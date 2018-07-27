27.07.2018 22:22:00

Hillenbrand to Present at the 2018 Jefferies Industrials Conference

BATESVILLE, Ind., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) President and Chief Executive Officer Joe A. Raver will be presenting at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Raver will provide an overview of the company and discuss its strategies for growth. The presentation will be webcast live at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff114/hi/. In addition, the presentation document will be archived on http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

Also attending the conference for Hillenbrand will be Kristina Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rich Dudley, Director, Investor Relations.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI".

