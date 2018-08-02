Installed Building Products Reports Results for Second Quarter 2018

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "IBP") (NYSE:IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, announced today results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net revenue increased 17.9% to a record $332.6 million

Net income increased 36.3% to a record $16.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 16.2% to a record $45.6 million

Net income per diluted share increased 36.8% to $0.52

Adjusted net income per diluted share* increased 32.2% to $0.78

In June 2018, successfully increased the size of its existing Term Loan B facility as well as its revolving credit facility and extended the maturity date for each by approximately one year.

In April 2018, acquired H2H Blinds, LLC, an installer of blinds and shutters primarily for the residential construction market in Georgia and North Carolina with annual sales of approximately $7.5 million

In May 2018, acquired Green Star Plus Insulation, an insulation installer located in Southern Indiana with approximately $2.3 million in sales.

In May 2018, acquired Advanced Insulation, a spray foam and fiberglass installer located in St Augustine, Florida with approximately $1.3 million in sales.

"Record revenues and an improving pricing environment helped IBP produce record adjusted EBITDA* for the 2018 second quarter,” stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to successfully negotiate better pricing with our customers and experienced strong price momentum during the quarter. Based on current and improving market conditions, we believe pricing will continue to improve throughout the remainder of the year, which will benefit margins and incremental earnings. In addition, IBP produced strong operating leverage during the quarter with selling and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues at the lowest level we’ve reported since the Company went public in 2014.

"We remain committed to our acquisition growth strategy and believe we have developed a strong, unique, and experienced platform. Since our IPO in 2014, we have acquired a diverse group of installation businesses, representing more than 40 companies and approximately $425 million of annual revenues at the time of acquisition. IBP’s pipeline remains strong as we continue to pursue accretive acquisitions that expand our geographic presence and diversify our product and end market mix. We continue to expect 2018 will be another year of record sales and earnings.”

Second Quarter 2018 Results Overview

For the second quarter of 2018, net revenue was $332.6 million, an increase of 17.9% from $282.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. On a same branch basis, net revenue improved 11.3% from the prior year quarter. Residential same branch sales growth was 12.1% in the quarter, with more than half of the increase attributable to growth in the number of completed jobs and the remainder through price gains and more favorable customer and product mix. Same branch single-family sales grew 14.5% during the second quarter, outpacing the growth in U.S. single-family housing completions of 6.5%, while our large commercial construction end market had organic growth of 4.1%.

Gross profit improved 12.6% to $95.6 million from $84.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross profit* as a percent of total revenue was 28.9% which adjusts for the Company’s share-based compensation expense, financial wellness program and branch start-up costs, compared to 30.1% for the same period last year.

Selling and administrative expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 18.3% compared to 19.6% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted selling and administrative expense*, as a percentage of net revenue, improved 100 basis points to 17.6% from 18.6%. Higher net revenue in the 2018 second quarter more than offset the higher costs needed to support the Company’s growth.

Net income was $16.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income* was $24.6 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $18.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income adjusts for the impact of non-core items in both periods and includes an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $45.6 million, a 16.2% increase from $39.2 million in the prior year quarter, largely due to higher sales and improved selling and administrative leverage. Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of net revenue, was 13.7%, compared to 13.9% in the prior year quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. To participate in the call, please dial 855-327-6837 (domestic) or 631-891-4304 (international). The live webcast will be available at www.installedbuildingproducts.com in the investor relations section. A replay of the conference call will be available through September 2, 2018, by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 10005279.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest insulation installers for the residential new construction market and is also a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, throughout the United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, including direct purchases of materials from national manufacturers, supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of branch locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the housing market, our financial and business model, our ability to increase selling prices, the demand for our services and product offerings, expansion of our national footprint and diversification, our ability to capitalize on the new home and commercial construction recovery, our ability to strengthen our market position, our ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions, our ability to improve sales and profitability, and expectations for demand for our services and our earnings in 2018. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intends," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”), this press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin (i.e., Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense. The reasons for the use of these measures, reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit, and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included below following the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IBP’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenue $ 332,584 $ 282,196 $ 634,312 $ 537,865 Cost of sales 236,941 197,268 458,693 380,765 Gross profit 95,643 84,928 175,619 157,100 Operating expenses Selling 16,020 13,650 31,866 27,676 Administrative 44,971 41,761 89,174 81,022 Amortization 7,322 6,550 14,450 12,966 Operating income 27,330 22,967 40,129 35,436 Other expense Interest expense, net 5,691 4,865 9,731 7,035 Other 163 131 285 283 Income before income taxes 21,476 17,971 30,113 28,118 Income tax provision 5,161 5,998 7,404 9,781 Net income $ 16,315 $ 11,973 $ 22,709 $ 18,337 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedge, net of tax (provision) benefit of ($159) and $50 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and ($545) and $50 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively 475 (77 ) 1,635 (77 ) Comprehensive income $ 16,790 $ 11,896 $ 24,344 $ 18,260 Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.52 $ 0.38 $ 0.72 $ 0.58 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 31,345,390 31,646,460 31,447,067 31,618,624 Diluted 31,452,583 31,709,554 31,612,581 31,698,460

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,746 $ 62,510 Investments 20,312 30,053 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,711 and $4,805 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 202,150 180,725 Inventories 48,574 48,346 Other current assets 40,838 33,308 Total current assets 451,620 354,942 Property and equipment, net 85,048 81,075 Non-current assets Goodwill 163,023 155,466 Intangibles, net 134,233 137,991 Other non-current assets 11,246 9,272 Total non-current assets 308,502 302,729 Total assets $ 845,170 $ 738,746 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 20,083 $ 16,650 Current maturities of capital lease obligations 5,143 5,666 Accounts payable 87,299 87,425 Accrued compensation 22,117 25,399 Other current liabilities 26,802 24,666 Total current liabilities 161,444 159,806 Long-term debt 433,324 330,927 Capital lease obligations, less current maturities 4,752 6,479 Deferred income taxes 7,667 6,444 Other long-term liabilities 22,920 24,562 Total liabilities 630,107 528,218 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively - - Common Stock; $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 authorized, 32,723,972 and 32,524,934 issued and 31,606,349 and 31,862,146 shares outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 327 325 Additional paid in capital 178,266 174,043 Retained earnings 73,919 48,434 Treasury Stock; at cost: 1,117,623 and 662,788 shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (39,703 ) (12,781 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,254 507 Total stockholders' equity 215,063 210,528 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 845,170 $ 738,746

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 22,709 $ 18,337 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 16,231 13,482 Amortization of intangibles 14,450 12,966 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 601 424 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,108 1,807 Write-off of debt issuance costs 1,114 1,201 Gain on sale of property and equipment (227 ) (190 ) Noncash stock compensation 4,196 2,570 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable (20,192 ) (17,421 ) Inventories (3,995 ) 342 Other assets (3,739 ) (1,263 ) Accounts payable 304 (2,043 ) Income taxes payable/receivable 5,187 (4,102 ) Other liabilities (4,622 ) 2,316 Net cash provided by operating activities 33,125 28,426 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments (17,782 ) (25,328 ) Maturities of short term investments 27,500 - Purchases of property and equipment (18,478 ) (14,681 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired of $0 and $247, respectively (18,626 ) (116,883 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 557 451 Other (1,540 ) (1,532 ) Net cash used in investing activities (28,369 ) (157,973 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loan under credit agreement applicable to respective period 100,000 300,000 Payments on term loan under credit agreement applicable to respective period (750 ) (96,250 ) Proceeds from delayed draw term loan under credit agreement applicable to respective period - 112,500 Payments on delayed draw term loan under credit agreement applicable to respective period - (125,000 ) Proceeds from vehicle and equipment notes payable 14,271 9,317 Debt issuance costs (1,933 ) (7,940 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (6,863 ) (4,915 ) Principal payments on capital lease obligations (3,028 ) (3,738 ) Acquisition-related obligations (2,295 ) (1,669 ) Repurchase of common stock (24,640 ) - Surrender of common stock awards by employees (2,282 ) (550 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 72,480 181,755 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 77,236 52,208 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 62,510 14,482 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 139,746 $ 66,690 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Net cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 8,349 $ 5,634 Income taxes, net of refunds 1,906 13,401 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Common stock issued for acquisition of business - 10,859 Vehicles capitalized under capital leases and related lease obligations 814 2,519 Seller obligations in connection with acquisition of businesses 3,801 3,025 Unpaid purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable 1,027 658

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense measure performance by adjusting EBITDA, GAAP net income, gross profit and selling and administrative expense, respectively, for certain income or expense items that are not considered part of our core operations. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because it assists both investors and us in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

We believe the Adjusted EBITDA measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), items outside our control (primarily income taxes) and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. In addition, we use various EBITDA-based measures in determining the achievement of awards under certain of our incentive compensation programs. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

Although we use the Adjusted EBITDA measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of the measure is limited because it does not include certain material expenses, such as interest and taxes, necessary to operate our business. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP net income as a measure of performance. Our presentation of this measure should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. This measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, this measure is not intended as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance, as an alternative to any other measure of performance in conformity with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. You should therefore not place undue reliance on this measure or ratios calculated using this measure.

We also believe the Adjusted Net Income measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of certain non-core items such as discontinued operations, acquisition related expenses, amortization expense, the tax impact of these certain non-core items, and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. To make the financial presentation more consistent with other public building products companies, beginning in the fourth quarter 2016 we included an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Income differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Income may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

ADJUSTED NET INCOME CALCULATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

The table below reconciles Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein.

Per share figures may reflect rounding adjustments and consequently totals may not appear to sum.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income, as reported $ 16,315 $ 11,973 $ 22,709 $ 18,337 Adjustments for adjusted net income: Writeoff of capitalized loan costs 1,114 1,201 1,114 1,201 Share based compensation expense 1,955 2,091 4,196 2,570 Acquisition related expenses 684 794 1,200 1,347 Financial Wellness Program 1 - - 604 - Branch start-up costs 2 185 - 463 - Amortization expense 3 7,322 6,550 14,450 12,966 Tax impact of adjusted items at normalized tax rate 4 (2,928 ) (3,935 ) (5,727 ) (6,691 ) Adjusted net income $ 24,647 $ 18,674 $ 39,009 $ 29,730 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 31,452,583 31,709,554 31,612,581 31,698,460 Diluted net income per share, as reported $ 0.52 $ 0.38 $ 0.72 $ 0.58 Adjustments for adjusted net income, net of tax impact, per diluted share 5 0.26 0.21 0.51 0.36 Diluted adjusted net income per share $ 0.78 $ 0.59 $ 1.23 $ 0.94

1 Employer match upon completion of the program, net of waived bonuses 2 Addback of costs related to organic branch expansion for Alpha locations 3 Addback of all non-cash amortization resulting from business combinations 4 Estimated tax rate of 26.0% applied to 2018 period, normalized rate of 37.0% applied to 2017 period 5 Includes adjustments related to the items noted above, net of tax

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Gross profit $ 95,643 $ 84,928 $ 175,619 $ 157,100 Share based compensation expense 180 - 655 - Financial Wellness Program 1 - - 711 - Branch start-up costs 185 - 463 - Adjusted gross profit $ 96,008 $ 84,928 $ 177,448 $ 157,100 Adjusted gross profit - % Total Revenue 28.9 % 30.1 % 28.0 % 29.2 %

1 Employer match upon completion of the program, partially offset by waived executive bonuses (see below Adjusted Selling & Administrative)

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Selling expense $ 16,020 $ 13,650 $ 31,866 $ 27,676 Administrative expense 44,971 41,761 89,174 81,022 Selling and Administrative $ 60,991 $ 55,411 $ 121,040 $ 108,698 Share based compensation expense 1,775 2,091 3,541 2,570 Acquisition related expenses 684 794 1,200 1,347 Financial Wellness Program 1 - - (107 ) - Adjusted Selling and Administrative $ 58,532 $ 52,526 $ 116,406 $ 104,781 Adj. Selling and Administrative - % Total Revenue 17.6 % 18.6 % 18.4 % 19.5 %

1 Employer match upon completion of the program, net of waived bonuses

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (GAAP) $ 16,315 $ 11,973 $ 22,709 $ 18,337 Interest expense 5,691 4,865 9,731 7,035 Provision for income taxes 5,161 5,998 7,404 9,781 Depreciation and amortization 15,576 13,481 30,682 26,448 EBITDA 42,743 36,317 70,526 61,601 Acquisition related expenses 684 794 1,200 1,347 Share based compensation expense 1,955 2,091 4,196 2,570 Financial Wellness Program - - 604 - Branch start-up costs 185 - 463 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,567 $ 39,202 $ 76,989 $ 65,518 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.7 % 13.9 % 12.1 % 12.2 %

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY TABLE (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Period-over-period Growth Sales Growth 17.9% 33.2% 17.9% 33.3% Same Branch Sales Growth 11.3% 11.6% 11.3% 10.2% Single-Family Sales Growth 22.4% 19.4% 22.2% 17.0% Single-Family Same Branch Sales Growth 14.5% 9.8% 13.6% 7.2% Residential Sales Growth 18.9% 28.1% 19.1% 25.9% Residential Same Branch Sales Growth 12.1% 14.2% 11.7% 11.2% U.S. Housing Market1 Total Completions Growth 7.8% 14.2% 8.3% 12.4% Single-Family Completions Growth 6.5% 9.1% 8.4% 9.9% Same Branch Sales Growth 2 Volume Growth 6.6% 8.7% 7.0% 6.8% Price/Mix Growth 5.5% 2.8% 4.6% 3.4% Alpha Sales Growth 4.1% 0.0% 8.6% 0.0%

1 U.S. Census Bureau data, as revised 2 Same branch volume and price/mix growth excludes Alpha sales growth

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. INCREMENTAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 % Total 2017 % Total 2018 % Total 2017 % Total Revenue Increase Same Branch $ 31,887 63.3% $ 24,510 34.9% $ 60,682 62.9% $ 41,193 30.7% Acquired 18,502 36.7% 45,774 65.1% 35,765 37.1% 93,062 69.3% Total $ 50,389 100.0% $ 70,284 100.0% $ 96,447 100.0% $ 134,255 100.0% Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Contribution Contribution Contribution Contribution Adjusted EBITDA Same Branch $ 3,977 12.5% $ 6,202 25.3% $ 7,611 12.5% $ 6,398 15.5% Acquired 2,388 12.9% 6,795 14.8% 3,857 10.8% 13,623 14.6% Total $ 6,365 12.6% $ 12,997 18.5% $ 11,468 11.9% $ 20,021 14.9%

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005052/en/