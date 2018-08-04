VANCOUVER, Aug. 3, 2018 /CNW/ - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HSI) (OTCQB:HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") announced the grant of stock options and restricted share units to certain officers, directors and employees of the Company.

Options to purchase up to 1,770,000 common shares were granted to directors of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, exercisable at a price of $0.16 per common share. The stock options shall have a term of 3 years.

In addition, 1,050,000 restricted share units were awarded to officers and an employee pursuant to the Company's restricted share unit plan. The restricted share units shall vest with respect to one-third on each anniversary of the date of each grant.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a transaction platform that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for healthcare members to buy, sell and transfer devices, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment and supplies with each other. Members can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, complete H-Source marketplace or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. This private marketplace platform is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

