Grupo Simec Announces Results of Operations for the First Six Months of 2018

Comparative first six months of 2018 vs. first six months of 2017

Net Sales

Net sales of the Company increased from Ps. 15,082 million in the first half of 2017 to Ps. 17,022 million in the first half of 2018. Shipments increased 1% from 1,084 thousand tons in the first half of 2017 to 1,092 thousand tons in the first half of 2018. Total sales outside of Mexico in the first half of 2018 increased 2% to Ps. 6,988 million compared to Ps. 6,855 million in the first half of 2017. Mexican sales increased 22% from Ps. 8,227 million in the first half of 2017 to Ps. 10,034 million in the first half of 2018. Sales increased for the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017, is due to the combined of increased in the average sales price of 12% and increase in the volume of shipments approximately of 8 thousand tons that represent a 1%.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased 14% from Ps. 12,297 million in the first half of 2017, to Ps. 14,045 million in the first half of 2018. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 83% in the first half of 2018 while in the first half of 2017 represented 82%. Cost of sales increased due to mix products and the higher volume of products shipped.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the first half of 2018 increased 7% from Ps. 2,785 million in the first half of 2017, to Ps. 2,977 million in the first half of 2018. Gross profit as percentage of net sales in the first half of 2018 was of 17%, while in the first half of 2017 was of 18%. The gross profit between both periods is given by better mix products shipped and better average sales price.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

Selling, general and administrative expense decreased 25%, from Ps. 739 million in the first half of 2017 to Ps. 554 million in the same period 2018, selling, general and administrative expense represented 5% of the net sales in the second quarter of 2017 and 3% in the second quarter of 2018.

Other Income (Expenses,) net

The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 20 million in the first half of 2018 million compared to other expenses Ps. 13 million in the same period of 2017.

Operating Income

Operating income increased 20% from Ps. 2,033 million for the first half of 2017 compared to Ps. 2,443 million in the first half of 2018. Operating income as percentage of net sales was 14% in the first half of 2018 compared to 13% in the same period of 2017. The increase in operating income is due to better average sales price and the mix of products shipped.

Ebitda

The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 2,784 million in the first half of 2017 as a result of a net income of Ps. 1,294 million, plus minority stake of Ps. 38 million, less income taxes of Ps. 51 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 752 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 751 million to Ps 2,969 million in the first quarter of 2018 as a result a net income of Ps. 1,656 million, less minority stake of Ps. 22 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 283 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 526 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 526 million.

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost for the first half of 2018 represented an expense of Ps.526 million compared with an expense of Ps. 752 million for the first half of 2017. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised by the exchange loss of Ps. 504 million in the first half of 2018 compared with an exchange loss of Ps. 750 million in the first half of 2017. Likewise the Company recorded a net expense interest of Ps. 22 million for the first half of 2018 compared with a net expense interest of Ps.2 million in 2017.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an expense of Ps. 283 million for the net income tax during the first half of 2018, (comprised for a current expense tax of Ps. 143 million and an expense for deferred income tax of Ps. 140 million) compared with an income of Ps. 51 million to the first half of 2017 (comprised for a current expense tax of Ps. 71 million and an income for deferred income tax of Ps. 122 million).

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded an increase in net income of 28% to pass of Ps. 1,294 million in the first half of 2017 to Ps. 1,656 million of the same period of 2018.

Comparative second quarter of 2018 vs. first quarter of 2018

Net Sales

Net sales of the Company increased 14% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of the same period, to pass of Ps. 7,949 million during the first quarter of 2018 to Ps. 9,073 million in the second quarter of 2018. Shipments of finished steel products increased 1% from 530 thousand tons in the first quarter of 2018 to 537 thousand tons in the second quarter of the same year. Total sales outside of Mexico in the second quarter of 2018 increased 11% to get to Ps. 3,681 million compared to Ps. 3,307 million of the first quarter of the same year. Domestic sales show an increase of 16% from Ps. 4,642 million in the first quarter of 2018 to Ps. 5,392 million in the second quarter of the same year. The sales mainly increased due to a greater shipped by 7 thousand tons compared with the first quarter that represent a 1% and a better sales price in 13%.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased 22% from Ps. 6,339 million in the first quarter of 2018 to Ps. 7,706 million in the second quarter of 2018. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 80% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 85% in the second quarter of the same year, the average cost of sales by ton record an increase between both quarters of 20%.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the second quarter of 2018 decreased 15% to pass of Ps. 1,610 million in the first quarter of 2018 to Ps. 1,367 million in the second quarter of same year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 20% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 15% in the second quarter of the same year. The gross profit in the second quarter of 2018 is caused by a higher cost in purchase of supplies.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

Selling, general and administrative expense increased 3%, from Ps. 273 million in the first quarter of 2018 to Ps. 281 million in the second quarter of the same year, and as percentage of net sales represented 3% for both periods.

Other (Expenses) Income, net

The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 43 million during the second quarter of 2018 compared to other expenses net for Ps. 23 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Operating Income

Operating income decreased 14%, of Ps. 1,314 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to Ps. 1,129 million of the second quarter of the same year. Operating income as percentage of net sales was 17% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 12% for the second quarter of the same year. The operating income is due mainly to a increase in the purchase of certain supplies.

Ebitda

The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 1,582 million in the first quarter of 2018 as a result of a net income of Ps. 974 million, plus minority stake of Ps. 17 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 10 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 313 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 268 million to Ps 1,387 million in the second quarter of 2018 as a result of a net income of Ps. 682 million, less minority stake of Ps. 40 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 274 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 213 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 258 million.

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost of the Company in the second quarter of 2018 represented an expense of Ps. 213 million compared with of Ps. 313 million for the first quarter of 2018. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised for the net interest expense of Ps. 31 million in the second quarter of 2018, while in the first quarter was a net income of Ps. 9 million. Likewise we record a net exchange loss of Ps. 182 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared a net exchange loss of Ps. 322 million in the first quarter of the same year.

Income Taxes

The Company have been recorded an expense of Ps. 274 million of income tax during the second quarter of 2018, (comprised for an expense by current income tax of Ps. 118 million and an expense for deferred tax of Ps. 156 million) compared with the Ps. 10 million of expense for the first quarter of the same year, (comprised for a current expense tax of Ps. 26 million and of an income for deferred tax of Ps. 16 million).

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a decrease of 30% from a net income of Ps. 974 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to a net income of Ps. 682 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30th, 2018, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 6.0 million (accrued interest on June 30th, 2018 was U.S. $654,000, or Ps. 13.0 million). As of December 31, 2017, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 6.0 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2017 was U.S. $640,000, or Ps. 12.6 million).

Comparative second quarter of 2018 vs. second quarter of 2017

Net Sales

Net sales of the Company increased 27% from Ps. 7,159 million during the second quarter of 2017 to Ps. 9,073 million in the second quarter of 2018. Sales in tons of finished steel increased 3% from 521 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2017 compared with 537 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2018. Sales outside of Mexico in the second quarter of 2018 increased 17% from Ps. 3,152 million in the second quarter of 2017 to Ps. 3,681 million in the second quarter of 2018. Domestic sales increased 35% from Ps. 4,007 million in the second quarter of 2017 to Ps. 5,392 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in sales in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017 is due to an increase in the average sales price of 23% and an increase in the volume of shipments approximately of 16 thousand of tons that represent 3%.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased 30% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017 from Ps. 5,949 million in the second quarter of 2017 to Ps. 7,706 million in the second quarter of 2018. With respect to sales, the cost of sales of the second quarter of 2018 represented 85% compared to 83% for the second quarter of 2017. The average cost of sales by ton of steel products increased 26% in the second quarter of 2018 versus the second quarter of 2017, due to the cost of certain raw materials mainly scrap, electric power and electrodes.

Gross (Loss) Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the second quarter of 2018 amount to Ps. 1,367 million compared to Ps. 1,210 million in the second quarter of 2017, this represented an increase of 13% between both periods. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the second quarter of 2018 was 15% compared to 17% of the second quarter of 2017. The increase in gross profit is mainly due to a higher average price of sales and a higher volume of shipments in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

The selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 20% in the second quarter of 2018 from Ps. 350 million in the second quarter of 2017 to Ps. 281 million in the second quarter of 2018. Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of net sales represented 3% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 5% of the second quarter of 2017.

Other Income (Expenses), net

The company recorded other income net of Ps. 43 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with other expenses net of Ps. 14 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income amounted to Ps. 1,129 million in the second quarter 2018 compared to Ps. 846 million in the second quarter of 2017, this represent 33% of increase between both quarters. The operating income as a percentage of net sales was 12% in both periods. The increase in the operating income is due to the higher volume shipment, better average sales price and a decrease of selling, general and administrative expense.

Ebitda

The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 1,201 million in the second quarter of 2017 as a result of a net income of Ps. 614 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 12 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 221 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 355 million to Ps 1,387 million in the second quarter of 2018 as a result of a net income of Ps. 682 million, less minority stake of Ps. 40 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 274 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 213 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 258 million.

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost of the Company for the second quarter of 2018 represented a net expense of Ps. 213 million compared with a net expense of Ps. 221 million for the second quarter of 2017. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised for the net interest expense of Ps. 31 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to a net interest income of Ps. 1 million for the same period of 2017. Also record an exchange loss of Ps. 182 million in the second quarter of 2018 and an exchange loss of Ps. 220 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Income Taxes

The company recorded an expense of Ps. 274 million of income tax in the second quarter of 2018, (comprised by current expense tax of Ps. 118 million and an expense for deferred tax of Ps. 156 million) compared to an expense accrual of Ps. 12 million for income tax for the second quarter of 2017, (comprised by current expense tax of Ps. 64 million and an income for deferred tax of Ps. 52 million).

Net Income (Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net income of Ps.682 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to Ps. 614 million for the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 11% between both quarters.

(millions of pesos) 1H '18

1H '17

Year 18 VS

'17 Sales 17,022

15,082

13% Cost of Sales 14,045

12,297

14% Gross Profit 2,977

2,785

7% Selling, General and Administrative Expense 554

739

(25%) Other Income (Expenses), net 20

-13

(254%) Operating Profit 2,443

2,033

20% EBITDA 2,969

2,784

7% Net Income 1,656

1,294

28% Sales Outside Mexico 6,988

6,855

2% Sales in Mexico 10,034

8,227

22% Total Sales (Tons) 1,092

1,084

1%

Quarter









(millions of pesos) 2Q'18 1Q '18 2Q '17 2Q'18 vs

1Q'18 2Q'18 vs

2Q '17 Sales 9,073 7,949 7,159 14% 27% Cost of Sales 7,706 6,339 5,949 22% 30% Gross Profit 1,367 1,610 1,210 (15%) 13% Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 281 273 350 3% (20%) Other Income (Expenses), net 43 -23 (14) (287%) (407%) Operating Profit 1,129 1,314 846 (14%) 33% EBITDA 1,387 1,582 1,201 (12%) 15% Net Income 682 974 614 (30%) 11% Sales Outside Mexico 3,681 3,307 3,152 11% 17% Sales in Mexico 5,392 4,642 4,007 16% 35% Total Sales (Tons) 537 530 521 1% 3%

Product Thousands

of Tons Jan-Jun 2018 Million of

Pesos

Jan-Jun

2018 Average

Price per

Ton Jan-Jun 2018 Thousands

of Tons Jan – Jun

2017 Million of

Pesos

Jan- Jun

2017 Average

Price per

Ton Jan-Jun 2017 Commercial

Profiles 645 8,303 12,873 643 7,234 11,250 Special Profiles 447 8,719 19,505 441 7,848 17,796



























Total 1,092 17,022 15,588 1,084 15,082 13,913

Product Thousands

of Tons Apr-Jun 2018 Million of

Pesos

Apr-Jun

2018 Average

Price per

Ton Apr-Jun 2018 Thousands

of Tons Jan – Mar 2018 Million of

Pesos

Jan- Mar 2018 Average

Price per

Ton Jan-Mar 2018 Thousands

of Tons

Apr-Jun 2017 Million of

Pesos

Apr-Jun

2017 Average

Price per

Ton

Apr-Jun 2017 Commercial

Profiles 339 4,888 14,419 325 4,151 12,772 308 3,358 10,903 Special Profiles 198 4,185 21,136 205 3,798 18,527 213 3,801 17,845







































Total 537 9,073 16,896 530 7,949 14,998 521 7,159 13,741

