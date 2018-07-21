How To Get Cheap Car Insurance Premiums

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Onlinequotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that explains how to get cheaper car insurance premiums.

Drivers should know that auto insurance costs can be lowered. Since some rating factors are under the policyholder's control, that means that there are multiple strategies which can be applied. Also, it is recommended to shop online using free quotes provided by http://onlinequotesautoinsurance.com.

The following strategies will help lower the costs:

Get higher deductibles . Deductibles represent the sum of money the client must pay before the insurance policy kicks in. By requesting higher deductibles, the insurance costs will lower substantially. For example, increasing r deductible from $200 to a $1,000 deductible can save 40 percent or more. Before choosing a higher deductible, be sure to have enough money set aside to pay it when making a claim.

Drop unnecessary policies . Consider dropping collision and/or comprehensive coverages on older cars. If the vehicle is worth less than 10 times the premium, purchasing the coverage may not be cost-effective. Auto dealers and banks can tell the worth of cars.

Enroll in a defensive driving course . Insurance companies will provide a discount for those who complete an approved defensive driving course. Also, sometimes a driver can reduce the number of points he or she has on his or her license by taking a defensive driving, accident prevention or other similar courses. Ask the insurance company about this discount.

Ask for low mileage discount . Some companies offer discounts to motorists who drive a lower than the average number of miles per year. Low mileage discounts can also apply to drivers who carpool to work.

Ask for all available discounts . Clients should ask the company for a list with discounts and then check for how many they qualify for.

"All drivers want to pay less on auto insurance. But in order to get cheaper coverage, they must use certain strategies. Check more tips on our website" said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

