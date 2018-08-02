Humana’s Go365® and Feeding America® to Donate One Million Meals Through Nationwide Step Tournament

Leading wellness and rewards program, Go365® from Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), and Feeding America®, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, announced today that they will team up to support local food banks across the U.S. through the Go365 National Step Tournament. Go365 will donate one million meals to food banks located in the communities of the top competing teams that accumulate the most steps during three rounds of the tournament.

Go365 members representing more than 45,000 teams from large and small companies across 50 states will join together to walk, run and exercise while tracking steps on their personal wearable devices. The first of three rounds of the Tournament begins on September 10 and the winners will be announced in early December.

"At Go365, we’re excited to join our clients and members in supporting local food banks,” said Jeff Reid, Humana’s senior vice president of wellness solutions. "We have the opportunity to help our members achieve their best health while helping increase access to healthy meals for vulnerable populations in the communities where they live.”

In addition to the National Step Tournament, Go365 and Humana are donating to Feeding America – a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs across the country, including those in Humana’s Bold Goal communities. These efforts are focused on improving health and accessibility to food in local communities. Humana’s Bold Goal is to improve the health of the communities it serves 20 percent by 2020.

Food insecurity is not an uncommon problem in the U.S. among Go365 members, 13.6 percent of those who had taken Go365’s Health Assessment self-reported experiencing food insecurity within the last year.1 According to one report, 54 percent of people seeking assistance from Feeding America had someone in the household working full-time.2

At Feeding America we know how important access to nutritious food is to a person’s overall well-being,” said Nancy Curby, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are grateful for our partners at Go365 and Humana and look forward to turning steps into meals for our neighbors in need.”

Go365 serves approximately 5 million members nationwide and by integrating rewards with health, the program provides tools and support to help members live healthier lives and reduce overall health claims costs.3 For every verified, healthy action they take, members earn Points and Bucks towards rewards in the Go365 Mall, such as e-gift cards, fitness devices and apparel, charitable donations, and discounts for products.

To learn more about how Go365 guides individuals on their journey toward better well-being, go to go365.com. You can also find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/Go365Now, Twitter: @Go365Now, Tumblr: www.go365now.tumblr.com, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Go365Now; Facebook Medicare: www.facebook.com/Go365forMedicare.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Go365

Go365® is a wellness and rewards program. Go365 is deeply rooted in behavioral economics and actuarial science, and serves more than 5 million members nationwide. By integrating rewards with health, Go365 provides tools and support to help members live healthier lives and reduce healthcare costs.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

_________________

1 Aggregate data from the Go365 Health Assessment, in which members selected "Sometimes” or "Often” in response to the question, "Within the past 12 months we worried whether our food would run out before we got money to buy more?”

2 http://www.feedingamerica.org/about-us/press-room/from-paycheck-to-pantry-study-findings.html

3 Go365 3-year impact study.

