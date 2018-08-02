InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of Clothing for Individuals with Disabilities (CNC-276)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Indian Trail, N.C., has developed the MAMI'S AND PAPI'S, a modified line of clothing designed specifically for wearers with restrictive movement due to injuries, surgical procedures, physical challenges or disabilities. A prototype is available.

"My father-in-law had difficulty getting himself dressed and undressed. I developed clothing that would ease this task for him and others who have the same difficulties," said the inventor. The MAMI'S AND PAPI'S allow various clothing to be easily put on and removed. They decrease the need for assistance when dressing. This will save the wearer and caregiver time and effort. This line of clothing offers an individual safe and comfortable clothing to wear. It will prevent damage to clothing due to difficulty in positioning it. This will provide the wearer with a sense of accomplishment, as well as allow the wearer to retain their dignity.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-276, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

