PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife has back issues, and I wanted to make her life a little easier," said an inventor from Salina, Okla. "That is how I came up with the idea for this comforting adjustable pillow system."

He developed the MARY'S BACK REST to provide added comfort while sitting in a chair. The pillows will not shift or slip out of position during use. The design allows for ease of adjustment so that the system offers support exactly where it is needed. It is ideal for use by individuals with back pain. Additionally, the pillows are producible in various sizes, colors and designs.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SKC-436, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-comforting-pillow-system-for-sore-backs-skc-436-300677367.html

SOURCE InventHelp