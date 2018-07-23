Injection Molding: Global Markets and Technologies Through 2023

NEW YORK, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope

The scope of this market study includes the leading plastics injection molding technologies that are currently in use globally.These technologies are used for several applications, such as medical devices, consumer packaging, telecommunications, automotive industry and in various other sectors, as well as in new emerging sectors driven by technological innovation.



Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the current and likely regulatory environments in support of this industry.



The market analysis provided in this report is based on a variety of data sources.These include the most recent government, industry, company and academic data regarding the projected level of demand for plastics injection molding technologies.



Therefore, this report provides a comprehensive review of available data to provide a realistic, robust and accurate assessment of this rapidly evolving market.



BCC Research analyzes each of the leading plastics injection molding technologies, determines their current market status, examines their potential demand and impact on future markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years.Estimated market values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



BCC Research analyzes the industry on a global basis in terms of its manufacturing and the deployment of its technologies and products.BCC Research examines government roles in support of plastics injection molding technologies globally, including regulatory support, government requirements and promotional incentives for various plastics injection molding technologies as relevant and available.



BCC Research provides a review of the most relevant plastics injection molding technologies, discusses recent trends and sales, and provides industry overviews and market assessments for leading plastics injection molding technology.



Report Includes

- 26 data tables and 16 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for plastic injection molding technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Identification of trends that will affect growth in the plastic injection molding market

- Examination of governments' roles in support of plastic injection molding technologies worldwide, including regulatory support and government requirements

- Information on industry regulations and standards, the competitive landscape, and industry structure

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Absolute Haitian Corp., Basf Se, Dow Chemicals Co. Ltd., Dupont, Exxonmobil Corp., and Stack Plastics Inc.



Summary

The global plastics injection molding market is forecast to have grown at an annual growth rate of REDACTED%in 2017 from $REDACTED billion to $REDACTED billion in 2018.Over the forecast period, overall revenues from worldwide global switch sales are forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach a total value of $REDACTED billion in 2023.



Injection molding of plastics is continuing its dominance within the processing of polymers to render products for everyday use, including kitchenware, toys andpackaging, amongst other end-use industries.



Thermoplastic polymers are also used in the injection molding process to create thin parts needed for commercial applications, including piping and roofing products used within the building and construction industry, stents and prosthetics for medical device uses and exterior/interior trim and electronic assemblies for automotive utilities.The most important determinants of demand development for thermoplastic polymers are: population growth, urbanization, a change in household structures and an increasing middle class, in combination with rising private consumption, in emerging countries, in particular.



The above factors are seen as a move toward replacing glass and metal components with thermoplastic polymers, as polymers have become more rigid and durable they have come to replace glass and metal in food packaging, metal in automotive, and are even being used in housing, translating in to the higher growth rates forecasted as we expect this trend to continue.



