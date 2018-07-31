Hot Shot's Secret Expands Distribution to Walmart, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Summit Racing Equipment

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lubrication Specialties, Inc., manufacturer of Hot Shot's Secret high performance fuel and oil additives, is pleased to announce distribution to Walmart, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Summit Racing Equipment. This new distribution adds to the company's growing list of mass merchant retailers, online performance retailers and automotive chain retailers that offer Hot Shot's Secret branded products.

Stiction Eliminator is available in the 32 oz. size bottle at over 1,400 Walmart stores nationwide with a broader offering of Hot Shot's Secret products available online at Walmart.com. Three of the company's top selling products - Stiction Eliminator, Diesel Extreme and FR3 are available at all 5,000 plus O'Reilly Auto Parts stores. The entire line of Hot Shot's Secret products is available online at Summit Racing Equipment.

Lubrication Specialties Inc. Director of Marketing, Kyle Fischer, says, "Sales are definitely on the uptick and we could not be more excited. This year we are continuing to grow our commitment to brand awareness to support online and retail sales by expanding our level of commitment to sponsorships, cable TV buys, PR as well as social media and print advertising across multiple markets. This increase in distribution is in line with our plans to reach multiple markets where consumers choose to shop. Our growth and expansion plans are on track with forecasting and we are looking forward to following up with more distribution announcements later this year."

Lubrication Specialties, Inc. first entered the automotive aftermarket in 2005 with Stiction Eliminator, an oil additive for gas and diesel-powered vehicles. Today, Lubrication Specialties manufactures over 30 products for gas and diesel-powered vehicles.

Aside from the expanded line of Hot Shot's Secret fuel and oil additive products, Hot Shot's Secret is expanding into the performance oil market. ADRENALINE R-Series Racing Oil was introduced in 2017 and Blue Diamond PAO Oil, Green Diamond Fleet Oil and Black Diamond Outlaw Oil were added in 2018.

In addition to Walmart, Summit Racing Equipment and O'Reilly Auto Parts, Hot Shot's Secret products are sold at many major auto parts chain stores (in store and online), independent specialty stores, and general retail chains (in store and online).

For more information about Hot Shot's Secret products, visit hotshotsecret.com. For more information about Lubrication Specialties Inc. visit LubricationSpecialties.com.

PR Contact: Leslie Allen

615.429.7965

Leslie.Allen@MartinCoAdvertising.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hot-shots-secret-expands-distribution-to-walmart-oreilly-auto-parts-and-summit-racing-equipment-300689475.html

SOURCE Hot Shot’s Secret