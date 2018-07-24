InVision Communications Acquires Hectic Digital

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement solutions company InVision Communications has acquired Hectic Digital, a San Francisco Bay Area motion graphics and visual effects studio, on July 16, 2018. The acquisition will strengthen and expand InVision's current holistic solution offerings by bringing more digital services like 3D rendering, animation, modelling, motion graphics and FX creation to its portfolio.

"As InVision grows, we proactively seek additional services to help our clients solve their business challenges," said Rod Mickels, Chief Executive Officer, InVision Communications. "We noticed a trending need for digital design, a service we offer but realized had considerable growth potential. Hectic Digital is a proven digital and animation studio that will vastly expand our capabilities in that aspect. And equally important, they align with our vision and are culturally a perfect fit."

Founded in 2011, Hectic Digital has worked on projects for K-Swiss, Intel, Yahoo, Sprint, Levi's, Google, YouTube, Microsoft and Coca Cola. They specialize in designing and executing commercials, broadcasts, film, music videos, tradeshows, interactive and print. InVision and Hectic have partnered on many projects in the last few years before it became evident that the two should marry their services to create a stronger portfolio of digital offerings.

Clayton Douglas, Hectic Digital Co-Founder and Creative Director, also commented, "We are very excited about this new stage in our business. We have very much enjoyed working with InVision in the past, and it's been a great fit. We believe we can take InVision's already impressive storytelling capabilities to the next level, and we look forward to the challenge. Geoff Hecht and I started this company with little more than steadfast ambition and the money in our pockets. Eight years later, we are honored to be considered for this opportunity."

Hectic Digital will continue to operate under the Hectic Digital name and reside in San Francisco.

Founded in 1991 by Rod Mickels and Drew Hagen, InVision is a leading full-service engagement solutions agency providing best-in-class business communications solutions via a dynamic blend of strategy, technology, analytics, creative and production excellence. We are proud to partner with some of the world's most respected companies as we bring their brands to life through product launches, global sales conferences, employee training programs, change management initiatives and much more.

