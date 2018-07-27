|
Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend
SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $57.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $57.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $39.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net income totaled $115.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $85.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid on August 24, 2018 for stockholders of record as of August 10, 2018.
Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We delivered another strong quarter at the Bank as year over year earnings per share grew 43% to $0.20 per share. We and our shareholders continue to benefit from our loan diversification and expense control efforts, as well as a lower federal tax rate."
Mr. Cummings also commented, "We have achieved solid net income despite higher funding costs. We remain committed to our efficient management of capital, evidenced by our repurchase of 3.1 million shares this quarter."
Performance Highlights
- Total assets increased $139.2 million, or 0.6%, to $25.36 billion at June 30, 2018 from $25.23 billion at March 31, 2018.
- Net loans increased $185.9 million, or 0.9%, to $20.54 billion at June 30, 2018 from $20.35 billion at March 31, 2018.
- Total deposits increased $371.1 million, or 2.2%, to $16.92 billion at June 30, 2018 from $16.55 billion at March 31, 2018.
- Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $171.3 million, a 2.5% increase compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017.
- Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $11.5 million, a 23.2% increase compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017.
- Efficiency ratio improved to 56.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 60.25% for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
- During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company repurchased 3.1 million shares of its outstanding common stock for approximately $41.2 million.
Financial Performance Overview
Second Quarter 2018 compared to First Quarter 2018
For the second quarter of 2018, net income totaled $57.1 million, a decrease of $828,000 as compared to $57.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.
Net interest income decreased by $1.2 million, or 0.7%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Changes within interest income and expense categories are as follows:
- Interest expense increased $8.0 million, primarily attributable to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities which increased 15 basis points to 1.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Additionally, the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities increased $268.6 million, or 1.4%, to $19.57 billion.
- An increase in interest and dividend income of $6.8 million, or 3.0%, to $238.4 million as compared to the first quarter of 2018 primarily attributed to a $337.6 million increase in the average balance of net loans from organic loan growth, offset by paydowns and payoffs, and a 7 basis point increase in the weighted average loan yield to 4.16%, predominately driven by higher average yields on new loan originations.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
Net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018, primarily driven by the higher costs of interest-bearing liabilities.
Total non-interest income was $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $2.4 million, or 26.0%, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in gain on securities of $1.2 million and an increase in other income attributed to non-depository investment products of $709,000.
Total non-interest expenses were $102.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $1.5 million, or 1.5%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, compensation and fringe benefits increased $1.7 million and advertising and promotional expense increased $1.7 million. These increases were partially offset by office occupancy and equipment expense which decreased $1.9 million.
Income tax expense was $19.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $20.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The effective tax rate was 25.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 25.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Additionally, income tax expense includes the excess tax benefits related to the Company's stock plans of $503,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $811,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2018. On July 1, 2018, the State of New Jersey enacted new legislation that created a temporary surtax effective for tax years 2018 through 2021 and requires companies to file combined tax returns beginning in 2019. The Company is currently evaluating the effect of this new legislation on its net deferred tax asset and future tax expense.
Second Quarter 2018 compared to Second Quarter 2017
For the second quarter of 2018, net income totaled $57.1 million, an increase of $17.5 million as compared to $39.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.
On a year over year basis, second quarter of 2018 net interest income increased by $4.2 million, or 2.5%, as compared to the second quarter of 2017 due to:
- An increase in interest and dividend income of $22.9 million, or 10.6%, to $238.4 million primarily as a result of a $941.0 million increase in the average balance of net loans from organic loan growth and the acquired equipment finance portfolio, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 18 basis points to 4.16% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume and an increase in prepayment penalties.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
- Interest expense increased $18.6 million, or 38.5%, primarily attributed to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 32 basis points to 1.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Additionally, the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $1.06 billion, or 7.9%, to $14.51 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and the average balance of total borrowed funds increased $80.1 million, or 1.6%, to $5.06 billion.
Net interest margin decreased 7 basis points year over year to 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 from 2.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2017, primarily driven by the higher costs of interest-bearing liabilities.
Total non-interest income was $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $2.2 million, or 23.2%, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017, primarily driven by an increase in gain on securities of $1.1 million and an increase in other income attributed to non-depository investment products of $1.0 million.
Total non-interest expenses decreased $3.7 million, or 3.5%, year over year. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, professional fees decreased $10.8 million largely attributable to lower consulting fees associated with risk management and compliance efforts. Partially offsetting this decrease, compensation and fringe benefits increased $6.9 million as a result of additions to our staff to support the growth and build out of our risk management and operating infrastructure, as well as normal merit and benefit increases.
Income tax expense was $19.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $24.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate was 25.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 38.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily driven by the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Act") in December 2017. Additionally, income tax expense includes the excess tax benefits related to the Company's stock plans of $503,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $173,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
Net income increased by $29.4 million year over year to $115.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The change in net income year over year is the result of the following:
Net interest income increased by $9.6 million, or 2.9%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017 due to:
- Total interest and dividend income increased by $44.4 million, or 10.4%, to $470.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily attributed to a $1.06 billion increase in the average balance of net loans from organic loan growth and the acquired equipment finance portfolio, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 17 basis points to 4.13% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume and an increase in prepayment penalties.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $10.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
- Total interest expense increased by $34.8 million, or 38.0%, to $126.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily attributed to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 29 basis points to 1.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. In addition, the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.27 billion, or 7.0%, to $19.44 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Net interest margin decreased 9 basis points to 2.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 from 2.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily driven by the higher costs of interest-bearing liabilities.
Total non-interest income was $20.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $1.6 million, or 8.2%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase was driven by a $1.4 million increase in other income attributed to non-depository investment products, an increase of $938,000 in income on bank owned life insurance and an increase of $798,000 in fees and service charges. These increases were partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in gain on loans, net.
Total non-interest expenses were $203.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 1.0%, as compared to the six months of 2017. Professional fees decreased $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017, largely attributable to lower consulting fees associated with risk management and compliance efforts. Partially offsetting this decrease, compensation and fringe benefits increased $8.7 million as a result of additions to our staff to support the growth and build out of our risk management and operating infrastructure, as well as normal merit increases. Office occupancy and equipment expense increased $2.1 million.
Income tax expense was $39.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $51.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate was 25.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 37.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily driven by the enactment of the Tax Act. Additionally, income tax expense includes the excess tax benefits related to the Company's stock plans of $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
Asset Quality
Our provision for loan losses is primarily a result of the inherent credit risk in our overall portfolio, the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, and the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, our provision for loan losses was $4.0 million, compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, net charge-offs were $4.3 million compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and net charge-offs of $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Our provision for loan losses was $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared with $10.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net charge-offs were $6.6 million compared to $8.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
Our accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed below exclude certain purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans, primarily consisting of loans recorded in the Company's acquisitions. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by the Bank.
Total non-accrual loans were $134.6 million, or 0.65% of total loans, at June 30, 2018 compared to $136.0 million, or 0.66% of total loans, at March 31, 2018 and $135.7 million, or 0.68% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.
At June 30, 2018, there were $40.2 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $27.3 million were residential and consumer loans, $11.3 million were commercial and industrial loans, $904,000 were multi-family loans and $634,000 were commercial real estate loans. TDRs of $12.8 million were classified as accruing and $27.4 million were classified as non-accrual at June 30, 2018.
The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding PCI loans and loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
(Dollars in millions)
Accruing past due loans:
30 to 59 days past due:
Residential and consumer
101
$
20.6
97
$
16.9
126
$
20.0
108
$
21.5
86
$
14.2
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
6
27.4
3
5.0
5
6.3
10
15.8
4
10.4
Commercial real estate
9
8.7
5
5.7
5
4.6
6
32.3
2
1.9
Commercial and industrial
7
2.9
6
3.4
11
4.3
8
0.6
6
0.6
Total 30 to 59 days past due
123
59.6
111
31.0
147
35.2
132
70.2
98
27.1
60 to 89 days past due:
Residential and consumer
37
9.5
46
7.7
50
8.2
47
7.7
35
5.8
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
—
—
—
—
2
7.7
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
—
—
1
0.3
2
0.8
2
1.0
—
—
Commercial and industrial
1
2.1
1
0.1
—
—
2
1.4
1
0.3
Total 60 to 89 days past due
38
11.6
48
8.1
54
16.7
51
10.1
36
6.1
Total accruing past due loans
161
$
71.2
159
$
39.1
201
$
51.9
183
$
80.3
134
$
33.2
Non-accrual:
Residential and consumer
375
$
69.2
390
$
72.5
427
$
76.4
417
$
74.3
447
$
81.0
Construction
1
0.3
1
0.3
1
0.3
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
9
19.5
8
20.2
5
15.0
4
14.2
6
19.0
Commercial real estate
36
16.7
38
19.7
37
34.0
31
35.3
36
75.6
Commercial and industrial
13
28.9
19
23.3
11
10.0
6
1.9
5
1.8
Total non-accrual loans
434
$
134.6
456
$
136.0
481
$
135.7
458
$
125.7
494
$
177.4
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
56
$
12.8
54
$
12.4
49
$
11.0
58
$
13.4
45
$
11.7
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.65
%
0.66
%
0.68
%
0.63
%
0.89
%
Allowance for loan losses as a
171.46
%
169.97
%
170.17
%
183.09
%
129.68
%
Allowance for loan losses as a
1.11
%
1.12
%
1.15
%
1.15
%
1.16
%
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $235.6 million, or 0.9%, to $25.36 billion at June 30, 2018 from December 31, 2017. Net loans increased $685.0 million, or 3.5%, to $20.54 billion at June 30, 2018, securities decreased $202.4 million, or 5.3%, to $3.58 billion at June 30, 2018, and cash decreased $422.4 million to $196.0 million at June 30, 2018 from December 31, 2017.
The detail of the loan portfolio (including PCI loans) is below:
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(In thousands)
Commercial Loans:
Multi-family loans
$
7,903,469
7,844,123
7,802,835
Commercial real estate loans
4,654,592
4,593,577
4,548,101
Commercial and industrial loans
2,147,430
2,024,903
1,625,375
Construction loans
270,892
390,853
416,883
Total commercial loans
14,976,383
14,853,456
14,393,194
Residential mortgage loans
5,140,556
5,083,779
5,026,517
Consumer and other
668,127
665,647
671,137
Total Loans
20,785,066
20,602,882
20,090,848
Deferred fees and premiums on purchased loans, net
(17,141)
(20,506)
(7,778)
Allowance for loan losses
(230,838)
(231,144)
(230,969)
Net loans
$
20,537,087
20,351,232
19,852,101
During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we originated $745.0 million in multi-family loans, $440.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, $308.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $288.8 million in residential loans, $67.3 million in construction loans and $41.9 million in consumer and other loans. This increase in loans reflects our continued focus on generating multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans, which was partially offset by pay downs and payoffs of loans. During February 2018, we completed the acquisition of a $345.8 million equipment finance portfolio, comprised of both loans and leases, which is classified within our commercial and industrial portfolio. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.
We also purchased mortgage loans from correspondent entities including other banks and mortgage bankers. Our agreements with these correspondent entities require them to originate loans that adhere to our underwriting standards. During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we purchased loans totaling $170.9 million from these entities. In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, our mortgage subsidiary, Investors Home Mortgage Co., originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $19.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018.
The allowance for loan losses decreased by $131,000 to $230.8 million at June 30, 2018 from $231.0 million at December 31, 2017. Our allowance for loan losses is impacted by the inherent credit risk in our overall portfolio, the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, and the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the economic conditions in our lending area. At June 30, 2018, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.11%.
Securities decreased by $202.4 million, or 5.3%, to $3.58 billion at June 30, 2018 from $3.78 billion at December 31, 2017. This decrease was a result of paydowns, partially offset by purchases. Bank owned life insurance increased $53.2 million to $208.8 million at June 30, 2018. During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we purchased $125.0 million of bank owned life insurance and surrendered $71.1 million of an older policy. The proceeds from the surrendered policy are included as a receivable in other assets and are expected to be received in the third quarter. Goodwill and intangible assets increased $3.0 million to $100.6 million at June 30, 2018 primarily due to the acquisition of the equipment finance portfolio.
Deposits decreased by $440.3 million, or 2.5%, from $17.36 billion at December 31, 2017 to $16.92 billion at June 30, 2018 primarily driven by decreases in interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, partially offset by an increase in time deposits. Checking accounts decreased $678.9 million to $6.65 billion at June 30, 2018 from $7.33 billion at December 31, 2017. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 75% of our total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2018 compared to 80% at December 31, 2017.
Borrowed funds increased by $683.5 million, or 15.3%, to $5.14 billion at June 30, 2018 from $4.46 billion at December 31, 2017 to fund the growth of the loan portfolio as deposits declined.
Stockholders' equity decreased by $34.5 million to $3.09 billion at June 30, 2018 from $3.13 billion at December 31, 2017, primarily attributed to the repurchase of 7.6 million shares of common stock for $103.0 million and cash dividends of $0.18 per share totaling $54.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $115.0 million and share-based plan activity of $17.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Bank remains significantly above FDIC "well capitalized" standards, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 10.91% at June 30, 2018.
About the Company
Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of June 30, 2018 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 151 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.
Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
The Company, as previously announced, will host an earnings conference call on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The toll-free dial-in number is: (866) 218-2404. Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator and may avoid any delays in joining the conference call. Participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email and a calendar invitation for the event.
Conference Call Pre-registration link: http://dpregister.com/10121999
A telephone replay will be available beginning on July 27, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. (ET) through 9:00 a.m. (ET) on October 26, 2018. The replay number is (877) 344-7529, password 10121999. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on the Company's website www.investorsbank.com and archived for one year.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the "Risk Factors" disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.
The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
195,995
153,439
618,394
Equity securities
5,753
5,677
5,701
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
1,915,265
1,940,588
1,982,026
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,659,095, $1,717,381 and $1,820,125 at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
1,660,967
1,715,531
1,796,621
Loans receivable, net
20,537,087
20,351,232
19,852,101
Loans held-for-sale
5,949
1,011
5,185
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
247,410
264,919
231,544
Accrued interest receivable
73,944
74,200
72,855
Other real estate owned
5,190
4,873
5,830
Office properties and equipment, net
176,546
177,368
180,231
Net deferred tax asset
131,761
130,250
121,663
Bank owned life insurance
208,818
207,274
155,635
Goodwill and intangible assets
100,621
101,609
97,665
Other assets
99,586
97,706
3,793
Total assets
$
25,364,892
25,225,677
25,129,244
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
16,917,405
16,546,325
17,357,697
Borrowed funds
5,144,987
5,361,260
4,461,533
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
116,482
128,745
104,308
Other liabilities
95,035
97,266
80,255
Total liabilities
22,273,909
22,133,596
22,003,793
Stockholders' equity
3,090,983
3,092,081
3,125,451
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
25,364,892
25,225,677
25,129,244
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale
$
211,791
204,722
192,891
416,513
378,852
Securities:
GSE obligations
273
274
28
547
36
Mortgage-backed securities
19,633
20,022
17,274
39,655
33,983
Equity
33
35
30
68
78
Municipal bonds and other debt
2,432
2,258
2,136
4,690
6,204
Interest-bearing deposits
409
455
177
864
284
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
3,831
3,801
2,972
7,632
6,165
Total interest and dividend income
238,402
231,567
215,508
469,969
425,602
Interest expense:
Deposits
42,067
36,376
25,336
78,443
47,520
Borrowed funds
25,034
22,707
23,116
47,741
43,907
Total interest expense
67,101
59,083
48,452
126,184
91,427
Net interest income
171,301
172,484
167,056
343,785
334,175
Provision for loan losses
4,000
2,500
6,000
6,500
10,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
167,301
169,984
161,056
337,285
324,175
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges
5,230
5,458
4,962
10,688
9,890
Income on bank owned life insurance
1,543
1,286
1,166
2,829
1,891
Gain on loans, net
663
257
1,206
920
2,198
Gain (loss) on securities, net
1,147
(46)
48
1,101
1,275
Gain on sales of other real estate owned, net
184
153
251
337
425
Other income
2,711
2,002
1,687
4,713
3,344
Total non-interest income
11,478
9,110
9,320
20,588
19,023
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and fringe benefits
60,799
59,061
53,881
119,860
111,155
Advertising and promotional expense
3,807
2,087
4,516
5,894
6,601
Office occupancy and equipment expense
14,717
16,578
14,333
31,295
29,180
Federal insurance premiums
4,525
4,500
3,900
9,025
7,610
General and administrative
693
500
842
1,193
1,576
Professional fees
3,801
4,402
14,580
8,203
22,001
Data processing and communication
7,106
6,123
5,914
13,229
11,774
Other operating expenses
7,136
7,834
8,302
14,970
15,929
Total non-interest expenses
102,584
101,085
106,268
203,669
205,826
Income before income tax expense
76,195
78,009
64,108
154,204
137,372
Income tax expense
19,098
20,084
24,475
39,182
51,719
Net income
$
57,097
57,925
39,633
115,022
85,653
Basic earnings per share
$0.20
0.20
0.14
0.40
0.29
Diluted earnings per share
$0.20
0.20
0.14
0.40
0.29
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
284,502,818
287,685,531
291,127,119
286,085,380
291,156,097
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
285,733,542
289,131,916
293,130,285
287,413,166
293,264,007
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash accounts
$
178,293
409
0.92
%
$
199,283
455
0.91
%
$
162,787
177
0.43
%
Equity securities
5,714
33
2.31
%
5,702
35
2.46
%
5,509
30
2.18
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
1,990,306
10,829
2.18
%
2,020,833
10,852
2.15
%
1,793,254
8,959
2.00
%
Debt securities held-to-maturity
1,693,025
11,509
2.72
%
1,759,737
11,702
2.66
%
1,672,517
10,479
2.51
%
Net loans
20,348,913
211,791
4.16
%
20,011,353
204,722
4.09
%
19,407,939
192,891
3.98
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
255,362
3,831
6.00
%
239,100
3,801
6.36
%
259,497
2,972
4.58
%
Total interest-earning assets
24,471,613
238,402
3.90
%
24,236,008
231,567
3.82
%
23,301,503
215,508
3.70
%
Non-interest earning assets
741,974
697,486
761,432
Total assets
$
25,213,587
$
24,933,494
$
24,062,935
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$
2,146,880
2,953
0.55
%
$
2,331,475
3,290
0.56
%
$
2,120,219
2,045
0.39
%
Interest-bearing checking
4,487,247
14,057
1.25
%
4,812,897
13,579
1.13
%
4,266,755
8,346
0.78
%
Money market accounts
3,858,022
10,497
1.09
%
4,091,149
9,292
0.91
%
4,175,137
8,104
0.78
%
Certificates of deposit
4,017,105
14,560
1.45
%
3,398,732
10,215
1.20
%
2,887,454
6,841
0.95
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
14,509,254
42,067
1.16
%
14,634,253
36,376
0.99
%
13,449,565
25,336
0.75
%
Borrowed funds
5,060,767
25,034
1.98
%
4,667,160
22,707
1.95
%
4,980,705
23,116
1.86
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
19,570,021
67,101
1.37
%
19,301,413
59,083
1.22
%
18,430,270
48,452
1.05
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
2,535,093
2,508,888
2,458,208
Total liabilities
22,105,114
21,810,301
20,888,478
Stockholders' equity
3,108,473
3,123,193
3,174,457
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
25,213,587
$
24,933,494
$
24,062,935
Net interest income
$
171,301
$
172,484
$
167,056
Net interest rate spread
2.53
%
2.60
%
2.65
%
Net interest earning assets
$
4,901,592
$
4,934,595
$
4,871,233
Net interest margin
2.80
%
2.85
%
2.87
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total
1.25
X
1.26
X
1.26
X
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash accounts
$
188,730
864
0.92
%
$
153,516
284
0.37
%
Equity securities
5,708
68
2.38
%
5,768
78
2.70
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
2,005,485
21,681
2.16
%
1,754,586
17,207
1.96
%
Debt securities held-to-maturity
1,726,197
23,211
2.69
%
1,698,489
23,016
2.71
%
Net loans
20,181,066
416,513
4.13
%
19,118,385
378,852
3.96
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
247,276
7,632
6.17
%
250,377
6,165
4.92
%
Total interest-earning assets
24,354,462
469,969
3.86
%
22,981,121
425,602
3.70
%
Non-interest earning assets
719,852
758,317
Total assets
$
25,074,314
$
23,739,438
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$
2,238,667
6,243
0.56
%
$
2,113,192
3,879
0.37
%
Interest-bearing checking
4,649,173
27,636
1.19
%
4,185,870
14,829
0.71
%
Money market accounts
3,973,942
19,789
1.00
%
4,177,217
15,294
0.73
%
Certificates of deposit
3,709,627
24,775
1.34
%
2,886,273
13,518
0.94
%
Total interest bearing deposits
14,571,409
78,443
1.08
%
13,362,552
47,520
0.71
%
Borrowed funds
4,865,051
47,741
1.96
%
4,801,159
43,907
1.83
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
19,436,460
126,184
1.30
%
18,163,711
91,427
1.00
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
2,522,062
2,412,101
Total liabilities
21,958,522
20,575,812
Stockholders' equity
3,115,792
3,163,626
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
25,074,314
$
23,739,438
Net interest income
$
343,785
$
334,175
Net interest rate spread
2.56
%
2.70
%
Net interest earning assets
$
4,918,002
$
4,817,410
Net interest margin
2.82
%
2.91
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total
1.25
X
1.27
X
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Performance Ratios
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Return on average assets
0.91
%
0.93
%
0.66
%
0.92
%
0.72
%
Return on average equity
7.35
%
7.42
%
4.99
%
7.38
%
5.41
%
Return on average tangible equity
7.59
%
7.67
%
5.16
%
7.63
%
5.59
%
Interest rate spread
2.53
%
2.60
%
2.65
%
2.56
%
2.70
%
Net interest margin
2.80
%
2.85
%
2.87
%
2.82
%
2.91
%
Efficiency ratio
56.12
%
55.67
%
60.25
%
55.90
%
58.27
%
Non-interest expense to average total assets
1.63
%
1.62
%
1.77
%
1.62
%
1.73
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.25
1.26
1.26
1.25
1.27
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.60
%
0.61
%
0.61
%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans
0.71
%
0.72
%
0.73
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans
171.46
%
169.97
%
170.17
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
1.11
%
1.12
%
1.15
%
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (1)
10.91
%
11.09
%
11.00
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based (1)
13.27
%
13.58
%
13.94
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (1)
13.27
%
13.58
%
13.94
%
Total Risk-Based Capital (1)
14.39
%
14.73
%
15.13
%
Equity to total assets (period end)
12.19
%
12.26
%
12.44
%
Average equity to average assets
12.33
%
12.53
%
12.74
%
Tangible capital to tangible assets (2)
11.84
%
11.90
%
12.10
%
Book value per common share (2)
$
10.77
$
10.68
$
10.64
Tangible book value per common share (2)
$
10.42
$
10.33
$
10.31
Other Data:
Number of full service offices
151
150
156
Full time equivalent employees
1,964
1,901
1,931
(1) Ratios are for Investors Bank and do not include capital retained at the holding company level.
(2) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Investors Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Book Value and Tangible Book Value per Share Computation
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Total stockholders' equity
$
3,090,983
3,092,081
3,125,451
Goodwill and intangible assets
100,621
101,609
97,665
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
2,990,362
2,990,472
3,027,786
Book Value per Share Computation
Common stock issued
359,070,852
359,070,852
359,070,852
Treasury shares
(60,029,302)
(57,274,414)
(52,944,765)
Shares outstanding
299,041,550
301,796,438
306,126,087
Unallocated ESOP shares
(12,079,298)
(12,197,723)
(12,316,149)
Book value shares
286,962,252
289,598,715
293,809,938
Book Value per Share
$
10.77
$
10.68
$
10.64
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
10.42
$
10.33
$
10.31
Total assets
$
25,364,892
25,225,677
25,129,244
Goodwill and intangible assets
100,621
101,609
97,665
Tangible assets
$
25,264,271
25,124,068
25,031,579
Tangible capital to tangible assets
11.84
%
11.90
%
12.10
%
Contact:
Marianne Wade
(973) 924-5100
investorrelations@investorsbank.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investors-bancorp-inc-announces-second-quarter-financial-results-and-cash-dividend-300687543.html
SOURCE Investors Bancorp, Inc.
