Idaho Lottery Awards Two-Year Contract Extension to International Gamco

WINNIPEG, July 23, 2018 /CNW/ – Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, International Gamco, Inc. ("International Gamco") and its Oasis Gaming division, have received a two-year contract extension from the Idaho Lottery Commission ("Idaho Lottery") for their PullTabs program. As a result, the International Gamco contract will be extended through June 30, 2021.

International Gamco has provided paper pull-tabs to the Lottery since 1995 and became the Lottery's sole supplier in 2008. In 2012, the Lottery added electronic pull-tabs, available in age-controlled social establishments. Under the current contract, International Gamco provides pull-tab games, as well as overall service and support for the program.

"International Gamco and their staff in Idaho have been great partners for the Lottery," said Jeff Anderson, Director of the Idaho Lottery. "Their professionalism and dedication to the Lottery's PullTab program has been paramount in achieving consistent and growing player acceptance of the games year in and year out."

"We truly appreciate the confidence the Idaho Lottery has in our company and our products," said Scott Henneman, Vice President of International Gamco's Oasis Gaming Division. "We are proud of our long-standing relationship with the Idaho Lottery and the contribution our products have made to the State's Public Schools and Permanent Building Fund. We look forward to the continued growth of the PullTab program and in providing the best possible products and support to the Idaho Lottery."

The Idaho Lottery aims to responsibly provide entertaining games with a high degree of integrity to maximize proceeds for education programs in Idaho. Since its inception in 1989 to FY 2017, the Lottery has returned more than $792 million to the State's Public School Building Account and the Permanent Building fund. For more information, please visit idaholottery.com.

About International Gamco and Oasis Gaming

International Gamco, a Pollard Banknote company, is a major supplier of charitable and lottery paper pulltab games in the United States and international markets. Known for its game innovation, quality products and customer service, International Gamco has provided pulltabs for over 35 years. Oasis Gaming, a division of International Gamco, is an industry leader in digital finite, central determination gaming for over 25 years. Oasis Gaming has provided gaming solutions to lotteries and charitable gaming in various United States and international markets.

For more information on Oasis Gaming, visit www.oasisgamingusa.com

Learn more about International Gamco at www.intlgamco.com

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, and a full suite of digital offerings ranging from game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also plays a major role in providing pull-tab tickets, bingo paper and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.6% by the Pollard family and 32.4% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

