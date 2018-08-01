InventHelp Inventors Develop Side-View Mirrors with Adjustable Glare Reduction (BRK-2474)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Driving with bright lights glaring in the side-view mirrors can be physically exhausting to deal with," said an inventor from Opelika, Ala. "To protect the vision of drivers so that they can operate their vehicles safely, we came up with this adjustable glare-reduction system."

They developed the patent pending ANTI-GLARE SIDE VIEW MIRRORS to make it easier to adjust the level of glare protection provided by the side-view mirrors. The system keeps the driver from being blinded by the bright high beams of other vehicles or the sun. This enables the driver to focus attention fully on the road ahead. It helps to minimize the risk of collisions, which is designed to enhance safety while driving at night or during the day. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2474, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

