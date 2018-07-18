Hanergy Takes 42nd on World Brand Lab's 'China's Top 500 Most Valuable Brands' 2018 List

BEIJING, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanergy Holding Group, a pioneering multinational clean energy company continues to strengthen its foothold in the global market. The company has recently taken 42nd on the 2018 list of 'China's 500 Most Valuable Brands' with a brand value of RMB 96.2 billion, up by 35 percent from RMB 62.8 billion in 2016.

The list of 'China's 500 Most Valuable Brands' is released by World Brand Lab, the leading independent consultancy of brand valuation and marketing strategy in the world. It evaluates brand value based on three dimensions: financial performance, customer impression, and brand awareness.

Hanergy's featuring in the list of 'China's Top 500 Most Valuable Brands' for the 3rd consecutive year clearly indicatesthe company's continuous growth trajectory and its leading position in the new energy industry.

Speaking on the achievement, Zhang Bin, Hanergy's senior vice president said, "We are extremely delighted to make it to the list of China's 500 Most Valuable Brands for the third consecutive year and having emerged as one of China's leading players in new energy industry. We are glad to gain recognition as well as a strong endorsement from a credible industry body, World Brand Lab. This further fuels our commitment towards our consumers, developing ground-breaking products with our world-leading thin film solar technology, and providing green energy solutions to the world."

Hanergy is also on the list of 'Super Brands' as part of 'Super Brand Plan' initiated by World Brand Lab. As Prof. Stephen Woolgar states, "A brand carries a company's culture, ideology, and global influence."

He further explains while endorsing Hanergy, "Through this initiative our plan is to grant a Super Brand Seal of approval to Chinese brands like Hanergy that are being tested for excellent quality and customer satisfaction. The goal is to build consumer trust in Chinese brands. Hanergy's product innovation promotes brand innovation and proves its brand influence in the mobile energy field. I believe that Hanergy will gain more respect and popularity among customers in the global market."

Hanergy is rapidly making advances in the global market through its innovative and ground-breaking new energy solutions. Today, Hanergy's brand development is in-line with the trend of the times focusing in particular on creating mobile energy.

Hanergy, the world's largest clean energy company, has a comprehensive clean energy solution, covering hydro-power, wind-power, and solar power. Since 2009, Hanergy has focused on thin-film solar power research and development, and is launching a series of products including solar roof tiles, foldable solar-paper power bank, solar backpack, Building Integrated Photovoltaics, solar roads and many others. With a worldwide staff of more than 16,000, Hanergy is devoted to providing the world a clean energy solution for a better life and sustainable world.

