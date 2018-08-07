Haemonetics Appoints Josep Lluis Llorens As Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing And Supply Chain

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) today announced the appointment of Josep Lluis Llorens as Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain, effective August 20, 2018. He will report to Haemonetics' Chief Executive Officer Chris Simon.

Llorens will focus on meaningfully expanding capacity, upscaling strategic sourcing and driving greater throughput, as well as network and SKU rationalization, product teardowns, EHS (environment, health and safety) and the company's cross-functional Product Quality Initiative.

"Josep has more than 30 years of experience leading numerous turnarounds in global health care and consumer businesses across disposables, capital equipment, devices and software," said Simon. "He has a proven track record of driving quality improvement, cost savings and operational efficiency, which fits hand-in-hand with our accelerated growth plans. We are pleased to welcome him to the leadership team."

Llorens joins Haemonetics from Philips, where he held various Operations and Supply Chain roles within the Diagnostics and Treatment, Patient Monitoring and Cardiac Care businesses. Most recently he was Senior Vice President, Industrial Strategy and Advanced Manufacturing Engineering Leader for Philips Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging. He was previously Senior Vice President, Head of Supply Chain, Sales and Operations Planning and Productivity. Llorens also served as Philips' Chief Operations Officer for Imaging Systems, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Operations for Ultrasound and Monitoring, Vice President of Supply Chain Operations for Patient Monitoring and Cardiac Care, and Philips Medical Systems' Chief Supply Chain Officer. His career began at Philips Consumer Electronics.

"I am excited to join the company and look forward to applying my experience implementing operational excellence and creating positive change to support Haemonetics' transformation and goals for growth," said Llorens.

Llorens received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from University of Barcelona and a master's degree in Telecommunications Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Barcelona. He also holds an Executive Certificate in Technology, Operations and Value Chain Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

