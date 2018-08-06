Jetzt bei Österreichs bestem Online Broker Depot eröffnen!        -w-
06.08.2018 18:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops safeZone (FED-1930)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to protect against germs in locker rooms and dorm showers," said an inventor, from Tacoma, Wash., "so I invented the safeZone."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The safeZone provides a hygienic barrier between an individual and commonly shared surfaces in a locker room. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stand directly on a public shower or locker room floor. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, the safeZone is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases sanitation and convenience when utilizing a shared or public space."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FED-1930, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

