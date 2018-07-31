InventHelp Inventor Develops GODDESS MELT (CBA-3317)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a way to enjoy the delicious and creamy taste of cheese without having to consume dairy products," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the GODDESS MELT."

The GODDESS MELT provides a healthier alternative to traditional cheese products. In doing so, it eliminates the need to consume dairy or animal products. As a result, it could enhance a meal or snack. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to prepare so it is ideal for vegans and individuals who cannot eat dairy or animal products. This is ideal for people who want a more plant-based lifestyle. Additionally, the GODDESS MELT is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to eat regular dairy cheese."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3317, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

