gross profit. Total U.S. revenues were $2.2 billion , an increase of 2.1 percent, driven by increases in used retail (up 10.4 percent), F&I revenue (up 3.1 percent), and parts and service (up 2.2 percent). F&I gross profit PRU decreased $33 , or 2.0 percent per unit, to $1,655 ; and total gross profit grew 3.0 percent, to $350.7 million .



"We were pleased with our used car performance and cost control in the U.S. in the second quarter. Same Store used vehicle retail unit sales were up 11 percent and total used vehicle gross profit increased six percent. Total Same Store gross profit increased one percent, which when coupled with strong cost control, evidenced by adjusted SG&A leverage of 110 basis points, drove improved bottom-line results. Same Store adjusted operating income increased five percent and adjusted operating margin improved 20 basis points to 4.2 percent," said Daryl Kenningham , Group 1's president of U.S. operations.



New vehicle retail gross profit PRU was roughly flat with a slight increase of $4 , to $1,855 . Total used vehicle gross profit PRU increased $69 , to $1,128 , reflecting the impact of the used vehicle initiatives we launched last quarter, which drove a shift of over 2,000 units from low-margin wholesale to higher margin retail sales.



SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 480 basis points, to 66.8 percent; and operating margin increased 60 basis points, to 4.6 percent. Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 110 basis points, to 70.3 percent.

United Kingdom



The Company's U.K. operations accounted for 22.7 percent of total revenues and 17.1 percent of total gross profit. Total U.K. revenues increased 52.6 percent (43.6 percent), to $666.9 million , driven by double-digit revenue growth across each business segment. Same Store U.K. revenues grew 13.6 percent (6.9 percent), to $493.1 million , and new vehicle units sold increased 7.2 percent, despite the industry growing only 2.4 percent. Total gross profit increased 46.9 percent (38.3 percent), to $74.8 million , with Same Store gross profit increasing 12.6 percent (6.1 percent), to $57.1 million . This growth was driven by strong improvements of 16.8 percent (10 percent) in Same Store parts and service gross profit, as well as double-digit growth in F&I and used retail gross.



SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 20 basis points, to 83.2 percent; and operating margin decreased 10 basis points, to 1.4 percent. Adjusted Same Store SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 140 basis points, to 81.1 percent; and Same Store operating margin increased 10 basis points, to 1.7 percent.

Brazil :



The Company's Brazilian operations were approximately breakeven during the second quarter and accounted for 3.6 percent of total revenues and 2.9 percent of total gross profit as a trucking strike in May negatively impacted results. The Company's Same Store new vehicle revenue grew 1.7 percent on a constant currency basis, with units down 5.4 percent. On a Same Store constant currency basis, total revenues grew 5.0 percent, driven by revenue growth of the aforementioned 1.7 percent in new vehicles, 16.5 percent in total used vehicles, 2.7 percent in parts & service, and 5.1 percent in F&I.



SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit increased 10 basis points, to 91.1 percent. Adjusted Same Store SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit decreased 280 basis points, to 86.6 percent.

Share Repurchase Authorization

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 610,752 shares at an average price per common share of $68.90, for a total of $42.1 million. In July 2018, the Company repurchased an additional 367,773 shares at an average price per common share of $67.98, for a total of $25.0 million. Year-to-date through July 25, 2018, the Company has repurchased 1,114,130 shares at an average price per common share of $68.46, for a total of $76.3 million. These repurchases represent approximately 5.5 percent of the Company's share float at the beginning of the year. As of July 25, 2018, the Company has $73.4 million remaining on its Board authorized common stock share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Corporate Development

As previously announced, the Company acquired Toyota Alpha Trevo Automóveis Ltda in western São Paulo, Brazil in April 2018, which will operate as T-Drive Toyota Alphaville, and is expected to generate approximately $45 million in annualized revenues. This acquisition provides the opportunity to both increase scale in a growing market and further expand the Company's Toyota presence with additional open points to be announced at a future date. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the relocation of Honda São Bernardo do Campo to a new facility. The facility is owned by the Company and will enable significant uplift in new, used and aftersales business.

In June 2018, the Company disposed of 3 franchises, which included a BMW franchise in Kentish Town in the U.K., as well as a Mercedes-Benz franchise and Sprinter franchise in Escondido, California. These three stores generated approximately $115 million in trailing-twelve-month revenues.

Year-to-date 2018, the Company has acquired a total of 12 franchises, which are expected to generate an estimated $405 million in annual revenues; and the Company has disposed of three aforementioned franchises.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, and (i) our ability to retain key personnel. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic weather events such as hail storms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales $ 1,555,570

$ 1,448,768

7.4 Used vehicle retail sales 821,853

685,949

19.8 Used vehicle wholesale sales 92,854

99,377

(6.6) Parts and service 358,129

331,631

8.0 Finance, insurance and other, net 115,056

106,470

8.1 Total revenues 2,943,462

2,672,195

10.2











COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales 1,478,988

1,373,857

7.7 Used vehicle retail sales 770,639

641,036

20.2 Used vehicle wholesale sales 92,613

99,644

(7.1) Parts and service 163,059

152,766

6.7 Total cost of sales 2,505,299

2,267,303

10.5











GROSS PROFIT 438,163

404,892

8.2











SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 308,092

298,568

3.2











DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE 16,638

14,093

18.1











ASSET IMPAIRMENTS 4,268

-

100.0











OPERATING INCOME 109,165

92,231

18.4











OTHER EXPENSE:









Floorplan interest expense (14,563)

(13,226)

10.1 Other interest expense, net (19,414)

(17,315)

12.1 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 75,188

61,690

21.9











PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (18,725)

(22,557)

(17.0)











NET INCOME $ 56,463

$ 39,133

44.3 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities $ 1,916

$ 1,389

37.9 Earnings available to diluted common shares $ 54,547

$ 37,744

44.5 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 2.72

$ 1.84

47.8 Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 20,046

20,522

(2.3) Weighted average participating securities 708

761

(7.0) Total weighted average shares outstanding 20,754

21,283

(2.5)













Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales $ 3,069,160

$ 2,785,981

10.2 Used vehicle retail sales 1,602,423

1,346,876

19.0 Used vehicle wholesale sales 196,883

203,534

(3.3) Parts and service 707,644

651,329

8.6 Finance, insurance and other, net 227,378

203,304

11.8 Total revenues 5,803,488

5,191,024

11.8











COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales 2,917,151

2,641,843

10.4 Used vehicle retail sales 1,507,714

1,256,958

19.9 Used vehicle wholesale sales 194,987

203,701

(4.3) Parts and service 325,710

300,108

8.5 Total cost of sales 4,945,562

4,402,610

12.3











GROSS PROFIT 857,926

788,414

8.8











SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 632,439

588,347

7.5











DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE 32,980

27,699

19.1











ASSET IMPAIRMENTS 4,268

-

100.0











OPERATING INCOME 188,239

172,368

9.2











OTHER EXPENSE:









Floorplan interest expense (28,650)

(25,168)

13.8 Other interest expense, net (38,234)

(34,314)

11.4 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 121,355

112,886

7.5











PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (29,078)

(39,814)

(27.0)











NET INCOME $ 92,277

$ 73,072

26.3 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities $ 3,123

$ 2,645

18.1 Earnings available to diluted common shares $ 89,154

$ 70,427

26.6 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 4.42

$ 3.42

29.2 Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 20,176

20,609

(2.1) Weighted average participating securities 712

789

(9.8) Total weighted average shares outstanding 20,888

21,398

(2.4)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)













June 30, 2018

December 31,

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) ASSETS:









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,575

$ 28,787

44.4 Contracts in transit and vehicle receivables, net 249,706

306,433

(18.5) Accounts and notes receivable, net 178,339

188,611

(5.4) Inventories, net 1,721,249

1,763,293

(2.4) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,957

42,062

92.5 Total current assets 2,271,826

2,329,186

(2.5) PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 1,348,521

1,318,959

2.2 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE FRANCHISE RIGHTS 1,233,201

1,198,666

2.9 OTHER ASSETS 33,194

24,254

36.9 Total assets $ 4,886,742

$ 4,871,065

0.3











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Floorplan notes payable - credit facility and other $ 1,147,892

$ 1,240,695

(7.5) Offset account related to floorplan notes payable - credit facility (119,562)

(86,547)

38.1 Floorplan notes payable - manufacturer affiliates 404,233

397,183

1.8 Offset account related to floorplan notes payable - manufacturer affiliates (24,500)

(22,500)

8.9 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term financing 76,412

77,609

(1.5) Current liabilities from interest rate risk management activities 682

1,996

(65.8) Accounts payable 442,577

412,981

7.2 Accrued expenses 189,027

177,070

6.8 Total current liabilities 2,116,761

2,198,487

(3.7) 5.00% SENIOR NOTES (principal of $550,000 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 542,888

542,063

0.2 5.25% SENIOR NOTES (principal of $300,000 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 296,440

296,151

0.1 ACQUISITION LINE 39,636

26,988

46.9 REAL ESTATE RELATED AND OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT, net of current maturities 419,424

405,950

3.3 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS RELATED TO REAL ESTATE, net of current maturities 59,610

47,032

26.7 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 138,478

124,404

11.3 LIABILITIES FROM INTEREST RATE RISK MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES 1,597

8,583

(81.4) OTHER LIABILITIES 99,296

97,125

2.2 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Common stock 255

255

- Additional paid-in capital 288,492

291,461

(1.0) Retained earnings 1,339,185

1,246,323

7.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (126,358)

(123,226)

2.5 Treasury stock (328,962)

(290,531)

13.2 Total stockholders' equity 1,172,612

1,124,282

4.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,886,742

$ 4,871,065

0.3

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Consolidated (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2018 (%)

2017 (%)

2018 (%)

2017 (%) NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:













Region Geographic Market













United States Texas 35.2

36.6

35.4

35.6

California 6.4

7.9

6.5

7.9

Oklahoma 5.9

6.5

5.9

6.5

Massachusetts 4.7

4.9

4.7

4.7

Georgia 4.4

4.8

4.3

4.7

Florida 2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Louisiana 1.9

1.9

1.8

2.0

New Hampshire 1.8

2.3

1.8

2.0

New Jersey 1.7

1.9

1.6

1.7

South Carolina 1.6

1.5

1.6

1.4

Kansas 1.3

1.8

1.3

1.7

Mississippi 1.2

1.3

1.2

1.4

Alabama 0.6

1.1

0.6

1.1

Maryland 0.5

0.4

0.5

0.4

New Mexico 0.2

—

0.1

—



69.9

75.4

69.8

73.6

















International United Kingdom 25.1

19.3

25.2

21.4

Brazil 5.0

5.3

5.0

5.0



100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:













Toyota/Lexus 23.9

25.4

24.0

24.4 Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche 13.6

12.3

13.6

12.4 BMW/MINI 12.2

13.1

12.4

13.7 Ford/Lincoln 11.0

11.3

11.2

12.1 Honda/Acura 8.9

9.6

9.2

9.3 Nissan 6.0

7.6

6.4

7.9 Chevrolet/GMC/Buick/Cadillac 5.7

5.9

5.8

6.3 Mercedes-Benz/smart/Sprinter 5.4

4.2

5.0

4.1 Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM 4.1

4.1

4.1

3.9 Hyundai/Kia 3.8

4.3

3.9

3.9 Jaguar/Land Rover 1.9

0.4

1.9

0.4 Other 3.5

1.8

2.5

1.6



100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - U.S. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)













Three Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales $ 1,146,882

$ 1,143,771

0.3 Used vehicle retail sales 592,007

536,193

10.4 Used vehicle wholesale sales 42,781

66,476

(35.6) Total used 634,788

602,669

5.3 Parts and service 288,889

282,698

2.2 Finance, insurance and other, net 97,442

94,552

3.1 Total $ 2,168,001

$ 2,123,690

2.1











GROSS MARGIN %:









New vehicle retail sales 4.9

5.0



Used vehicle retail sales 6.6

6.8



Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.6

0.4



Total used 6.4

6.1



Parts and service 54.2

53.8



Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0



Total 16.2

16.0















GROSS PROFIT:









New vehicle retail sales $ 56,358

$ 57,000

(1.1) Used vehicle retail sales 38,809

36,704

5.7 Used vehicle wholesale sales 1,553

246

531.3 Total used 40,362

36,950

9.2 Parts and service 156,508

151,971

3.0 Finance, insurance and other, net 97,442

94,552

3.1 Total $ 350,670

$ 340,473

3.0











UNITS SOLD:









Retail new vehicles sold 30,388

30,802

(1.3) Retail used vehicles sold 28,484

25,202

13.0 Wholesale used vehicles sold 7,292

9,701

(24.8) Total used 35,776

34,903

2.5











AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:









New vehicle retail $ 37,741

$ 37,133

1.6 Used vehicle retail $ 20,784

$ 21,276

(2.3)











GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:









New vehicle retail sales $ 1,855

$ 1,851

0.2 Used vehicle retail sales 1,362

1,456

(6.5) Used vehicle wholesale sales 213

25

752.0 Total used 1,128

1,059

6.5 Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,655

$ 1,688

(2.0)











OTHER:









SG&A expenses $ 234,279

$ 243,844

(3.9) Adjusted SG&A expenses(1) $ 246,586

$ 243,201

1.4 SG&A as % revenues 10.8

11.5



Adjusted SG&A as % revenues(1) 11.4

11.5



SG&A as % gross profit 66.8

71.6



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit(1) 70.3

71.4



Operating margin % 4.6

4.0



Adjusted operating margin %(1) 4.2

4.0



Pretax margin % 3.2

2.6



Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 2.8

2.7















INTEREST EXPENSE:









Floorplan interest expense $ (12,809)

$ (12,062)

6.2 Floorplan assistance 11,206

11,452

(2.1) Net floorplan expense $ (1,603)

$ (610)

162.8 Other interest expense, net $ (17,332)

$ (16,572)

4.6













Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales $ 2,236,835

$ 2,162,020

3.5 Used vehicle retail sales 1,155,837

1,058,140

9.2 Used vehicle wholesale sales 96,783

137,021

(29.4) Total used 1,252,620

1,195,161

4.8 Parts and service 573,403

553,857

3.5 Finance, insurance and other, net 193,629

180,371

7.4 Total $ 4,256,487

$ 4,091,409

4.0











GROSS MARGIN %:









New vehicle retail sales 4.9

5.0



Used vehicle retail sales 6.3

7.1



Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.1

(0.1)



Total used 6.0

6.2



Parts and service 53.7

53.8



Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0



Total 16.1

16.2















GROSS PROFIT:









New vehicle retail sales $ 109,493

$ 108,209

1.2 Used vehicle retail sales 72,294

74,636

(3.1) Used vehicle wholesale sales 2,987

(116)

2675.0 Total used 75,281

74,520

1.0 Parts and service 307,952

297,969

3.4 Finance, insurance and other, net 193,629

180,371

7.4 Total $ 686,355

$ 661,069

3.8











UNITS SOLD:









Retail new vehicles sold 59,061

58,300

1.3 Retail used vehicles sold 55,794

50,131

11.3 Wholesale used vehicles sold 16,675

19,682

(15.3) Total used 72,469

69,813

3.8











AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:









New vehicle retail $ 37,873

$ 37,084

2.1 Used vehicle retail $ 20,716

$ 21,107

(1.9)











GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:









New vehicle retail sales $ 1,854

$ 1,856

(0.1) Used vehicle retail sales 1,296

1,489

(13.0) Used vehicle wholesale sales 179

(6)

3083.3 Total used 1,039

1,067

(2.6) Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,686

$ 1,663

1.4











OTHER:









SG&A expenses $ 487,220

$ 480,117

1.5 Adjusted SG&A expenses(1) $ 499,527

$ 481,307

3.8 SG&A as % revenues 11.4

11.7



Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 11.7

11.8



SG&A as % gross profit 71.0

72.6



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 72.8

72.8



Operating margin % 4.0

3.8



Adjusted operating margin %(1) 3.8

3.8



Pretax margin % 2.6

2.5



Adjusted pretax margin %(1) 2.4

2.5















INTEREST EXPENSE:









Floorplan interest expense $ (25,146)

$ (22,940)

9.6 Floorplan assistance 21,956

21,736

1.0 Net floorplan expense $ (3,190)

$ (1,204)

165.0 Other interest expense, net $ (34,348)

$ (32,844)

4.6













(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - U.K. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 338,635

$ 231,415

46.3

37.7 Used vehicle retail sales 208,108

128,406

62.1

52.4 Used vehicle wholesale sales 46,527

30,448

52.8

43.7 Total used 254,635

158,854

60.3

50.7 Parts and service 57,996

37,050

56.5

47.3 Finance, insurance and other, net 15,617

9,784

59.6

50.7 Total $ 666,883

$ 437,103

52.6

43.6















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 4.7

5.9







Used vehicle retail sales 5.3

5.2







Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.0)

(2.3)







Total used 3.8

3.8







Parts and service 57.9

57.9







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 11.2

11.7























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 15,907

$ 13,744

15.7

9.5 Used vehicle retail sales 11,103

6,679

66.2

55.2 Used vehicle wholesale sales (1,378)

(715)

(92.7)

(82.7) Total used 9,725

5,964

63.1

51.9 Parts and service 33,555

21,440

56.5

47.4 Finance, insurance and other, net 15,617

9,784

59.6

50.7 Total $ 74,804

$ 50,932

46.9

38.3















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 10,914

7,894

38.3



Retail used vehicles sold 8,501

5,813

46.2



Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,955

4,137

43.9



Total used 14,456

9,950

45.3



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 31,028

$ 29,315

5.8

(0.4) Used vehicle retail $ 24,480

$ 22,089

10.8

4.2















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,457

$ 1,741

(16.3)

(20.8) Used vehicle retail sales 1,306

1,149

13.7

6.1 Used vehicle wholesale sales (231)

(173)

(33.5)

(26.9) Total used 673

599

12.4

4.5 Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 804

$ 714

12.6

6.4















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 62,258

$ 42,456

46.6

37.8 Adjusted SG&A expenses(1) $ 62,258

$ 42,168

47.6

38.7 SG&A as % revenues 9.3

9.7







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 9.3

9.6







SG&A as % gross profit 83.2

83.4







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 83.2

82.8







Operating margin % 1.4

1.5







Adjusted operating margin % (1) 1.4

1.6







Pretax margin % 0.9

1.1







Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 0.9

1.2























INTEREST EXPENSE:













Floorplan interest expense $ (1,617)

$ (1,053)

53.6

44.3 Floorplan assistance 240

220

9.1

2.8 Net floorplan expense $ (1,377)

$ (833)

65.3

55.2 Other interest expense, net $ (1,790)

$ (684)

161.7

144.4

































Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 693,039

$ 490,055

41.4

29.1 Used vehicle retail sales 400,657

243,775

64.4

50.6 Used vehicle wholesale sales 92,712

60,957

52.1

39.1 Total used 493,369

304,732

61.9

48.3 Parts and service 111,137

73,831

50.5

37.8 Finance, insurance and other, net 29,880

18,812

58.8

45.6 Total $ 1,327,425

$ 887,430

49.6

36.7















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 5.0

5.7







Used vehicle retail sales 4.9

5.0







Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.4)

(0.8)







Total used 3.7

3.8







Parts and service 57.2

57.8







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 11.0

11.4























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 34,418

$ 28,145

22.3

11.8 Used vehicle retail sales 19,663

12,108

62.4

48.4 Used vehicle wholesale sales (1,308)

(504)

(159.5)

(150.8) Total used 18,355

11,604

58.2

44.0 Parts and service 63,602

42,665

49.1

36.6 Finance, insurance and other, net 29,880

18,812

58.8

45.6 Total $ 146,255

$ 101,226

44.5

32.2















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 21,364

16,912

26.3



Retail used vehicles sold 16,336

11,424

43.0



Wholesale used vehicles sold 11,542

8,306

39.0



Total used 27,878

19,730

41.3



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 32,440

$ 28,977

12.0

2.2 Used vehicle retail $ 24,526

$ 21,339

14.9

5.3















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,611

$ 1,664

(3.2)

(11.5) Used vehicle retail sales 1,204

1,060

13.6

3.8 Used vehicle wholesale sales (113)

(61)

(85.2)

(80.5) Total used 658

588

11.9

1.9 Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 793

$ 664

19.4

9.5















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 121,854

$ 84,080

44.9

32.6 Adjusted SG&A expenses(1) $ 121,854

$ 83,792

45.4

33.0 SG&A as % revenues 9.2

9.5







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 9.2

9.4







SG&A as % gross profit 83.3

83.1







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 83.3

82.8







Operating margin % 1.4

1.5







Adjusted operating margin % (1) 1.4

1.6







Pretax margin % 0.9

1.2







Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 0.9

1.2























INTEREST EXPENSE:













Floorplan interest expense $ (3,131)

$ (2,087)

50.0

37.3 Floorplan assistance 526

449

17.1

6.8 Net floorplan expense $ (2,605)

$ (1,638)

59.0

45.6 Other interest expense, net $ (3,322)

$ (1,265)

162.6

140.3













(1) See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Brazil (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 70,053

$ 73,582

(4.8)

6.2 Used vehicle retail sales 21,738

21,350

1.8

13.6 Used vehicle wholesale sales 3,546

2,453

44.6

63.5 Total used 25,284

23,803

6.2

18.8 Parts and service 11,244

11,883

(5.4)

5.8 Finance, insurance and other, net 1,997

2,134

(6.4)

4.6 Total $ 108,578

$ 111,402

(2.5)

8.8















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 6.2

5.7







Used vehicle retail sales 6.0

7.2







Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.9

8.2







Total used 5.4

7.3







Parts and service 44.5

45.9







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 11.7

12.1























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 4,317

$ 4,167

3.6

15.6 Used vehicle retail sales 1,302

1,530

(14.9)

(4.9) Used vehicle wholesale sales 66

202

(67.3)

(66.7) Total used 1,368

1,732

(21.0)

(12.2) Parts and service 5,007

5,454

(8.2)

2.6 Finance, insurance and other, net 1,997

2,134

(6.4)

4.6 Total $ 12,689

$ 13,487

(5.9)

5.0















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 2,169

2,180

(0.5)



Retail used vehicles sold 1,023

988

3.5



Wholesale used vehicles sold 322

237

35.9



Total used 1,345

1,225

9.8



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 32,297

$ 33,753

(4.3)

6.8 Used vehicle retail $ 21,249

$ 21,609

(1.7)

9.7















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,990

$ 1,911

4.1

16.1 Used vehicle retail sales 1,273

1,549

(17.8)

(8.2) Used vehicle wholesale sales 205

852

(75.9)

(75.5) Total used 1,017

1,414

(28.1)

(20.0) Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 626

$ 674

(7.1)

3.8















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 11,555

$ 12,268

(5.8)

5.3 Adjusted SG&A expenses(1) $ 11,005

$ 12,268

(10.3)

0.1 SG&A as % revenues 10.6

11.0







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 10.1

11.0







SG&A as % gross profit 91.1

91.0







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 86.7

91.0







Operating margin % 0.6

0.8







Adjusted operating margin % (1) 1.1

0.8







Pretax margin % 0.2

0.6







Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 0.7

0.6























INTEREST EXPENSE:













Floorplan interest expense $ (137)

$ (111)

23.4

37.1 Floorplan assistance —

—

-

- Net floorplan expense $ (137)

$ (111)

23.4

37.1 Other interest expense, net $ (292)

$ (59)

394.9

442.1

































Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease)

Constant Currency (1)

% Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 139,286

$ 133,906

4.0

11.8 Used vehicle retail sales 45,929

44,961

2.2

9.6 Used vehicle wholesale sales 7,388

5,556

33.0

44.1 Total used 53,317

50,517

5.5

13.4 Parts and service 23,104

23,641

(2.3)

5.0 Finance, insurance and other, net 3,869

4,121

(6.1)

1.3 Total $ 219,576

$ 212,185

3.5

11.2















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 5.8

5.8







Used vehicle retail sales 6.0

7.1







Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.9

8.2







Total used 5.6

7.2







Parts and service 44.9

44.8







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 11.5

12.3























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 8,098

$ 7,784

4.0

12.2 Used vehicle retail sales 2,752

3,174

(13.3)

(7.0) Used vehicle wholesale sales 217

453

(52.1)

(50.7) Total used 2,969

3,627

(18.1)

(12.4) Parts and service 10,380

10,587

(2.0)

5.2 Finance, insurance and other, net 3,869

4,121

(6.1)

1.3 Total $ 25,316

$ 26,119

(3.1)

4.2















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 4,236

3,954

7.1



Retail used vehicles sold 2,094

2,014

4.0



Wholesale used vehicles sold 679

616

10.2



Total used 2,773

2,630

5.4



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 32,881

$ 33,866

(2.9)

4.4 Used vehicle retail $ 21,934

$ 22,324

(1.7)

5.4















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,912

$ 1,969

(2.9)

4.7 Used vehicle retail sales 1,314

1,576

(16.6)

(10.5) Used vehicle wholesale sales 320

735

(56.5)

(55.3) Total used 1,071

1,379

(22.3)

(16.9) Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 611

$ 691

(11.6)

(4.5)















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 23,365

$ 24,150

(3.3)

4.0 Adjusted SG&A expenses(1) $ 22,815

$ 24,150

(5.5)

1.3 SG&A as % revenues 10.6

11.4







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 10.4

11.4







SG&A as % gross profit 92.3

92.5







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 90.1

92.5







Operating margin % 0.5

0.6







Adjusted operating margin % (1) 0.7

0.6







Pretax margin % 0.1

0.4







Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 0.3

0.4























INTEREST EXPENSE:













Floorplan interest expense $ (373)

$ (141)

164.5

178.2 Floorplan assistance —

—

-

- Net floorplan expense $ (373)

$ (141)

164.5

178.2 Other interest expense, net $ (564)

$ (205)

175.1

193.7













(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Consolidated (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Constant Currency % (1)

Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,555,570

$ 1,448,768

7.4

6.6 Used vehicle retail sales 821,853

685,949

19.8

18.4 Used vehicle wholesale sales 92,854

99,377

(6.6)

(8.9) Total used 914,707

785,326

16.5

14.9 Parts and service 358,129

331,631

8.0

7.4 Finance, insurance and other, net 115,056

106,470

8.1

7.5 Total $ 2,943,462

$ 2,672,195

10.2

9.2















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 4.9

5.2







Used vehicle retail sales 6.2

6.5







Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.3

(0.3)







Total used 5.6

5.7







Parts and service 54.5

53.9







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 14.9

15.2























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 76,582

$ 74,911

2.2

1.8 Used vehicle retail sales 51,214

44,913

14.0

12.7 Used vehicle wholesale sales 241

(267)

190.3

217.3 Total used 51,455

44,646

15.3

14.1 Parts and service 195,070

178,865

9.1

8.3 Finance, insurance and other, net 115,056

106,470

8.1

7.5 Total $ 438,163

$ 404,892

8.2

7.5















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 43,471

40,876

6.3



Retail used vehicles sold 38,008

32,003

18.8



Wholesale used vehicles sold 13,569

14,075

(3.6)



Total used 51,577

46,078

11.9



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 35,784

$ 35,443

1.0

0.2 Used vehicle retail $ 21,623

$ 21,434

0.9

(0.3)















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,762

$ 1,833

(3.9)

(4.3) Used vehicle retail sales 1,347

1,403

(4.0)

(5.1) Used vehicle wholesale sales 18

(19)

194.7

221.7 Total used 998

969

3.0

1.9 Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,412

$ 1,461

(3.4)

(3.9)















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 308,092

$ 298,568

3.2

2.4 Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 319,849

$ 297,637

7.5

6.6 SG&A as % revenues 10.5

11.2







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 10.9

11.1







SG&A as % gross profit 70.3

73.7







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 73.0

73.5







Operating margin % 3.7

3.5







Adjusted operating margin % (1) 3.5

3.5







Pretax margin % 2.6

2.3







Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 2.3

2.3























INTEREST EXPENSE:













Floorplan interest expense $ (14,563)

$ (13,226)

10.1

9.5 Floorplan assistance 11,447

11,672

(1.9)

(2.1) Net floorplan expense $ (3,116)

$ (1,554)

100.5

96.2 Other interest expense, net $ (19,414)

$ (17,315)

12.1

11.6

































Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease)

Constant Currency % (1)

Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,069,160

$ 2,785,981

10.2

8.4 Used vehicle retail sales 1,602,423

1,346,876

19.0

16.7 Used vehicle wholesale sales 196,883

203,534

(3.3)

(6.8) Total used 1,799,306

1,550,410

16.1

13.6 Parts and service 707,644

651,329

8.6

7.5 Finance, insurance and other, net 227,378

203,304

11.8

10.8 Total $ 5,803,488

$ 5,191,024

11.8

9.9















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 5.0

5.2







Used vehicle retail sales 5.9

6.7







Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.0

(0.1)







Total used 5.4

5.8







Parts and service 54.0

53.9







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 14.8

15.2























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 152,009

$ 144,138

5.5

3.9 Used vehicle retail sales 94,709

89,918

5.3

3.7 Used vehicle wholesale sales 1,896

(167)

1235.3

1266.5 Total used 96,605

89,751

7.6

6.0 Parts and service 381,934

351,221

8.7

7.4 Finance, insurance and other, net 227,378

203,304

11.8

10.8 Total $ 857,926

$ 788,414

8.8

7.5















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 84,661

79,166

6.9



Retail used vehicles sold 74,224

63,569

16.8



Wholesale used vehicles sold 28,896

28,604

1.0



Total used 103,120

92,173

11.9



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 36,252

$ 35,192

3.0

1.3 Used vehicle retail $ 21,589

$ 21,188

1.9

-















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,796

$ 1,821

(1.4)

(2.9) Used vehicle retail sales 1,276

1,414

(9.8)

(11.2) Used vehicle wholesale sales 66

(6)

1200.0

1254.7 Total used 937

974

(3.8)

(5.2) Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,431

$ 1,424

0.5

(0.5)















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 632,439

$ 588,347

7.5

6.0 Adjusted SG&A expenses(1) $ 644,196

$ 589,249

9.3

7.8 SG&A as % revenues 10.9

11.3







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1) 11.1

11.4







SG&A as % gross profit 73.7

74.6







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit(1) 75.1

74.7







Operating margin % 3.2

3.3







Adjusted operating margin % (1) 3.1

3.3







Pretax margin % 2.1

2.2







Adjusted pretax margin %(1) 2.0

2.2























INTEREST EXPENSE:













Floorplan interest expense $ (28,650)

$ (25,168)

13.8

12.9 Floorplan assistance 22,482

22,185

1.3

1.1 Net floorplan expense $ (6,168)

$ (2,983)

106.8

100.0 Other interest expense, net $ (38,234)

$ (34,314)

11.4

10.7















(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store U.S. (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)













Three Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales $ 1,121,138

$ 1,139,798

(1.6) Used vehicle retail sales 579,816

534,934

8.4 Used vehicle wholesale sales 41,158

66,187

(37.8) Total used 620,974

601,121

3.3 Parts and service 284,494

281,555

1.0 Finance, insurance and other, net 95,298

93,933

1.5 Total $ 2,121,904

$ 2,116,407

0.3











GROSS MARGIN %:









New vehicle retail sales 4.9

5.0



Used vehicle retail sales 6.5

6.9



Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.8

0.4



Total used 6.3

6.1



Parts and service 54.2

53.8



Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0



Total 16.2

16.0















GROSS PROFIT:









New vehicle retail sales $ 54,648

$ 56,783

(3.8) Used vehicle retail sales 37,716

36,649

2.9 Used vehicle wholesale sales 1,561

254

514.6 Total used 39,277

36,903

6.4 Parts and service 154,088

151,348

1.8 Finance, insurance and other, net 95,298

93,933

1.5 Total $ 343,311

$ 338,967

1.3











UNITS SOLD:









Retail new vehicles sold 29,830

30,730

(2.9) Retail used vehicles sold 27,971

25,169

11.1 Wholesale used vehicles sold 7,133

9,681

(26.3) Total used 35,104

34,850

0.7











AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:









New vehicle retail $ 37,584

$ 37,091

1.3 Used vehicle retail $ 20,729

$ 21,254

(2.5)











GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:









New vehicle retail sales $ 1,832

$ 1,848

(0.9) Used vehicle retail sales 1,348

1,456

(7.4) Used vehicle wholesale sales 219

26

742.3 Total used 1,119

1,059

5.7 Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,649

$ 1,680

(1.8)











OTHER:









SG&A expenses $ 249,033

$ 242,559

2.7 Adjusted SG&A expenses(2) $ 241,221

$ 241,916

(0.3) SG&A as % revenues 11.7

11.5



Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2) 11.4

11.4



SG&A as % gross profit 72.5

71.6



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 70.3

71.4



Operating margin % 3.7

4.0



Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.2

4.0

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales $ 2,189,357

$ 2,158,047

1.5 Used vehicle retail sales 1,133,549

1,056,879

7.3 Used vehicle wholesale sales 93,938

136,732

(31.3) Total used 1,227,487

1,193,611

2.8 Parts and service 564,897

552,714

2.2 Finance, insurance and other, net 189,450

179,323

5.6 Total $ 4,171,191

$ 4,083,695

2.1











GROSS MARGIN %:









New vehicle retail sales 4.9

5.0



Used vehicle retail sales 6.2

7.1



Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.2

(0.1)



Total used 6.0

6.2



Parts and service 53.6

53.8



Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0



Total 16.1

16.1















GROSS PROFIT:









New vehicle retail sales $ 106,718

$ 107,991

(1.2) Used vehicle retail sales 70,744

74,579

(5.1) Used vehicle wholesale sales 2,986

(90)

3,417.8 Total used 73,730

74,489

(1.0) Parts and service 302,998

297,346

1.9 Finance, insurance and other, net 189,450

179,323

5.6 Total $ 672,896

$ 659,149

2.1











UNITS SOLD:









Retail new vehicles sold 57,980

58,228

(0.4) Retail used vehicles sold 54,829

50,098

9.4 Wholesale used vehicles sold 16,356

19,662

(16.8) Total used 71,185

69,760

2.0











AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:









New vehicle retail $ 37,761

$ 37,062

1.9 Used vehicle retail $ 20,674

$ 21,096

(2.0)











GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:









New vehicle retail sales $ 1,841

$ 1,855

(0.8) Used vehicle retail sales 1,290

1,489

(13.4) Used vehicle wholesale sales 183

(5)

3,760.0 Total used 1,036

1,068

(3.0) Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,679

$ 1,655

1.5











OTHER:









SG&A expenses $ 496,645

$ 478,610

3.8 Adjusted SG&A expenses(2) $ 488,833

$ 479,800

1.9 SG&A as % revenues 11.9

11.7



Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2) 11.7

11.7



SG&A as % gross profit 73.8

72.6



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 72.6

72.8



Operating margin % 3.5

3.9



Adjusted operating margin % (2) 3.8

3.8

















(1) Same Store amounts include the results for the identical months in each period presented in the comparison, commencing with the first full month we owned the dealership and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month we owned it. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate office. (2)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store U.K. (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Constant Currency (2)

% Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 254,118

$ 229,878

10.5

4.0 Used vehicle retail sales 149,344

127,475

17.2

10.2 Used vehicle wholesale sales 34,939

30,247

15.5

8.7 Total used 184,283

157,722

16.8

9.9 Parts and service 42,786

36,808

16.2

9.4 Finance, insurance and other, net 11,895

9,734

22.2

15.3 Total $ 493,082

$ 434,142

13.6

6.9















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 5.2

6.0







Used vehicle retail sales 5.3

5.2







Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.7)

(2.3)







Total used 3.8

3.8







Parts and service 58.2

57.9







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 11.6

11.7























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 13,251

$ 13,702

(3.3)

(8.5) Used vehicle retail sales 7,974

6,636

20.2

12.3 Used vehicle wholesale sales (928)

(696)

(33.3)

(25.9) Total used 7,046

5,940

18.6

10.7 Parts and service 24,904

21,316

16.8

10.0 Finance, insurance and other, net 11,895

9,734

22.2

15.3 Total $ 57,096

$ 50,692

12.6

6.1















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 8,374

7,812

7.2



Retail used vehicles sold 5,998

5,758

4.2



Wholesale used vehicles sold 4,487

4,104

9.3



Total used 10,485

9,862

6.3



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 30,346

$ 29,426

3.1

(2.9) Used vehicle retail $ 24,899

$ 22,139

12.5

5.8















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,582

$ 1,754

(9.8)

(14.7) Used vehicle retail sales 1,329

1,152

15.4

7.8 Used vehicle wholesale sales (207)

(170)

(21.8)

(15.2) Total used 672

602

11.6

4.1 Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 828

$ 717

15.5

8.9















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 46,319

$ 42,087

10.1

3.4 Adjusted SG&A expenses(2) $ 46,319

$ 41,799

10.8

4.1 SG&A as % revenues 9.4

9.7







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2) 9.4

9.6







SG&A as % gross profit 81.1

83.0







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 81.1

82.5







Operating margin % 1.7

1.6







Adjusted operating margin % (2) 1.7

1.6

























Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease)

Constant Currency (2)

% Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 524,178

$ 486,582

7.7

(1.7) Used vehicle retail sales 295,584

242,281

22.0

11.7 Used vehicle wholesale sales 71,012

60,662

17.1

7.1 Total used 366,596

302,943

21.0

10.8 Parts and service 84,011

73,254

14.7

5.0 Finance, insurance and other, net 22,530

18,707

20.4

10.4 Total $ 997,315

$ 881,486

13.1

3.4















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 5.3

5.8







Used vehicle retail sales 5.0

5.0







Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.4)

(0.8)







Total used 3.7

3.8







Parts and service 57.6

57.9







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 11.3

11.4























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 27,835

$ 27,999

(0.6)

(9.1) Used vehicle retail sales 14,645

12,019

21.8

11.4 Used vehicle wholesale sales (978)

(484)

(102.1)

(94.1) Total used 13,667

11,535

18.5

7.9 Parts and service 48,409

42,389

14.2

4.6 Finance, insurance and other, net 22,530

18,707

20.4

10.4 Total $ 112,441

$ 100,630

11.7

2.3















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 16,386

16,716

(2.0)



Retail used vehicles sold 11,862

11,336

4.6



Wholesale used vehicles sold 8,820

8,246

7.0



Total used 20,682

19,582

5.6



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 31,989

$ 29,109

9.9

0.3 Used vehicle retail $ 24,919

$ 21,373

16.6

6.8















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,699

$ 1,675

1.4

(7.2) Used vehicle retail sales 1,235

1,060

16.5

6.4 Used vehicle wholesale sales (111)

(59)

(88.1)

(81.5) Total used 661

589

12.2

2.1 Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 798

$ 667

19.6

9.7















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 93,134

$ 83,017

12.2

2.6 Adjusted SG&A expenses(2) $ 93,134

$ 82,729

12.6

3.0 SG&A as % revenues 9.3

9.4







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2) 9.3

9.4







SG&A as % gross profit 82.8

82.5







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 82.8

82.2







Operating margin % 1.5

1.6







Adjusted operating margin % (2) 1.5

1.6























(1) Same Store amounts include the results for the identical months in each period presented in the comparison, commencing with the first full month we owned the dealership and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month we owned it. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate office. (2)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store Brazil (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease)

Constant Currency (2) % Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 67,152

$ 73,584

(8.7)

1.7 Used vehicle retail sales 21,270

21,350

(0.4)

11.1 Used vehicle wholesale sales 3,547

2,453

44.6

63.5 Total used 24,817

23,803

4.3

16.5 Parts and service 10,932

11,887

(8.0)

2.7 Finance, insurance and other, net 1,966

2,090

(5.9)

5.1 Total $ 104,867

$ 111,364

(5.8)

5.0















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 6.2

5.7







Used vehicle retail sales 6.0

7.2







Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.9

8.2







Total used 5.4

7.3







Parts and service 44.2

45.9







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 11.7

12.1























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 4,166

$ 4,169

(0.1)

11.4 Used vehicle retail sales 1,278

1,537

(16.9)

(7.1) Used vehicle wholesale sales 66

202

(67.3)

(66.7) Total used 1,344

1,739

(22.7)

(14.1) Parts and service 4,831

5,457

(11.5)

(1.2) Finance, insurance and other, net 1,966

2,090

(5.9)

5.1 Total $ 12,307

$ 13,455

(8.5)

2.0















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 2,063

2,180

(5.4)



Retail used vehicles sold 996

988

0.8



Wholesale used vehicles sold 314

237

32.5



Total used 1,310

1,225

6.9



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 32,551

$ 33,754

(3.6)

7.5 Used vehicle retail $ 21,355

$ 21,609

(1.2)

10.2















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 2,019

$ 1,912

5.6

17.7 Used vehicle retail sales 1,283

1,556

(17.5)

(7.9) Used vehicle wholesale sales 210

852

(75.4)

(74.9) Total used 1,026

1,420

(27.7)

(19.6) Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 643

$ 660

(2.6)

8.9















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 11,080

$ 12,031

(7.9)

3.1 Adjusted SG&A expenses(2) $ 10,653

$ 12,031

(11.5)

(1.1) SG&A as % revenues 10.6

10.8







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2) 10.2

10.8







SG&A as % gross profit 90.0

89.4







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 86.6

89.4







Operating margin % 0.7

1.0







Adjusted operating margin % (2) 1.1

1.0

























Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Constant Currency (2)

% Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 136,387

$ 131,670

3.6

11.2 Used vehicle retail sales 45,461

43,151

5.4

13.0 Used vehicle wholesale sales 7,388

5,539

33.4

44.5 Total used 52,849

48,690

8.5

16.6 Parts and service 22,791

22,985

(0.8)

6.4 Finance, insurance and other, net 3,838

3,881

(1.1)

6.6 Total $ 215,865

$ 207,226

4.2

11.8















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 5.8

5.8







Used vehicle retail sales 6.0

7.3







Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.9

8.2







Total used 5.6

7.4







Parts and service 44.8

45.7







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 11.6

12.4























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 7,948

$ 7,688

3.4

11.4 Used vehicle retail sales 2,730

3,129

(12.8)

(6.4) Used vehicle wholesale sales 217

453

(52.1)

(50.7) Total used 2,947

3,582

(17.7)

(12.0) Parts and service 10,203

10,499

(2.8)

4.1 Finance, insurance and other, net 3,838

3,881

(1.1)

6.6 Total $ 24,936

$ 25,650

(2.8)

4.4















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 4,130

3,856

7.1



Retail used vehicles sold 2,067

1,969

5.0



Wholesale used vehicles sold 671

506

32.6



Total used 2,738

2,475

10.6



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 33,023

$ 34,147

(3.3)

3.8 Used vehicle retail $ 21,994

$ 21,915

0.4

7.6















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,924

$ 1,994

(3.5)

4.0 Used vehicle retail sales 1,321

1,589

(16.9)

(10.9) Used vehicle wholesale sales 323

895

(63.9)

(62.8) Total used 1,076

1,447

(25.6)

(20.5) Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 619

$ 666

(7.1)

0.2















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 22,853

$ 23,346

(2.1)

5.2 Adjusted SG&A expenses(2) $ 22,426

$ 23,346

(3.9)

3.0 SG&A as % revenues 10.6

11.3







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2) 10.4

11.3







SG&A as % gross profit 91.6

91.0







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 89.9

91.0







Operating margin % 0.6

0.8







Adjusted operating margin % (2) 0.8

0.8























(1) Same Store amounts include the results for the identical months in each period presented in the comparison, commencing with the first full month we owned the dealership and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month we owned it. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate office. (2)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Same Store Consolidated (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease)

Constant Currency (2) % Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,442,408

$ 1,443,260

(0.1)

(0.6) Used vehicle retail sales 750,430

683,759

9.8

8.8 Used vehicle wholesale sales 79,644

98,887

(19.5)

(21.1) Total used 830,074

782,646

6.1

5.0 Parts and service 338,212

330,250

2.4

2.0 Finance, insurance and other, net 109,159

105,757

3.2

2.8 Total $ 2,719,853

$ 2,661,913

2.2

1.5















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 5.0

5.2







Used vehicle retail sales 6.3

6.6







Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.9

(0.2)







Total used 5.7

5.7







Parts and service 54.4

53.9







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 15.2

15.1























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 72,065

$ 74,654

(3.5)

(3.8) Used vehicle retail sales 46,968

44,822

4.8

4.0 Used vehicle wholesale sales 699

(240)

391.3

413.1 Total used 47,667

44,582

6.9

6.2 Parts and service 183,823

178,121

3.2

2.7 Finance, insurance and other, net 109,159

105,757

3.2

2.8 Total $ 412,714

$ 403,114

2.4

1.9















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 40,267

40,722

(1.1)



Retail used vehicles sold 34,965

31,915

9.6



Wholesale used vehicles sold 11,934

14,022

(14.9)



Total used 46,899

45,937

2.1



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 35,821

$ 35,442

1.1

0.6 Used vehicle retail $ 21,462

$ 21,424

0.2

(0.7)















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,790

$ 1,833

(2.3)

(2.7) Used vehicle retail sales 1,343

1,404

(4.3)

(5.1) Used vehicle wholesale sales 59

(17)

447.1

467.9 Total used 1,016

971

4.6

4.0 Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,451

$ 1,456

(0.3)

(0.7)















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 306,432

$ 296,677

3.3

2.8 Adjusted SG&A expenses(2) $ 298,193

$ 295,746

0.8

0.3 SG&A as % revenues 11.3

11.1







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2) 11.0

11.1







SG&A as % gross profit 74.2

73.6







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 72.3

73.4







Operating margin % 3.2

3.5







Adjusted operating margin % (2) 3.6

3.5

























Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease)

Constant Currency (2)

% Increase/ (Decrease) REVENUES:













New vehicle retail sales $ 2,849,922

$ 2,776,299

2.7

1.4 Used vehicle retail sales 1,474,594

1,342,311

9.9

8.2 Used vehicle wholesale sales 172,338

202,933

(15.1)

(17.8) Total used 1,646,932

1,545,244

6.6

4.8 Parts and service 671,699

648,953

3.5

2.7 Finance, insurance and other, net 215,818

201,911

6.9

6.1 Total $ 5,384,371

$ 5,172,407

4.1

2.7















GROSS MARGIN %:













New vehicle retail sales 5.0

5.2







Used vehicle retail sales 6.0

6.7







Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.3

(0.1)







Total used 5.5

5.8







Parts and service 53.8

54.0







Finance, insurance and other, net 100.0

100.0







Total 15.0

15.2























GROSS PROFIT:













New vehicle retail sales $ 142,501

$ 143,678

(0.8)

(2.0) Used vehicle retail sales 88,119

89,727

(1.8)

(3.0) Used vehicle wholesale sales 2,225

(121)

1,938.8

1979.1 Total used 90,344

89,606

0.8

(0.3) Parts and service 361,610

350,234

3.2

2.3 Finance, insurance and other, net 215,818

201,911

6.9

6.1 Total $ 810,273

$ 785,429

3.2

2.2















UNITS SOLD:













Retail new vehicles sold 78,496

78,800

(0.4)



Retail used vehicles sold 68,758

63,403

8.4



Wholesale used vehicles sold 25,847

28,414

(9.0)



Total used 94,605

91,817

3.0



















AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:













New vehicle retail $ 36,307

$ 35,232

3.1

1.8 Used vehicle retail $ 21,446

$ 21,171

1.3

(0.2)















GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,815

$ 1,823

(0.4)

(1.7) Used vehicle retail sales 1,282

1,415

(9.4)

(10.5) Used vehicle wholesale sales 86

(4)

2,250.0

2165.7 Total used 955

976

(2.2)

(3.3) Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit) $ 1,466

$ 1,420

3.2

2.5















OTHER:













SG&A expenses $ 612,632

$ 584,973

4.7

3.7 Adjusted SG&A expenses(2) $ 604,393

$ 585,875

3.2

2.1 SG&A as % revenues 11.4

11.3







Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2) 11.2

11.3







SG&A as % gross profit 75.6

74.5







Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 74.6

74.6







Operating margin % 3.0

3.3







Adjusted operating margin % (2) 3.3

3.3























(1) Same store amounts include the results for the identical months in each period presented in the comparison, commencing with the first full month we owned the dealership and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month we owned it. Same store results also include the activities of our corporate office. (2)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures " and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,



2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 234,279

$ 243,844

(3.9)

Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,812)

(643)





Gain on real estate and dealership transactions 20,119

-





Legal settlements (2,000)

-





Adjusted SG&A (1) $ 246,586

$ 243,201

1.4 SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 10.8

11.5





Adjusted (1) 11.4

11.5



SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 66.8

71.6





Adjusted (1) 70.3

71.4



OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 4.6

4.0





Adjusted (1), (2) 4.2

4.0



PRETAX MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 3.2

2.6





Adjusted (1), (2) 2.8

2.7



SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 249,033

$ 242,559

2.7

Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,812)

(643)





Legal settlements (2,000)

-





Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1) $ 241,221

$ 241,916

(0.3) SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 11.7

11.5





Adjusted (1) 11.4

11.4



SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 72.5

71.6





Adjusted (1) 70.3

71.4



SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 3.7

4.0





Adjusted (1), (3) 4.2

4.0





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 487,220

$ 480,117

1.5

Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,812)

(643)





Gain on real estate and dealership transactions 20,119

-





Legal settlements (2,000)

1,833





Adjusted SG&A (1) $ 499,527

$ 481,307

3.8 SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 11.4

11.7





Adjusted (1) 11.7

11.8



SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 71.0

72.6





Adjusted (1) 72.8

72.8



OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 4.0

3.8





Adjusted (1), (2) 3.8

3.8



PRETAX MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 2.6

2.5





Adjusted (1), (2) 2.4

2.5



SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 496,645

$ 478,610

3.8

Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,812)

(643)





Legal settlements (2,000)

1,833





Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1) $ 488,833

$ 479,800

1.9 SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 11.9

11.7





Adjusted (1) 11.7

11.7



SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 73.8

72.6





Adjusted (1) 72.6

72.8



SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 3.5

3.9





Adjusted (1), (3) 3.8

3.8



















(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods. (2)Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $4,268 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. (3)Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $4,022 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,



2018

2017

% Increase/ (Decrease) SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 62,258

$ 42,456

46.6

Pre-tax adjustments:











Acquisition costs -

(288)





Adjusted SG&A (1) $ 62,258

$ 42,168

47.6 SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 9.3

9.7





Adjusted (1) 9.3

9.6



SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 83.2

83.4





Adjusted (1) 83.2

82.8



OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 1.4

1.5





Adjusted (1) 1.4

1.6



PRETAX MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 0.9

1.1





Adjusted (1) 0.9

1.2



SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 46,319

$ 42,087

10.1

Pre-tax adjustments:











Acquisition costs -

(288)





Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1) $ 46,319

$ 41,799

10.8 SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 9.4

9.7





Adjusted (1) 9.4

9.6



SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 81.1

83.0





Adjusted (1) 81.1

82.5



SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 1.7

1.6





Adjusted (1) 1.7

1.6





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 121,854

$ 84,080

44.9

Pre-tax adjustments:











Acquisition costs -

(288)





Adjusted SG&A (1) $ 121,854

$ 83,792

45.4 SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 9.2

9.5





Adjusted (1) 9.2

9.4



SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 83.3

83.1





Adjusted (1) 83.3

82.8



OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 1.4

1.5





Adjusted (1) 1.4

1.6



PRETAX MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 0.9

1.2





Adjusted (1) 0.9

1.2



SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 93,134

$ 83,017

12.2

Pre-tax adjustments:











Acquisition costs -

(288)





Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1) $ 93,134

$ 82,729

12.6 SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 9.3

9.4





Adjusted (1) 9.3

9.4



SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 82.8

82.5





Adjusted (1) 82.8

82.2



SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 1.5

1.6





Adjusted (1) 1.5

1.6



















(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Brazil (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,



2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 11,555

$ 12,268

(5.8)

Pre-tax adjustments:











Legal settlements (550)

-





Adjusted SG&A (1) $ 11,005

$ 12,268

(10.3) SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 10.6

11.0





Adjusted (1) 10.1

11.0



SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 91.1

91.0





Adjusted (1) 86.7

91.0



OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 0.6

0.8





Adjusted (1) 1.1

0.8



PRETAX MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 0.2

0.6





Adjusted (1) 0.7

0.6



SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 11,080

$ 12,031

(7.9)

Pre-tax adjustments:











Legal settlements (427)

-





Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1) $ 10,653

$ 12,031

(11.5) SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 10.6

10.8





Adjusted (1) 10.2

10.8



SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 90.0

89.4





Adjusted (1) 86.6

89.4



SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 0.7

1.0





Adjusted (1) 1.1

1.0





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 23,365

$ 24,150

(3.3)

Pre-tax adjustments:











Legal settlements (550)

-





Adjusted SG&A (1) $ 22,815

$ 24,150

(5.5) SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 10.6

11.4





Adjusted (1) 10.4

11.4



SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 92.3

92.5





Adjusted (1) 90.1

92.5



OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 0.5

0.6





Adjusted (1) 0.7

0.6



PRETAX MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 0.1

0.4





Adjusted (1) 0.3

0.4



SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 22,853

$ 23,346

(2.1)

Pre-tax adjustments:











Legal settlements (427)

-





Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1) $ 22,426

$ 23,346

(3.9)













SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 10.6

11.3





Adjusted (1) 10.4

11.3



SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 91.6

91.0





Adjusted (1) 89.9

91.0



SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 0.6

0.8





Adjusted (1) 0.8

0.8



















(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,



2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease)













NET INCOME RECONCILIATION:











As reported











Pretax Net Income $ 75,188

$ 61,690





Income Tax Provision (18,725)

(22,557)





Net Income $ 56,463

$ 39,133

44.3

Effective Tax Rate 24.9%

36.6%





Adjustments:











Catastrophic events











Pre-tax $ 5,812

$ 643





Tax impact (1,444)

(250)





Gain on real estate and dealership transactions











Pre-tax (20,119)

-





Tax impact 4,917

-





Acquisition costs











Pre-tax -

288





Tax impact -

-





Legal settlements











Pre-tax 2,550

-





Tax impact (568)

-





Non-cash asset impairment











Pre-tax 4,268

-





Tax impact (1,089)

-





Adjusted











Pretax Net Income $ 67,699

$ 62,621





Income Tax Provision (16,909)

(22,807)





Adjusted net income (1) $ 50,790

$ 39,814

27.6

Effective Tax Rate 25.0%

36.42%



ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DILUTED COMMON SHARES RECONCILIATION:











Adjusted net income (1) $ 50,790

$ 39,814

27.6

Less: Adjusted earnings allocated to participating securities 1,722

1,413

21.9

Adjusted net income available to diluted common shares (1) $ 49,068

$ 38,401

27.8 DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 2.72

$ 1.84

47.8

After-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events 0.21

0.02





Gain on real estate and dealership transactions (0.73)

-





Acquisition costs including related tax impact -

0.01





Legal settlements 0.10

-





Non-cash asset impairment 0.15

-





Adjusted diluted income per share (1) $ 2.45

$ 1.87

31.0 SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 308,092

$ 298,568

3.2

Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,812)

(643)





Gain on real estate and dealership transactions 20,119

-





Acquisition costs -

(288)





Legal settlements (2,550)

-





Adjusted SG&A (1) $ 319,849

$ 297,637

7.5 SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 10.5

11.2





Adjusted (1) 10.9

11.1



SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 70.3

73.7





Adjusted (1) 73.0

73.5



OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 3.7

3.5





Adjusted (1), (2) 3.5

3.5



PRETAX MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 2.6

2.3





Adjusted (1), (2) 2.3

2.3



SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 306,432

$ 296,677

3.3

Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,812)

(643)





Acquisition costs -

(288)





Legal settlements (2,427)

-





Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1) $ 298,193

$ 295,746

0.8 SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 11.3

11.1





Adjusted (1) 11.0

11.1



SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 74.2

73.6





Adjusted (1) 72.3

73.4



SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 3.2

3.5





Adjusted (1), (3) 3.6

3.5





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2017

% Increase/

(Decrease) NET INCOME RECONCILIATION:











As reported











Pretax Net Income $ 121,355

$ 112,886





Income Tax Provision (29,078)

(39,814)





Net Income $ 92,277

$ 73,072

26.3

Effective Tax Rate 24.0%

35.3%





Adjustments:











Catastrophic events











Pre-tax $ 5,812

$ 643





Tax impact (1,444)

(250)





Gain on real estate and dealership transactions











Pre-tax (20,119)

-





Tax impact 4,917

-





Acquisition costs











Pre-tax -

288





Tax impact -

-





Legal settlements











Pre-tax 2,550

(1,833)





Tax impact (568)

696





Non-cash asset impairment











Pre-tax 4,268

-





Tax impact (1,089)

-





Adjusted











Pretax Net Income $ 113,866

$ 111,984





Income Tax Provision (27,262)

(39,368)





Adjusted net income (1) $ 86,604

$ 72,616

19.3

Effective Tax Rate 23.9%

35.2%



ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DILUTED COMMON SHARES RECONCILIATION:











Adjusted net income (1) $ 86,604

$ 72,616

19.3

Less: Adjusted earnings allocated to participating securities 2,930

2,628

11.5

Adjusted net income available to diluted common shares (1) $ 83,674

$ 69,988

19.6 DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 4.42

$ 3.42

29.2

After-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events 0.21

0.02





Gain on real estate and dealership transactions (0.73)

-





Acquisition costs including related tax impact -

0.01





Legal settlements 0.10

(0.05)





Non-cash asset impairment 0.15

-





Adjusted diluted income per share (1) $ 4.15

$ 3.40

22.1 SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 632,439

$ 588,347

7.5

Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,812)

(643)





Gain on real estate and dealership transactions 20,119

-





Acquisition costs -

(288)





Legal settlements (2,550)

1,833





Adjusted SG&A (1) $ 644,196

$ 589,249

9.3 SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 10.9

11.3





Adjusted (1) 11.1

11.4



SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 73.7

74.6





Adjusted (1) 75.1

74.7



OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 3.2

3.3





Adjusted (1), (2) 3.1

3.3



PRETAX MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 2.1

2.2





Adjusted (1), (2) 2.0

2.2



SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:











As reported $ 612,632

$ 584,973

4.7

Pre-tax adjustments:











Catastrophic events (5,812)

(643)





Acquisition costs -

(288)





Legal settlements (2,427)

1,833





Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1) $ 604,393

$ 585,875

3.2 SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:











Unadjusted 11.4

11.3





Adjusted (1) 11.2

11.3



SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:











Unadjusted 75.6

74.5





Adjusted (1) 74.6

74.6



SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:











Unadjusted 3.0

3.3





Adjusted (1), (3) 3.3

3.3



















(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods. (2)Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $4,268 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. (3)Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $4,022 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

