Hyundai Motor America Reports July 2018 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported July sales of Hyundai- and Genesis-branded vehicles of 51,752 units, a 4 percent decline in comparison with July 2017. Retail sales for the month were up slightly, while fleet deliveries were down 51 percent compared with last year and less than 5 percent of total volume.

Sales by Brand



Jul-18 Jul-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Hyundai 51,137 52,419 378,923 388,878 Genesis 615 1,644 7,877 11,545 TOTAL 51,752 54,063 386,800 400,423

Hyundai Brand Highlights

Both Hyundai SUV and car models achieved gains for the month. The reimagined SUV portfolio continues to gain traction as Tucson set its 17th consecutive monthly sales record with a 1 percent improvement compared with last year. Kona sales again exceeded 4,000 units as it continues to turn quickly and gain market share in the growing entry SUV segment. Rounding out the SUVs, sales of the all-new 2019 Santa Fe began in the month. The completely redesigned model offers consumers an all-new family-oriented interior, practical cutting-edge technologies and bold exterior looks.

In the car segments, Elantra sales were up 4 percent and the all-new Veloster, which was recently named an Editor's Choice by Car and Driver, drove increased demand with sales up 13 percent.

"We are pleased that Hyundai retail sales were up slightly year-over-year despite two less selling days and one less sales weekend, in an industry we anticipate will be down for the month," said John Angevine, director, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "SUV mix has taken hold at nearly 50 percent of our volume and we expect that number to increase as inventory of Santa Fe hits dealers in bigger numbers."

July Product and Corporate Activities

Amazon Digital Showroom: Car buyers can now compare pricing and reviews, book test drives, check dealer inventories and take advantage of other Hyundai Shopper Assurance conveniences directly through Amazon Vehicles on the newly launched digital showroom.

Car buyers can now compare pricing and reviews, book test drives, check dealer inventories and take advantage of other Hyundai Shopper Assurance conveniences directly through Amazon Vehicles on the newly launched digital showroom. Hyundai CRADLE Investment in Ionic Materials: Hyundai CRADLE, Hyundai Motor Company's corporate venturing business, invested in Ionic Materials to advance the development of battery technology and improve EV performance with solid-state battery innovation.

Hyundai CRADLE, Hyundai Motor Company's corporate venturing business, invested in Ionic Materials to advance the development of battery technology and improve EV performance with solid-state battery innovation. Kona Iron Man Edition: In Marvel's booth at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con, Hyundai unveiled the Kona Iron Man Edition and announced its consumer availability in early 2019.

In Marvel's booth at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con, Hyundai unveiled the Kona Iron Man Edition and announced its consumer availability in early 2019. Sonata Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) Pricing: The refreshed 2018 Hyundai Sonata PHEV delivers 28 miles of all-electric range and enhanced features, all at a lower starting price.

The refreshed 2018 Hyundai Sonata PHEV delivers 28 miles of all-electric range and enhanced features, all at a lower starting price. Outfest Sponsorship: Hyundai was the automotive sponsor of this year's Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, an event that promotes LGBTQ equality by creating, sharing and protecting LGBTQ stories on the screen.

Hyundai was the automotive sponsor of this year's Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, an event that promotes LGBTQ equality by creating, sharing and protecting LGBTQ stories on the screen. Le Fil Rouge Concept Displayed at Concours d'Elegance of America: Hyundai showcased its Le Fil Rouge concept at the 40th Annual Concours d'Elegance of America in Plymouth, Michigan . The concept car introduces Hyundai's new 'Sensuous Sportiness' design theme, which will appear on all future Hyundai vehicles, ranging from sedans to SUVs.

Hyundai Model Sales

Vehicle Jul-18 Jul-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Accent 1,873 2,115 16,698 34,630 Azera 14 233 626 2,025 Elantra 13,753 13,287 113,481 113,539 Ioniq 1,198 1,252 9,797 6,133 Kona 4,173 0 19,366 0 Santa Fe 8,275 12,749 67,460 72,761 Sonata 9,548 10,648 63,783 86,963 Tucson 11,360 11,257 81,309 62,964 Veloster 943 831 6,402 8,823

Genesis Brand Highlights

Genesis Motor America reported sales of 615 in July, a 63 percent decrease compared with the year prior.

In the month of July, Genesis was ranked highest in J.D. Power's U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study among all brands. With a score of 884, Genesis placed first in the APEAL rankings. Earlier this year, J.D. Power separately recognized Genesis with the highest honors in its Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Simultaneously, in early July, Genesis introduced the 2019 G70 sport sedan to U.S. media, ahead of the consumer launch of G70 later this summer.

Genesis Model Sales

Vehicle Jul-18 Jul-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD G80 498 1,339 6,144 8,987 G90 117 305 1,733 2,558

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

