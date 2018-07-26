|
Group 1 Automotive Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
HOUSTON, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer, today reported 2018 second quarter net income of $56.5 million, diluted earnings per common share of $2.72, adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) of $50.8 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per common share (a non-GAAP measure) of $2.45.
Second quarter 2018 adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share exclude approximately $5.7 million net after-tax adjustments, or $0.27 per common share. These adjustments consisted of a net gain on real estate and dealership transactions, which was approximately $15.2 million, or $0.73 per common share, partially offset by the impact of catastrophic events of $4.4 million, or $0.21 per common share; non-cash asset impairments of $3.2 million, or $0.15 per common share; and legal settlements of approximately $2.0 million, or $0.10 per common share.
"We delivered a solid quarter, reflecting a relatively strong U.S. vehicle market in June, favorable overall performance in the U.K., a corporate-wide focus on our used vehicle business, and a major cost reduction initiative in both the U.S. and the U.K. early this year that began to pay dividends this quarter," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's president and chief executive officer. "These results demonstrate our ability to grow earnings in a flat retail sales environment. In addition, during the quarter, the Company has launched a renewed focus on capital deployment, with an emphasis on actions, such as disposal of underperforming assets, more stringent control of capital expenditures, and enhanced share repurchases, targeted at delivering improved shareholder value. Actions taken this quarter include the disposal of a large underperforming dealership and a stepped-up pace of share repurchases."
Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2018 (year-over-year comparable basis)
For ease of comparison, we have included constant currency metrics (a non-GAAP measure) both below (shown in parenthesis) and in the financial tables that follow:
- Total revenue grew 10.2 percent (9.2 percent) to $2.9 billion.
- Total gross profit grew 8.2 percent (7.5 percent), to $438.2 million.
- New vehicle revenues increased 7.4 percent (6.6 percent) on 6.3 percent higher unit sales. New vehicle gross profit improved 2.2 percent (1.8 percent), to $76.6 million.
- Retail used vehicle revenues increased 19.8 percent (18.4 percent) on 18.8 percent higher unit sales. Retail used vehicle gross profit increased 14.0 percent (12.7 percent), to $51.2 million. Total used vehicle gross profit was up 15.3 percent (14.1 percent), to $51.5 million. In the U.S., the Val-u-Line initiative the Company launched last quarter has continued to build momentum, with Same Store used retail unit sales increasing 11 percent, and Val-u-Line units growing to 10 percent of the mix.
- Parts and service gross profit increased 9.1 percent (8.3 percent) on revenue growth of 8.0 percent (7.4 percent). Same Store parts and service gross profit increased 3.2 percent (2.7 percent) on Same Store parts and service revenue growth of 2.4 percent (2.0 percent).
- Finance and Insurance (F&I) gross profit per retail unit (PRU) decreased 3.4 percent (decreased 3.9 percent), to $1,412 and total F&I gross profit increased $8.6 million, or 8.1 percent (7.5 percent).
- Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 340 basis points, to 70.3 percent. Adjusted Same Store SG&A as a percent of gross profit improved 110 basis points, to 72.3 percent, reflecting strong improvements in all three of our markets.
- Provision for income taxes declined 17.0 percent, to $18.7 million, or to approximately 24.9 percent of income before income taxes, primarily reflecting the impact of the U.S. Tax Reform Bill that reduced the U.S. corporate income tax rate.
Segment Results for Second Quarter 2018 (year-over-year comparable basis)
- United States:
The Company's U.S. operations accounted for 73.7 percent of total revenues and 80.0 percent of total gross profit. Total U.S. revenues were $2.2 billion, an increase of 2.1 percent, driven by increases in used retail (up 10.4 percent), F&I revenue (up 3.1 percent), and parts and service (up 2.2 percent). F&I gross profit PRU decreased $33, or 2.0 percent per unit, to $1,655; and total gross profit grew 3.0 percent, to $350.7 million.
"We were pleased with our used car performance and cost control in the U.S. in the second quarter. Same Store used vehicle retail unit sales were up 11 percent and total used vehicle gross profit increased six percent. Total Same Store gross profit increased one percent, which when coupled with strong cost control, evidenced by adjusted SG&A leverage of 110 basis points, drove improved bottom-line results. Same Store adjusted operating income increased five percent and adjusted operating margin improved 20 basis points to 4.2 percent," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's president of U.S. operations.
New vehicle retail gross profit PRU was roughly flat with a slight increase of $4, to $1,855. Total used vehicle gross profit PRU increased $69, to $1,128, reflecting the impact of the used vehicle initiatives we launched last quarter, which drove a shift of over 2,000 units from low-margin wholesale to higher margin retail sales.
SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 480 basis points, to 66.8 percent; and operating margin increased 60 basis points, to 4.6 percent. Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 110 basis points, to 70.3 percent.
- United Kingdom
The Company's U.K. operations accounted for 22.7 percent of total revenues and 17.1 percent of total gross profit. Total U.K. revenues increased 52.6 percent (43.6 percent), to $666.9 million, driven by double-digit revenue growth across each business segment. Same Store U.K. revenues grew 13.6 percent (6.9 percent), to $493.1 million, and new vehicle units sold increased 7.2 percent, despite the industry growing only 2.4 percent. Total gross profit increased 46.9 percent (38.3 percent), to $74.8 million, with Same Store gross profit increasing 12.6 percent (6.1 percent), to $57.1 million. This growth was driven by strong improvements of 16.8 percent (10 percent) in Same Store parts and service gross profit, as well as double-digit growth in F&I and used retail gross.
SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 20 basis points, to 83.2 percent; and operating margin decreased 10 basis points, to 1.4 percent. Adjusted Same Store SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit improved 140 basis points, to 81.1 percent; and Same Store operating margin increased 10 basis points, to 1.7 percent.
- Brazil:
The Company's Brazilian operations were approximately breakeven during the second quarter and accounted for 3.6 percent of total revenues and 2.9 percent of total gross profit as a trucking strike in May negatively impacted results. The Company's Same Store new vehicle revenue grew 1.7 percent on a constant currency basis, with units down 5.4 percent. On a Same Store constant currency basis, total revenues grew 5.0 percent, driven by revenue growth of the aforementioned 1.7 percent in new vehicles, 16.5 percent in total used vehicles, 2.7 percent in parts & service, and 5.1 percent in F&I.
SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit increased 10 basis points, to 91.1 percent. Adjusted Same Store SG&A expenses as a percent of gross profit decreased 280 basis points, to 86.6 percent.
Share Repurchase Authorization
During the second quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 610,752 shares at an average price per common share of $68.90, for a total of $42.1 million. In July 2018, the Company repurchased an additional 367,773 shares at an average price per common share of $67.98, for a total of $25.0 million. Year-to-date through July 25, 2018, the Company has repurchased 1,114,130 shares at an average price per common share of $68.46, for a total of $76.3 million. These repurchases represent approximately 5.5 percent of the Company's share float at the beginning of the year. As of July 25, 2018, the Company has $73.4 million remaining on its Board authorized common stock share repurchase program.
Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.
Corporate Development
As previously announced, the Company acquired Toyota Alpha Trevo Automóveis Ltda in western São Paulo, Brazil in April 2018, which will operate as T-Drive Toyota Alphaville, and is expected to generate approximately $45 million in annualized revenues. This acquisition provides the opportunity to both increase scale in a growing market and further expand the Company's Toyota presence with additional open points to be announced at a future date. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the relocation of Honda São Bernardo do Campo to a new facility. The facility is owned by the Company and will enable significant uplift in new, used and aftersales business.
In June 2018, the Company disposed of 3 franchises, which included a BMW franchise in Kentish Town in the U.K., as well as a Mercedes-Benz franchise and Sprinter franchise in Escondido, California. These three stores generated approximately $115 million in trailing-twelve-month revenues.
Year-to-date 2018, the Company has acquired a total of 12 franchises, which are expected to generate an estimated $405 million in annual revenues; and the Company has disposed of three aforementioned franchises.
Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Details
Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter financial results and the Company's outlook and strategy.
The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at www.group1auto.com, then click on 'Investor Relations' and then 'Events' or through this link: http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.
The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at:
Domestic:
1-888-317-6003
International:
1-412-317-6061
Conference ID:
4003183
A telephonic replay will be available following the call through August 2, 2018 by dialing:
Domestic:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Replay ID:
10122294
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 180 automotive dealerships, 236 franchises, and 48 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 32 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Investors please visit www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto, where Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, and (i) our ability to retain key personnel. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic weather events such as hail storms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,555,570
$ 1,448,768
7.4
Used vehicle retail sales
821,853
685,949
19.8
Used vehicle wholesale sales
92,854
99,377
(6.6)
Parts and service
358,129
331,631
8.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
115,056
106,470
8.1
Total revenues
2,943,462
2,672,195
10.2
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
1,478,988
1,373,857
7.7
Used vehicle retail sales
770,639
641,036
20.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
92,613
99,644
(7.1)
Parts and service
163,059
152,766
6.7
Total cost of sales
2,505,299
2,267,303
10.5
GROSS PROFIT
438,163
404,892
8.2
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
308,092
298,568
3.2
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
16,638
14,093
18.1
ASSET IMPAIRMENTS
4,268
-
100.0
OPERATING INCOME
109,165
92,231
18.4
OTHER EXPENSE:
Floorplan interest expense
(14,563)
(13,226)
10.1
Other interest expense, net
(19,414)
(17,315)
12.1
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
75,188
61,690
21.9
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(18,725)
(22,557)
(17.0)
NET INCOME
$ 56,463
$ 39,133
44.3
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
$ 1,916
$ 1,389
37.9
Earnings available to diluted common shares
$ 54,547
$ 37,744
44.5
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 2.72
$ 1.84
47.8
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
20,046
20,522
(2.3)
Weighted average participating securities
708
761
(7.0)
Total weighted average shares outstanding
20,754
21,283
(2.5)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
(Decrease)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,069,160
$ 2,785,981
10.2
Used vehicle retail sales
1,602,423
1,346,876
19.0
Used vehicle wholesale sales
196,883
203,534
(3.3)
Parts and service
707,644
651,329
8.6
Finance, insurance and other, net
227,378
203,304
11.8
Total revenues
5,803,488
5,191,024
11.8
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
2,917,151
2,641,843
10.4
Used vehicle retail sales
1,507,714
1,256,958
19.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
194,987
203,701
(4.3)
Parts and service
325,710
300,108
8.5
Total cost of sales
4,945,562
4,402,610
12.3
GROSS PROFIT
857,926
788,414
8.8
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
632,439
588,347
7.5
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
32,980
27,699
19.1
ASSET IMPAIRMENTS
4,268
-
100.0
OPERATING INCOME
188,239
172,368
9.2
OTHER EXPENSE:
Floorplan interest expense
(28,650)
(25,168)
13.8
Other interest expense, net
(38,234)
(34,314)
11.4
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
121,355
112,886
7.5
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(29,078)
(39,814)
(27.0)
NET INCOME
$ 92,277
$ 73,072
26.3
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
$ 3,123
$ 2,645
18.1
Earnings available to diluted common shares
$ 89,154
$ 70,427
26.6
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 4.42
$ 3.42
29.2
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
20,176
20,609
(2.1)
Weighted average participating securities
712
789
(9.8)
Total weighted average shares outstanding
20,888
21,398
(2.4)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2018
December 31,
% Increase/
ASSETS:
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 41,575
$ 28,787
44.4
Contracts in transit and vehicle receivables, net
249,706
306,433
(18.5)
Accounts and notes receivable, net
178,339
188,611
(5.4)
Inventories, net
1,721,249
1,763,293
(2.4)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
80,957
42,062
92.5
Total current assets
2,271,826
2,329,186
(2.5)
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
1,348,521
1,318,959
2.2
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE FRANCHISE RIGHTS
1,233,201
1,198,666
2.9
OTHER ASSETS
33,194
24,254
36.9
Total assets
$ 4,886,742
$ 4,871,065
0.3
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Floorplan notes payable - credit facility and other
$ 1,147,892
$ 1,240,695
(7.5)
Offset account related to floorplan notes payable - credit facility
(119,562)
(86,547)
38.1
Floorplan notes payable - manufacturer affiliates
404,233
397,183
1.8
Offset account related to floorplan notes payable - manufacturer affiliates
(24,500)
(22,500)
8.9
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term financing
76,412
77,609
(1.5)
Current liabilities from interest rate risk management activities
682
1,996
(65.8)
Accounts payable
442,577
412,981
7.2
Accrued expenses
189,027
177,070
6.8
Total current liabilities
2,116,761
2,198,487
(3.7)
5.00% SENIOR NOTES (principal of $550,000 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
542,888
542,063
0.2
5.25% SENIOR NOTES (principal of $300,000 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
296,440
296,151
0.1
ACQUISITION LINE
39,636
26,988
46.9
REAL ESTATE RELATED AND OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT, net of current maturities
419,424
405,950
3.3
CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS RELATED TO REAL ESTATE, net of current maturities
59,610
47,032
26.7
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
138,478
124,404
11.3
LIABILITIES FROM INTEREST RATE RISK MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES
1,597
8,583
(81.4)
OTHER LIABILITIES
99,296
97,125
2.2
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock
255
255
-
Additional paid-in capital
288,492
291,461
(1.0)
Retained earnings
1,339,185
1,246,323
7.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(126,358)
(123,226)
2.5
Treasury stock
(328,962)
(290,531)
13.2
Total stockholders' equity
1,172,612
1,124,282
4.3
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,886,742
$ 4,871,065
0.3
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018 (%)
2017 (%)
2018 (%)
2017 (%)
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:
Region
Geographic Market
United States
Texas
35.2
36.6
35.4
35.6
California
6.4
7.9
6.5
7.9
Oklahoma
5.9
6.5
5.9
6.5
Massachusetts
4.7
4.9
4.7
4.7
Georgia
4.4
4.8
4.3
4.7
Florida
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Louisiana
1.9
1.9
1.8
2.0
New Hampshire
1.8
2.3
1.8
2.0
New Jersey
1.7
1.9
1.6
1.7
South Carolina
1.6
1.5
1.6
1.4
Kansas
1.3
1.8
1.3
1.7
Mississippi
1.2
1.3
1.2
1.4
Alabama
0.6
1.1
0.6
1.1
Maryland
0.5
0.4
0.5
0.4
New Mexico
0.2
—
0.1
—
69.9
75.4
69.8
73.6
International
United Kingdom
25.1
19.3
25.2
21.4
Brazil
5.0
5.3
5.0
5.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:
Toyota/Lexus
23.9
25.4
24.0
24.4
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche
13.6
12.3
13.6
12.4
BMW/MINI
12.2
13.1
12.4
13.7
Ford/Lincoln
11.0
11.3
11.2
12.1
Honda/Acura
8.9
9.6
9.2
9.3
Nissan
6.0
7.6
6.4
7.9
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick/Cadillac
5.7
5.9
5.8
6.3
Mercedes-Benz/smart/Sprinter
5.4
4.2
5.0
4.1
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM
4.1
4.1
4.1
3.9
Hyundai/Kia
3.8
4.3
3.9
3.9
Jaguar/Land Rover
1.9
0.4
1.9
0.4
Other
3.5
1.8
2.5
1.6
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,146,882
$ 1,143,771
0.3
Used vehicle retail sales
592,007
536,193
10.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
42,781
66,476
(35.6)
Total used
634,788
602,669
5.3
Parts and service
288,889
282,698
2.2
Finance, insurance and other, net
97,442
94,552
3.1
Total
$ 2,168,001
$ 2,123,690
2.1
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
4.9
5.0
Used vehicle retail sales
6.6
6.8
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.6
0.4
Total used
6.4
6.1
Parts and service
54.2
53.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
16.2
16.0
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 56,358
$ 57,000
(1.1)
Used vehicle retail sales
38,809
36,704
5.7
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1,553
246
531.3
Total used
40,362
36,950
9.2
Parts and service
156,508
151,971
3.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
97,442
94,552
3.1
Total
$ 350,670
$ 340,473
3.0
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
30,388
30,802
(1.3)
Retail used vehicles sold
28,484
25,202
13.0
Wholesale used vehicles sold
7,292
9,701
(24.8)
Total used
35,776
34,903
2.5
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 37,741
$ 37,133
1.6
Used vehicle retail
$ 20,784
$ 21,276
(2.3)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,855
$ 1,851
0.2
Used vehicle retail sales
1,362
1,456
(6.5)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
213
25
752.0
Total used
1,128
1,059
6.5
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 1,655
$ 1,688
(2.0)
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 234,279
$ 243,844
(3.9)
Adjusted SG&A expenses(1)
$ 246,586
$ 243,201
1.4
SG&A as % revenues
10.8
11.5
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues(1)
11.4
11.5
SG&A as % gross profit
66.8
71.6
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit(1)
70.3
71.4
Operating margin %
4.6
4.0
Adjusted operating margin %(1)
4.2
4.0
Pretax margin %
3.2
2.6
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
2.8
2.7
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Floorplan interest expense
$ (12,809)
$ (12,062)
6.2
Floorplan assistance
11,206
11,452
(2.1)
Net floorplan expense
$ (1,603)
$ (610)
162.8
Other interest expense, net
$ (17,332)
$ (16,572)
4.6
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,236,835
$ 2,162,020
3.5
Used vehicle retail sales
1,155,837
1,058,140
9.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
96,783
137,021
(29.4)
Total used
1,252,620
1,195,161
4.8
Parts and service
573,403
553,857
3.5
Finance, insurance and other, net
193,629
180,371
7.4
Total
$ 4,256,487
$ 4,091,409
4.0
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
4.9
5.0
Used vehicle retail sales
6.3
7.1
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.1
(0.1)
Total used
6.0
6.2
Parts and service
53.7
53.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
16.1
16.2
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 109,493
$ 108,209
1.2
Used vehicle retail sales
72,294
74,636
(3.1)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2,987
(116)
2675.0
Total used
75,281
74,520
1.0
Parts and service
307,952
297,969
3.4
Finance, insurance and other, net
193,629
180,371
7.4
Total
$ 686,355
$ 661,069
3.8
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
59,061
58,300
1.3
Retail used vehicles sold
55,794
50,131
11.3
Wholesale used vehicles sold
16,675
19,682
(15.3)
Total used
72,469
69,813
3.8
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 37,873
$ 37,084
2.1
Used vehicle retail
$ 20,716
$ 21,107
(1.9)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,854
$ 1,856
(0.1)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,296
1,489
(13.0)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
179
(6)
3083.3
Total used
1,039
1,067
(2.6)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 1,686
$ 1,663
1.4
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 487,220
$ 480,117
1.5
Adjusted SG&A expenses(1)
$ 499,527
$ 481,307
3.8
SG&A as % revenues
11.4
11.7
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
11.7
11.8
SG&A as % gross profit
71.0
72.6
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
72.8
72.8
Operating margin %
4.0
3.8
Adjusted operating margin %(1)
3.8
3.8
Pretax margin %
2.6
2.5
Adjusted pretax margin %(1)
2.4
2.5
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Floorplan interest expense
$ (25,146)
$ (22,940)
9.6
Floorplan assistance
21,956
21,736
1.0
Net floorplan expense
$ (3,190)
$ (1,204)
165.0
Other interest expense, net
$ (34,348)
$ (32,844)
4.6
(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
Constant Currency (1)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 338,635
$ 231,415
46.3
37.7
Used vehicle retail sales
208,108
128,406
62.1
52.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
46,527
30,448
52.8
43.7
Total used
254,635
158,854
60.3
50.7
Parts and service
57,996
37,050
56.5
47.3
Finance, insurance and other, net
15,617
9,784
59.6
50.7
Total
$ 666,883
$ 437,103
52.6
43.6
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
4.7
5.9
Used vehicle retail sales
5.3
5.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(3.0)
(2.3)
Total used
3.8
3.8
Parts and service
57.9
57.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
11.2
11.7
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 15,907
$ 13,744
15.7
9.5
Used vehicle retail sales
11,103
6,679
66.2
55.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1,378)
(715)
(92.7)
(82.7)
Total used
9,725
5,964
63.1
51.9
Parts and service
33,555
21,440
56.5
47.4
Finance, insurance and other, net
15,617
9,784
59.6
50.7
Total
$ 74,804
$ 50,932
46.9
38.3
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
10,914
7,894
38.3
Retail used vehicles sold
8,501
5,813
46.2
Wholesale used vehicles sold
5,955
4,137
43.9
Total used
14,456
9,950
45.3
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 31,028
$ 29,315
5.8
(0.4)
Used vehicle retail
$ 24,480
$ 22,089
10.8
4.2
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,457
$ 1,741
(16.3)
(20.8)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,306
1,149
13.7
6.1
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(231)
(173)
(33.5)
(26.9)
Total used
673
599
12.4
4.5
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 804
$ 714
12.6
6.4
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 62,258
$ 42,456
46.6
37.8
Adjusted SG&A expenses(1)
$ 62,258
$ 42,168
47.6
38.7
SG&A as % revenues
9.3
9.7
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
9.3
9.6
SG&A as % gross profit
83.2
83.4
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
83.2
82.8
Operating margin %
1.4
1.5
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
1.4
1.6
Pretax margin %
0.9
1.1
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
0.9
1.2
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Floorplan interest expense
$ (1,617)
$ (1,053)
53.6
44.3
Floorplan assistance
240
220
9.1
2.8
Net floorplan expense
$ (1,377)
$ (833)
65.3
55.2
Other interest expense, net
$ (1,790)
$ (684)
161.7
144.4
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
(Decrease)
Constant Currency (1)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 693,039
$ 490,055
41.4
29.1
Used vehicle retail sales
400,657
243,775
64.4
50.6
Used vehicle wholesale sales
92,712
60,957
52.1
39.1
Total used
493,369
304,732
61.9
48.3
Parts and service
111,137
73,831
50.5
37.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
29,880
18,812
58.8
45.6
Total
$ 1,327,425
$ 887,430
49.6
36.7
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
5.0
5.7
Used vehicle retail sales
4.9
5.0
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.4)
(0.8)
Total used
3.7
3.8
Parts and service
57.2
57.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
11.0
11.4
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 34,418
$ 28,145
22.3
11.8
Used vehicle retail sales
19,663
12,108
62.4
48.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1,308)
(504)
(159.5)
(150.8)
Total used
18,355
11,604
58.2
44.0
Parts and service
63,602
42,665
49.1
36.6
Finance, insurance and other, net
29,880
18,812
58.8
45.6
Total
$ 146,255
$ 101,226
44.5
32.2
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
21,364
16,912
26.3
Retail used vehicles sold
16,336
11,424
43.0
Wholesale used vehicles sold
11,542
8,306
39.0
Total used
27,878
19,730
41.3
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 32,440
$ 28,977
12.0
2.2
Used vehicle retail
$ 24,526
$ 21,339
14.9
5.3
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,611
$ 1,664
(3.2)
(11.5)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,204
1,060
13.6
3.8
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(113)
(61)
(85.2)
(80.5)
Total used
658
588
11.9
1.9
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 793
$ 664
19.4
9.5
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 121,854
$ 84,080
44.9
32.6
Adjusted SG&A expenses(1)
$ 121,854
$ 83,792
45.4
33.0
SG&A as % revenues
9.2
9.5
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
9.2
9.4
SG&A as % gross profit
83.3
83.1
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
83.3
82.8
Operating margin %
1.4
1.5
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
1.4
1.6
Pretax margin %
0.9
1.2
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
0.9
1.2
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Floorplan interest expense
$ (3,131)
$ (2,087)
50.0
37.3
Floorplan assistance
526
449
17.1
6.8
Net floorplan expense
$ (2,605)
$ (1,638)
59.0
45.6
Other interest expense, net
$ (3,322)
$ (1,265)
162.6
140.3
(1) See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Brazil
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
Constant Currency (1)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 70,053
$ 73,582
(4.8)
6.2
Used vehicle retail sales
21,738
21,350
1.8
13.6
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3,546
2,453
44.6
63.5
Total used
25,284
23,803
6.2
18.8
Parts and service
11,244
11,883
(5.4)
5.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
1,997
2,134
(6.4)
4.6
Total
$ 108,578
$ 111,402
(2.5)
8.8
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
6.2
5.7
Used vehicle retail sales
6.0
7.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.9
8.2
Total used
5.4
7.3
Parts and service
44.5
45.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
11.7
12.1
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,317
$ 4,167
3.6
15.6
Used vehicle retail sales
1,302
1,530
(14.9)
(4.9)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
66
202
(67.3)
(66.7)
Total used
1,368
1,732
(21.0)
(12.2)
Parts and service
5,007
5,454
(8.2)
2.6
Finance, insurance and other, net
1,997
2,134
(6.4)
4.6
Total
$ 12,689
$ 13,487
(5.9)
5.0
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
2,169
2,180
(0.5)
Retail used vehicles sold
1,023
988
3.5
Wholesale used vehicles sold
322
237
35.9
Total used
1,345
1,225
9.8
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 32,297
$ 33,753
(4.3)
6.8
Used vehicle retail
$ 21,249
$ 21,609
(1.7)
9.7
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,990
$ 1,911
4.1
16.1
Used vehicle retail sales
1,273
1,549
(17.8)
(8.2)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
205
852
(75.9)
(75.5)
Total used
1,017
1,414
(28.1)
(20.0)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 626
$ 674
(7.1)
3.8
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 11,555
$ 12,268
(5.8)
5.3
Adjusted SG&A expenses(1)
$ 11,005
$ 12,268
(10.3)
0.1
SG&A as % revenues
10.6
11.0
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
10.1
11.0
SG&A as % gross profit
91.1
91.0
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
86.7
91.0
Operating margin %
0.6
0.8
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
1.1
0.8
Pretax margin %
0.2
0.6
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
0.7
0.6
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Floorplan interest expense
$ (137)
$ (111)
23.4
37.1
Floorplan assistance
—
—
-
-
Net floorplan expense
$ (137)
$ (111)
23.4
37.1
Other interest expense, net
$ (292)
$ (59)
394.9
442.1
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
Constant Currency (1)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 139,286
$ 133,906
4.0
11.8
Used vehicle retail sales
45,929
44,961
2.2
9.6
Used vehicle wholesale sales
7,388
5,556
33.0
44.1
Total used
53,317
50,517
5.5
13.4
Parts and service
23,104
23,641
(2.3)
5.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
3,869
4,121
(6.1)
1.3
Total
$ 219,576
$ 212,185
3.5
11.2
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
5.8
5.8
Used vehicle retail sales
6.0
7.1
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.9
8.2
Total used
5.6
7.2
Parts and service
44.9
44.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
11.5
12.3
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 8,098
$ 7,784
4.0
12.2
Used vehicle retail sales
2,752
3,174
(13.3)
(7.0)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
217
453
(52.1)
(50.7)
Total used
2,969
3,627
(18.1)
(12.4)
Parts and service
10,380
10,587
(2.0)
5.2
Finance, insurance and other, net
3,869
4,121
(6.1)
1.3
Total
$ 25,316
$ 26,119
(3.1)
4.2
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
4,236
3,954
7.1
Retail used vehicles sold
2,094
2,014
4.0
Wholesale used vehicles sold
679
616
10.2
Total used
2,773
2,630
5.4
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 32,881
$ 33,866
(2.9)
4.4
Used vehicle retail
$ 21,934
$ 22,324
(1.7)
5.4
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,912
$ 1,969
(2.9)
4.7
Used vehicle retail sales
1,314
1,576
(16.6)
(10.5)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
320
735
(56.5)
(55.3)
Total used
1,071
1,379
(22.3)
(16.9)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 611
$ 691
(11.6)
(4.5)
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 23,365
$ 24,150
(3.3)
4.0
Adjusted SG&A expenses(1)
$ 22,815
$ 24,150
(5.5)
1.3
SG&A as % revenues
10.6
11.4
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
10.4
11.4
SG&A as % gross profit
92.3
92.5
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
90.1
92.5
Operating margin %
0.5
0.6
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
0.7
0.6
Pretax margin %
0.1
0.4
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
0.3
0.4
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Floorplan interest expense
$ (373)
$ (141)
164.5
178.2
Floorplan assistance
—
—
-
-
Net floorplan expense
$ (373)
$ (141)
164.5
178.2
Other interest expense, net
$ (564)
$ (205)
175.1
193.7
(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
(Decrease)
Constant Currency % (1)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,555,570
$ 1,448,768
7.4
6.6
Used vehicle retail sales
821,853
685,949
19.8
18.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
92,854
99,377
(6.6)
(8.9)
Total used
914,707
785,326
16.5
14.9
Parts and service
358,129
331,631
8.0
7.4
Finance, insurance and other, net
115,056
106,470
8.1
7.5
Total
$ 2,943,462
$ 2,672,195
10.2
9.2
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
4.9
5.2
Used vehicle retail sales
6.2
6.5
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.3
(0.3)
Total used
5.6
5.7
Parts and service
54.5
53.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
14.9
15.2
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 76,582
$ 74,911
2.2
1.8
Used vehicle retail sales
51,214
44,913
14.0
12.7
Used vehicle wholesale sales
241
(267)
190.3
217.3
Total used
51,455
44,646
15.3
14.1
Parts and service
195,070
178,865
9.1
8.3
Finance, insurance and other, net
115,056
106,470
8.1
7.5
Total
$ 438,163
$ 404,892
8.2
7.5
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
43,471
40,876
6.3
Retail used vehicles sold
38,008
32,003
18.8
Wholesale used vehicles sold
13,569
14,075
(3.6)
Total used
51,577
46,078
11.9
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 35,784
$ 35,443
1.0
0.2
Used vehicle retail
$ 21,623
$ 21,434
0.9
(0.3)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,762
$ 1,833
(3.9)
(4.3)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,347
1,403
(4.0)
(5.1)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
18
(19)
194.7
221.7
Total used
998
969
3.0
1.9
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 1,412
$ 1,461
(3.4)
(3.9)
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 308,092
$ 298,568
3.2
2.4
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 319,849
$ 297,637
7.5
6.6
SG&A as % revenues
10.5
11.2
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
10.9
11.1
SG&A as % gross profit
70.3
73.7
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
73.0
73.5
Operating margin %
3.7
3.5
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
3.5
3.5
Pretax margin %
2.6
2.3
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
2.3
2.3
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Floorplan interest expense
$ (14,563)
$ (13,226)
10.1
9.5
Floorplan assistance
11,447
11,672
(1.9)
(2.1)
Net floorplan expense
$ (3,116)
$ (1,554)
100.5
96.2
Other interest expense, net
$ (19,414)
$ (17,315)
12.1
11.6
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
Constant Currency % (1)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,069,160
$ 2,785,981
10.2
8.4
Used vehicle retail sales
1,602,423
1,346,876
19.0
16.7
Used vehicle wholesale sales
196,883
203,534
(3.3)
(6.8)
Total used
1,799,306
1,550,410
16.1
13.6
Parts and service
707,644
651,329
8.6
7.5
Finance, insurance and other, net
227,378
203,304
11.8
10.8
Total
$ 5,803,488
$ 5,191,024
11.8
9.9
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
5.0
5.2
Used vehicle retail sales
5.9
6.7
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.0
(0.1)
Total used
5.4
5.8
Parts and service
54.0
53.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
14.8
15.2
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 152,009
$ 144,138
5.5
3.9
Used vehicle retail sales
94,709
89,918
5.3
3.7
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1,896
(167)
1235.3
1266.5
Total used
96,605
89,751
7.6
6.0
Parts and service
381,934
351,221
8.7
7.4
Finance, insurance and other, net
227,378
203,304
11.8
10.8
Total
$ 857,926
$ 788,414
8.8
7.5
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
84,661
79,166
6.9
Retail used vehicles sold
74,224
63,569
16.8
Wholesale used vehicles sold
28,896
28,604
1.0
Total used
103,120
92,173
11.9
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 36,252
$ 35,192
3.0
1.3
Used vehicle retail
$ 21,589
$ 21,188
1.9
-
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,796
$ 1,821
(1.4)
(2.9)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,276
1,414
(9.8)
(11.2)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
66
(6)
1200.0
1254.7
Total used
937
974
(3.8)
(5.2)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 1,431
$ 1,424
0.5
(0.5)
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 632,439
$ 588,347
7.5
6.0
Adjusted SG&A expenses(1)
$ 644,196
$ 589,249
9.3
7.8
SG&A as % revenues
10.9
11.3
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (1)
11.1
11.4
SG&A as % gross profit
73.7
74.6
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit(1)
75.1
74.7
Operating margin %
3.2
3.3
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
3.1
3.3
Pretax margin %
2.1
2.2
Adjusted pretax margin %(1)
2.0
2.2
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Floorplan interest expense
$ (28,650)
$ (25,168)
13.8
12.9
Floorplan assistance
22,482
22,185
1.3
1.1
Net floorplan expense
$ (6,168)
$ (2,983)
106.8
100.0
Other interest expense, net
$ (38,234)
$ (34,314)
11.4
10.7
(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store U.S. (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,121,138
$ 1,139,798
(1.6)
Used vehicle retail sales
579,816
534,934
8.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
41,158
66,187
(37.8)
Total used
620,974
601,121
3.3
Parts and service
284,494
281,555
1.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
95,298
93,933
1.5
Total
$ 2,121,904
$ 2,116,407
0.3
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
4.9
5.0
Used vehicle retail sales
6.5
6.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.8
0.4
Total used
6.3
6.1
Parts and service
54.2
53.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
16.2
16.0
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 54,648
$ 56,783
(3.8)
Used vehicle retail sales
37,716
36,649
2.9
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1,561
254
514.6
Total used
39,277
36,903
6.4
Parts and service
154,088
151,348
1.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
95,298
93,933
1.5
Total
$ 343,311
$ 338,967
1.3
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
29,830
30,730
(2.9)
Retail used vehicles sold
27,971
25,169
11.1
Wholesale used vehicles sold
7,133
9,681
(26.3)
Total used
35,104
34,850
0.7
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 37,584
$ 37,091
1.3
Used vehicle retail
$ 20,729
$ 21,254
(2.5)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,832
$ 1,848
(0.9)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,348
1,456
(7.4)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
219
26
742.3
Total used
1,119
1,059
5.7
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 1,649
$ 1,680
(1.8)
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 249,033
$ 242,559
2.7
Adjusted SG&A expenses(2)
$ 241,221
$ 241,916
(0.3)
SG&A as % revenues
11.7
11.5
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2)
11.4
11.4
SG&A as % gross profit
72.5
71.6
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
70.3
71.4
Operating margin %
3.7
4.0
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.2
4.0
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,189,357
$ 2,158,047
1.5
Used vehicle retail sales
1,133,549
1,056,879
7.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
93,938
136,732
(31.3)
Total used
1,227,487
1,193,611
2.8
Parts and service
564,897
552,714
2.2
Finance, insurance and other, net
189,450
179,323
5.6
Total
$ 4,171,191
$ 4,083,695
2.1
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
4.9
5.0
Used vehicle retail sales
6.2
7.1
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.2
(0.1)
Total used
6.0
6.2
Parts and service
53.6
53.8
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
16.1
16.1
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 106,718
$ 107,991
(1.2)
Used vehicle retail sales
70,744
74,579
(5.1)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2,986
(90)
3,417.8
Total used
73,730
74,489
(1.0)
Parts and service
302,998
297,346
1.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
189,450
179,323
5.6
Total
$ 672,896
$ 659,149
2.1
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
57,980
58,228
(0.4)
Retail used vehicles sold
54,829
50,098
9.4
Wholesale used vehicles sold
16,356
19,662
(16.8)
Total used
71,185
69,760
2.0
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 37,761
$ 37,062
1.9
Used vehicle retail
$ 20,674
$ 21,096
(2.0)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,841
$ 1,855
(0.8)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,290
1,489
(13.4)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
183
(5)
3,760.0
Total used
1,036
1,068
(3.0)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 1,679
$ 1,655
1.5
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 496,645
$ 478,610
3.8
Adjusted SG&A expenses(2)
$ 488,833
$ 479,800
1.9
SG&A as % revenues
11.9
11.7
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2)
11.7
11.7
SG&A as % gross profit
73.8
72.6
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
72.6
72.8
Operating margin %
3.5
3.9
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
3.8
3.8
(1) Same Store amounts include the results for the identical months in each period presented in the comparison, commencing with the first full month we owned the dealership and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month we owned it. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate office.
(2)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store U.K. (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
(Decrease)
Constant Currency (2)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 254,118
$ 229,878
10.5
4.0
Used vehicle retail sales
149,344
127,475
17.2
10.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
34,939
30,247
15.5
8.7
Total used
184,283
157,722
16.8
9.9
Parts and service
42,786
36,808
16.2
9.4
Finance, insurance and other, net
11,895
9,734
22.2
15.3
Total
$ 493,082
$ 434,142
13.6
6.9
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
5.2
6.0
Used vehicle retail sales
5.3
5.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.7)
(2.3)
Total used
3.8
3.8
Parts and service
58.2
57.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
11.6
11.7
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 13,251
$ 13,702
(3.3)
(8.5)
Used vehicle retail sales
7,974
6,636
20.2
12.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(928)
(696)
(33.3)
(25.9)
Total used
7,046
5,940
18.6
10.7
Parts and service
24,904
21,316
16.8
10.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
11,895
9,734
22.2
15.3
Total
$ 57,096
$ 50,692
12.6
6.1
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
8,374
7,812
7.2
Retail used vehicles sold
5,998
5,758
4.2
Wholesale used vehicles sold
4,487
4,104
9.3
Total used
10,485
9,862
6.3
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 30,346
$ 29,426
3.1
(2.9)
Used vehicle retail
$ 24,899
$ 22,139
12.5
5.8
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,582
$ 1,754
(9.8)
(14.7)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,329
1,152
15.4
7.8
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(207)
(170)
(21.8)
(15.2)
Total used
672
602
11.6
4.1
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 828
$ 717
15.5
8.9
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 46,319
$ 42,087
10.1
3.4
Adjusted SG&A expenses(2)
$ 46,319
$ 41,799
10.8
4.1
SG&A as % revenues
9.4
9.7
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2)
9.4
9.6
SG&A as % gross profit
81.1
83.0
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
81.1
82.5
Operating margin %
1.7
1.6
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
1.7
1.6
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
Constant Currency (2)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 524,178
$ 486,582
7.7
(1.7)
Used vehicle retail sales
295,584
242,281
22.0
11.7
Used vehicle wholesale sales
71,012
60,662
17.1
7.1
Total used
366,596
302,943
21.0
10.8
Parts and service
84,011
73,254
14.7
5.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
22,530
18,707
20.4
10.4
Total
$ 997,315
$ 881,486
13.1
3.4
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
5.3
5.8
Used vehicle retail sales
5.0
5.0
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.4)
(0.8)
Total used
3.7
3.8
Parts and service
57.6
57.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
11.3
11.4
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 27,835
$ 27,999
(0.6)
(9.1)
Used vehicle retail sales
14,645
12,019
21.8
11.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(978)
(484)
(102.1)
(94.1)
Total used
13,667
11,535
18.5
7.9
Parts and service
48,409
42,389
14.2
4.6
Finance, insurance and other, net
22,530
18,707
20.4
10.4
Total
$ 112,441
$ 100,630
11.7
2.3
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
16,386
16,716
(2.0)
Retail used vehicles sold
11,862
11,336
4.6
Wholesale used vehicles sold
8,820
8,246
7.0
Total used
20,682
19,582
5.6
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 31,989
$ 29,109
9.9
0.3
Used vehicle retail
$ 24,919
$ 21,373
16.6
6.8
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,699
$ 1,675
1.4
(7.2)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,235
1,060
16.5
6.4
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(111)
(59)
(88.1)
(81.5)
Total used
661
589
12.2
2.1
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 798
$ 667
19.6
9.7
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 93,134
$ 83,017
12.2
2.6
Adjusted SG&A expenses(2)
$ 93,134
$ 82,729
12.6
3.0
SG&A as % revenues
9.3
9.4
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2)
9.3
9.4
SG&A as % gross profit
82.8
82.5
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
82.8
82.2
Operating margin %
1.5
1.6
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
1.5
1.6
(1) Same Store amounts include the results for the identical months in each period presented in the comparison, commencing with the first full month we owned the dealership and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month we owned it. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate office.
(2)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store Brazil (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
Constant Currency (2)
% Increase/ (Decrease)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 67,152
$ 73,584
(8.7)
1.7
Used vehicle retail sales
21,270
21,350
(0.4)
11.1
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3,547
2,453
44.6
63.5
Total used
24,817
23,803
4.3
16.5
Parts and service
10,932
11,887
(8.0)
2.7
Finance, insurance and other, net
1,966
2,090
(5.9)
5.1
Total
$ 104,867
$ 111,364
(5.8)
5.0
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
6.2
5.7
Used vehicle retail sales
6.0
7.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.9
8.2
Total used
5.4
7.3
Parts and service
44.2
45.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
11.7
12.1
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,166
$ 4,169
(0.1)
11.4
Used vehicle retail sales
1,278
1,537
(16.9)
(7.1)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
66
202
(67.3)
(66.7)
Total used
1,344
1,739
(22.7)
(14.1)
Parts and service
4,831
5,457
(11.5)
(1.2)
Finance, insurance and other, net
1,966
2,090
(5.9)
5.1
Total
$ 12,307
$ 13,455
(8.5)
2.0
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
2,063
2,180
(5.4)
Retail used vehicles sold
996
988
0.8
Wholesale used vehicles sold
314
237
32.5
Total used
1,310
1,225
6.9
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 32,551
$ 33,754
(3.6)
7.5
Used vehicle retail
$ 21,355
$ 21,609
(1.2)
10.2
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,019
$ 1,912
5.6
17.7
Used vehicle retail sales
1,283
1,556
(17.5)
(7.9)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
210
852
(75.4)
(74.9)
Total used
1,026
1,420
(27.7)
(19.6)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 643
$ 660
(2.6)
8.9
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 11,080
$ 12,031
(7.9)
3.1
Adjusted SG&A expenses(2)
$ 10,653
$ 12,031
(11.5)
(1.1)
SG&A as % revenues
10.6
10.8
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2)
10.2
10.8
SG&A as % gross profit
90.0
89.4
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
86.6
89.4
Operating margin %
0.7
1.0
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
1.1
1.0
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
(Decrease)
Constant Currency (2)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 136,387
$ 131,670
3.6
11.2
Used vehicle retail sales
45,461
43,151
5.4
13.0
Used vehicle wholesale sales
7,388
5,539
33.4
44.5
Total used
52,849
48,690
8.5
16.6
Parts and service
22,791
22,985
(0.8)
6.4
Finance, insurance and other, net
3,838
3,881
(1.1)
6.6
Total
$ 215,865
$ 207,226
4.2
11.8
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
5.8
5.8
Used vehicle retail sales
6.0
7.3
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.9
8.2
Total used
5.6
7.4
Parts and service
44.8
45.7
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
11.6
12.4
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 7,948
$ 7,688
3.4
11.4
Used vehicle retail sales
2,730
3,129
(12.8)
(6.4)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
217
453
(52.1)
(50.7)
Total used
2,947
3,582
(17.7)
(12.0)
Parts and service
10,203
10,499
(2.8)
4.1
Finance, insurance and other, net
3,838
3,881
(1.1)
6.6
Total
$ 24,936
$ 25,650
(2.8)
4.4
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
4,130
3,856
7.1
Retail used vehicles sold
2,067
1,969
5.0
Wholesale used vehicles sold
671
506
32.6
Total used
2,738
2,475
10.6
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 33,023
$ 34,147
(3.3)
3.8
Used vehicle retail
$ 21,994
$ 21,915
0.4
7.6
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,924
$ 1,994
(3.5)
4.0
Used vehicle retail sales
1,321
1,589
(16.9)
(10.9)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
323
895
(63.9)
(62.8)
Total used
1,076
1,447
(25.6)
(20.5)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 619
$ 666
(7.1)
0.2
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 22,853
$ 23,346
(2.1)
5.2
Adjusted SG&A expenses(2)
$ 22,426
$ 23,346
(3.9)
3.0
SG&A as % revenues
10.6
11.3
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2)
10.4
11.3
SG&A as % gross profit
91.6
91.0
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
89.9
91.0
Operating margin %
0.6
0.8
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
0.8
0.8
(1) Same Store amounts include the results for the identical months in each period presented in the comparison, commencing with the first full month we owned the dealership and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month we owned it. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate office.
(2)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Same Store Consolidated (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
Constant Currency (2)
% Increase/ (Decrease)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,442,408
$ 1,443,260
(0.1)
(0.6)
Used vehicle retail sales
750,430
683,759
9.8
8.8
Used vehicle wholesale sales
79,644
98,887
(19.5)
(21.1)
Total used
830,074
782,646
6.1
5.0
Parts and service
338,212
330,250
2.4
2.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
109,159
105,757
3.2
2.8
Total
$ 2,719,853
$ 2,661,913
2.2
1.5
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
5.0
5.2
Used vehicle retail sales
6.3
6.6
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.9
(0.2)
Total used
5.7
5.7
Parts and service
54.4
53.9
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
15.2
15.1
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 72,065
$ 74,654
(3.5)
(3.8)
Used vehicle retail sales
46,968
44,822
4.8
4.0
Used vehicle wholesale sales
699
(240)
391.3
413.1
Total used
47,667
44,582
6.9
6.2
Parts and service
183,823
178,121
3.2
2.7
Finance, insurance and other, net
109,159
105,757
3.2
2.8
Total
$ 412,714
$ 403,114
2.4
1.9
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
40,267
40,722
(1.1)
Retail used vehicles sold
34,965
31,915
9.6
Wholesale used vehicles sold
11,934
14,022
(14.9)
Total used
46,899
45,937
2.1
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 35,821
$ 35,442
1.1
0.6
Used vehicle retail
$ 21,462
$ 21,424
0.2
(0.7)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,790
$ 1,833
(2.3)
(2.7)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,343
1,404
(4.3)
(5.1)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
59
(17)
447.1
467.9
Total used
1,016
971
4.6
4.0
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 1,451
$ 1,456
(0.3)
(0.7)
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 306,432
$ 296,677
3.3
2.8
Adjusted SG&A expenses(2)
$ 298,193
$ 295,746
0.8
0.3
SG&A as % revenues
11.3
11.1
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2)
11.0
11.1
SG&A as % gross profit
74.2
73.6
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
72.3
73.4
Operating margin %
3.2
3.5
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
3.6
3.5
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
Constant Currency (2)
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,849,922
$ 2,776,299
2.7
1.4
Used vehicle retail sales
1,474,594
1,342,311
9.9
8.2
Used vehicle wholesale sales
172,338
202,933
(15.1)
(17.8)
Total used
1,646,932
1,545,244
6.6
4.8
Parts and service
671,699
648,953
3.5
2.7
Finance, insurance and other, net
215,818
201,911
6.9
6.1
Total
$ 5,384,371
$ 5,172,407
4.1
2.7
GROSS MARGIN %:
New vehicle retail sales
5.0
5.2
Used vehicle retail sales
6.0
6.7
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.3
(0.1)
Total used
5.5
5.8
Parts and service
53.8
54.0
Finance, insurance and other, net
100.0
100.0
Total
15.0
15.2
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 142,501
$ 143,678
(0.8)
(2.0)
Used vehicle retail sales
88,119
89,727
(1.8)
(3.0)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2,225
(121)
1,938.8
1979.1
Total used
90,344
89,606
0.8
(0.3)
Parts and service
361,610
350,234
3.2
2.3
Finance, insurance and other, net
215,818
201,911
6.9
6.1
Total
$ 810,273
$ 785,429
3.2
2.2
UNITS SOLD:
Retail new vehicles sold
78,496
78,800
(0.4)
Retail used vehicles sold
68,758
63,403
8.4
Wholesale used vehicles sold
25,847
28,414
(9.0)
Total used
94,605
91,817
3.0
AVERAGE RETAIL SALES PRICE:
New vehicle retail
$ 36,307
$ 35,232
3.1
1.8
Used vehicle retail
$ 21,446
$ 21,171
1.3
(0.2)
GROSS PROFIT PER UNIT SOLD:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,815
$ 1,823
(0.4)
(1.7)
Used vehicle retail sales
1,282
1,415
(9.4)
(10.5)
Used vehicle wholesale sales
86
(4)
2,250.0
2165.7
Total used
955
976
(2.2)
(3.3)
Finance, insurance and other, net (per retail unit)
$ 1,466
$ 1,420
3.2
2.5
OTHER:
SG&A expenses
$ 612,632
$ 584,973
4.7
3.7
Adjusted SG&A expenses(2)
$ 604,393
$ 585,875
3.2
2.1
SG&A as % revenues
11.4
11.3
Adjusted SG&A as % revenues (2)
11.2
11.3
SG&A as % gross profit
75.6
74.5
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
74.6
74.6
Operating margin %
3.0
3.3
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
3.3
3.3
(1) Same store amounts include the results for the identical months in each period presented in the comparison, commencing with the first full month we owned the dealership and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month we owned it. Same store results also include the activities of our corporate office.
(2)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures " and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 234,279
$ 243,844
(3.9)
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,812)
(643)
Gain on real estate and dealership transactions
20,119
-
Legal settlements
(2,000)
-
Adjusted SG&A (1)
$ 246,586
$ 243,201
1.4
SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
10.8
11.5
Adjusted (1)
11.4
11.5
SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
66.8
71.6
Adjusted (1)
70.3
71.4
OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
4.6
4.0
Adjusted (1), (2)
4.2
4.0
PRETAX MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
3.2
2.6
Adjusted (1), (2)
2.8
2.7
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 249,033
$ 242,559
2.7
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,812)
(643)
Legal settlements
(2,000)
-
Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1)
$ 241,221
$ 241,916
(0.3)
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
11.7
11.5
Adjusted (1)
11.4
11.4
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
72.5
71.6
Adjusted (1)
70.3
71.4
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
3.7
4.0
Adjusted (1), (3)
4.2
4.0
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 487,220
$ 480,117
1.5
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,812)
(643)
Gain on real estate and dealership transactions
20,119
-
Legal settlements
(2,000)
1,833
Adjusted SG&A (1)
$ 499,527
$ 481,307
3.8
SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
11.4
11.7
Adjusted (1)
11.7
11.8
SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
71.0
72.6
Adjusted (1)
72.8
72.8
OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
4.0
3.8
Adjusted (1), (2)
3.8
3.8
PRETAX MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
2.6
2.5
Adjusted (1), (2)
2.4
2.5
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 496,645
$ 478,610
3.8
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,812)
(643)
Legal settlements
(2,000)
1,833
Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1)
$ 488,833
$ 479,800
1.9
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
11.9
11.7
Adjusted (1)
11.7
11.7
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
73.8
72.6
Adjusted (1)
72.6
72.8
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
3.5
3.9
Adjusted (1), (3)
3.8
3.8
(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods.
(2)Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $4,268 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
(3)Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $4,022 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
(Decrease)
SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 62,258
$ 42,456
46.6
Pre-tax adjustments:
Acquisition costs
-
(288)
Adjusted SG&A (1)
$ 62,258
$ 42,168
47.6
SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
9.3
9.7
Adjusted (1)
9.3
9.6
SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
83.2
83.4
Adjusted (1)
83.2
82.8
OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
1.4
1.5
Adjusted (1)
1.4
1.6
PRETAX MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
0.9
1.1
Adjusted (1)
0.9
1.2
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 46,319
$ 42,087
10.1
Pre-tax adjustments:
Acquisition costs
-
(288)
Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1)
$ 46,319
$ 41,799
10.8
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
9.4
9.7
Adjusted (1)
9.4
9.6
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
81.1
83.0
Adjusted (1)
81.1
82.5
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
1.7
1.6
Adjusted (1)
1.7
1.6
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 121,854
$ 84,080
44.9
Pre-tax adjustments:
Acquisition costs
-
(288)
Adjusted SG&A (1)
$ 121,854
$ 83,792
45.4
SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
9.2
9.5
Adjusted (1)
9.2
9.4
SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
83.3
83.1
Adjusted (1)
83.3
82.8
OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
1.4
1.5
Adjusted (1)
1.4
1.6
PRETAX MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
0.9
1.2
Adjusted (1)
0.9
1.2
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 93,134
$ 83,017
12.2
Pre-tax adjustments:
Acquisition costs
-
(288)
Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1)
$ 93,134
$ 82,729
12.6
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
9.3
9.4
Adjusted (1)
9.3
9.4
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
82.8
82.5
Adjusted (1)
82.8
82.2
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
1.5
1.6
Adjusted (1)
1.5
1.6
(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Brazil
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 11,555
$ 12,268
(5.8)
Pre-tax adjustments:
Legal settlements
(550)
-
Adjusted SG&A (1)
$ 11,005
$ 12,268
(10.3)
SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
10.6
11.0
Adjusted (1)
10.1
11.0
SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
91.1
91.0
Adjusted (1)
86.7
91.0
OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
0.6
0.8
Adjusted (1)
1.1
0.8
PRETAX MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
0.2
0.6
Adjusted (1)
0.7
0.6
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 11,080
$ 12,031
(7.9)
Pre-tax adjustments:
Legal settlements
(427)
-
Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1)
$ 10,653
$ 12,031
(11.5)
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
10.6
10.8
Adjusted (1)
10.2
10.8
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
90.0
89.4
Adjusted (1)
86.6
89.4
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
0.7
1.0
Adjusted (1)
1.1
1.0
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 23,365
$ 24,150
(3.3)
Pre-tax adjustments:
Legal settlements
(550)
-
Adjusted SG&A (1)
$ 22,815
$ 24,150
(5.5)
SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
10.6
11.4
Adjusted (1)
10.4
11.4
SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
92.3
92.5
Adjusted (1)
90.1
92.5
OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
0.5
0.6
Adjusted (1)
0.7
0.6
PRETAX MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
0.1
0.4
Adjusted (1)
0.3
0.4
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 22,853
$ 23,346
(2.1)
Pre-tax adjustments:
Legal settlements
(427)
-
Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1)
$ 22,426
$ 23,346
(3.9)
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
10.6
11.3
Adjusted (1)
10.4
11.3
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
91.6
91.0
Adjusted (1)
89.9
91.0
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
0.6
0.8
Adjusted (1)
0.8
0.8
(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
NET INCOME RECONCILIATION:
As reported
Pretax Net Income
$ 75,188
$ 61,690
Income Tax Provision
(18,725)
(22,557)
Net Income
$ 56,463
$ 39,133
44.3
Effective Tax Rate
24.9%
36.6%
Adjustments:
Catastrophic events
Pre-tax
$ 5,812
$ 643
Tax impact
(1,444)
(250)
Gain on real estate and dealership transactions
Pre-tax
(20,119)
-
Tax impact
4,917
-
Acquisition costs
Pre-tax
-
288
Tax impact
-
-
Legal settlements
Pre-tax
2,550
-
Tax impact
(568)
-
Non-cash asset impairment
Pre-tax
4,268
-
Tax impact
(1,089)
-
Adjusted
Pretax Net Income
$ 67,699
$ 62,621
Income Tax Provision
(16,909)
(22,807)
Adjusted net income (1)
$ 50,790
$ 39,814
27.6
Effective Tax Rate
25.0%
36.42%
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DILUTED COMMON SHARES RECONCILIATION:
Adjusted net income (1)
$ 50,790
$ 39,814
27.6
Less: Adjusted earnings allocated to participating securities
1,722
1,413
21.9
Adjusted net income available to diluted common shares (1)
$ 49,068
$ 38,401
27.8
DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 2.72
$ 1.84
47.8
After-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
0.21
0.02
Gain on real estate and dealership transactions
(0.73)
-
Acquisition costs including related tax impact
-
0.01
Legal settlements
0.10
-
Non-cash asset impairment
0.15
-
Adjusted diluted income per share (1)
$ 2.45
$ 1.87
31.0
SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 308,092
$ 298,568
3.2
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,812)
(643)
Gain on real estate and dealership transactions
20,119
-
Acquisition costs
-
(288)
Legal settlements
(2,550)
-
Adjusted SG&A (1)
$ 319,849
$ 297,637
7.5
SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
10.5
11.2
Adjusted (1)
10.9
11.1
SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
70.3
73.7
Adjusted (1)
73.0
73.5
OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
3.7
3.5
Adjusted (1), (2)
3.5
3.5
PRETAX MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
2.6
2.3
Adjusted (1), (2)
2.3
2.3
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 306,432
$ 296,677
3.3
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,812)
(643)
Acquisition costs
-
(288)
Legal settlements
(2,427)
-
Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1)
$ 298,193
$ 295,746
0.8
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
11.3
11.1
Adjusted (1)
11.0
11.1
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
74.2
73.6
Adjusted (1)
72.3
73.4
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
3.2
3.5
Adjusted (1), (3)
3.6
3.5
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Increase/
NET INCOME RECONCILIATION:
As reported
Pretax Net Income
$ 121,355
$ 112,886
Income Tax Provision
(29,078)
(39,814)
Net Income
$ 92,277
$ 73,072
26.3
Effective Tax Rate
24.0%
35.3%
Adjustments:
Catastrophic events
Pre-tax
$ 5,812
$ 643
Tax impact
(1,444)
(250)
Gain on real estate and dealership transactions
Pre-tax
(20,119)
-
Tax impact
4,917
-
Acquisition costs
Pre-tax
-
288
Tax impact
-
-
Legal settlements
Pre-tax
2,550
(1,833)
Tax impact
(568)
696
Non-cash asset impairment
Pre-tax
4,268
-
Tax impact
(1,089)
-
Adjusted
Pretax Net Income
$ 113,866
$ 111,984
Income Tax Provision
(27,262)
(39,368)
Adjusted net income (1)
$ 86,604
$ 72,616
19.3
Effective Tax Rate
23.9%
35.2%
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DILUTED COMMON SHARES RECONCILIATION:
Adjusted net income (1)
$ 86,604
$ 72,616
19.3
Less: Adjusted earnings allocated to participating securities
2,930
2,628
11.5
Adjusted net income available to diluted common shares (1)
$ 83,674
$ 69,988
19.6
DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 4.42
$ 3.42
29.2
After-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
0.21
0.02
Gain on real estate and dealership transactions
(0.73)
-
Acquisition costs including related tax impact
-
0.01
Legal settlements
0.10
(0.05)
Non-cash asset impairment
0.15
-
Adjusted diluted income per share (1)
$ 4.15
$ 3.40
22.1
SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 632,439
$ 588,347
7.5
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,812)
(643)
Gain on real estate and dealership transactions
20,119
-
Acquisition costs
-
(288)
Legal settlements
(2,550)
1,833
Adjusted SG&A (1)
$ 644,196
$ 589,249
9.3
SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
10.9
11.3
Adjusted (1)
11.1
11.4
SG&A AS % OF GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
73.7
74.6
Adjusted (1)
75.1
74.7
OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
3.2
3.3
Adjusted (1), (2)
3.1
3.3
PRETAX MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
2.1
2.2
Adjusted (1), (2)
2.0
2.2
SAME STORE SG&A RECONCILIATION:
As reported
$ 612,632
$ 584,973
4.7
Pre-tax adjustments:
Catastrophic events
(5,812)
(643)
Acquisition costs
-
(288)
Legal settlements
(2,427)
1,833
Adjusted Same Store SG&A (1)
$ 604,393
$ 585,875
3.2
SAME STORE SG&A AS % REVENUES:
Unadjusted
11.4
11.3
Adjusted (1)
11.2
11.3
SAME STORE SG&A AS % GROSS PROFIT:
Unadjusted
75.6
74.5
Adjusted (1)
74.6
74.6
SAME STORE OPERATING MARGIN %:
Unadjusted
3.0
3.3
Adjusted (1), (3)
3.3
3.3
(1)See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and certain selected items that the Company believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods.
(2)Excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $4,268 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
(3)Excludes the impact of Same Store SG&A reconciling items above, as well as non-cash asset impairment charges of $4,022 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
