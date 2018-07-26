House of Hope Receives $10,000 Grant From ﻿Holman Enterprises

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Hope is the proud recipient of a Community Grant for $10,000 from Holman Enterprises. The grant was used to help purchase a Honda Odyssey vehicle that will transport House of Hope's clients to a variety of appointments and better ensure their path to recovery is continued.

"The support we have received from Holman Enterprises year after year has contributed to the continued success of countless individuals going through substance abuse treatment at House of Hope," said Chief Executive Officer of House of Hope Sue Glasscock. "This community grant will allow us to transport our clients to job interviews and necessary medical appointments that are essential to their continued rehabilitation efforts - we can't thank Holman enough for this support."



This year's gift represents the third consecutive year Holman has awarded a $10,000 grant to House of Hope. The first two years supported repairs, renovation, and improvements to the nonprofit's facilities, such as roof repairs, upgrades to plumbing and HVAC systems, new security cameras, and window replacements. The most recent gift, combined with special nonprofit pricing offered by Holman Honda, will enable House of Hope to transport clients to medical appointments, job interviews and a variety of other off-campus activities.

"House of Hope is changing the lives of people who suffer from substance abuse disorders," said Steve Holman, Director of Community Affairs for Holman Enterprises. "Holman is grateful that it can play a role in supporting that important mission."

About Holman Enterprises

Holman Enterprises is a global organization that has provided trusted automotive services for more than 90 years by training, empowering, and rewarding exceptional people; by earning the loyalty and exceeding the expectations of each and every customer; and by giving back to the communities that support their success. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Holman Enterprises is comprised of six business segments that support diverse sectors of the automotive industry: Holman Automotive, one of the largest privately-owned dealership groups in the U.S. with 36 dealership franchises representing 17 brands; Steward Financial Services, an automotive retail finance company; Holman Insurance Services, a commercial and consumer insurance services company; Holman Parts Distribution, a national multi-brand powertrain parts distributor; Auto Truck Group, a truck up-fitting business; and ARI, the largest privately-owned fleet leasing and management company in North America. For additional information, please visit HolmanEnterprises.com.

About House of Hope

House of Hope is the largest and longest-serving provider of substance abuse treatment in Broward County. Since 1969, House of Hope has been dedicated to the treatment and support of people with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions. Since its founding, House of Hope has provided hope and healing to more than 500 men and women annually, in both a residential and outpatient setting, who do not have sufficient financial resources to seek treatment. House of Hope aims to return residents to the community as productive and self-supporting individuals by teaching job and life skills, holding therapy sessions and conducting medical services. To learn more, visit www.houseofhope.org or call (954) 524-8989.





