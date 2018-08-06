Jetzt bei Österreichs bestem Online Broker Depot eröffnen!        -w-
06.08.2018 20:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining Golf Game (HAK-780)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Phillipsburg, N.J., has developed the patent pending PERFECT CHIP, a new game that will appeal to golf enthusiasts and others. It can be played indoors or outdoors. A prototype is available.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"I was inspired to develop my invention after watching golf. I thought it would be a fun, new game for golf enthusiasts and others new the sport," said the inventor. The PERFECT CHIP provides friendly competition for golf enthusiasts and others. It offers a challenging, new skills game. This may improve skills whether playing solo or with others. In addition, it may attract more new players to the sport. This easy to set-up and use game will prove to be entertaining and fun.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HAK-780, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-entertaining-golf-game-hak-780-300691993.html

SOURCE InventHelp

