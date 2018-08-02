PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a better way to sort bottles and cans from standard trash," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the EASY CAN."

The EASY CAN provides an effective way to separate trash and recycled materials. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional trash cans and containers. As a result, it enhances convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the EASY CAN is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that recycling is simple and easy."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3417, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-can-dll-3417-300688137.html

SOURCE InventHelp