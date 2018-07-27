Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $57.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $57.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $39.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net income totaled $115.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $85.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid on August 24, 2018 for stockholders of record as of August 10, 2018.

Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We delivered another strong quarter at the Bank as year over year earnings per share grew 43% to $0.20 per share. We and our shareholders continue to benefit from our loan diversification and expense control efforts, as well as a lower federal tax rate."

Mr. Cummings also commented, "We have achieved solid net income despite higher funding costs. We remain committed to our efficient management of capital, evidenced by our repurchase of 3.1 million shares this quarter."

Performance Highlights

Total assets increased $139.2 million , or 0.6%, to $25.36 billion at June 30, 2018 from $25.23 billion at March 31, 2018.

, or 0.6%, to at June 30, 2018 from at March 31, 2018. Net loans increased $185.9 million , or 0.9%, to $20.54 billion at June 30, 2018 from $20.35 billion at March 31, 2018.

, or 0.9%, to at June 30, 2018 from at March 31, 2018. Total deposits increased $371.1 million , or 2.2%, to $16.92 billion at June 30, 2018 from $16.55 billion at March 31, 2018.

, or 2.2%, to at June 30, 2018 from at March 31, 2018. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $171.3 million , a 2.5% increase compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017.

, a 2.5% increase compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017. Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $11.5 million , a 23.2% increase compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017.

, a 23.2% increase compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017. Efficiency ratio improved to 56.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 60.25% for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company repurchased 3.1 million shares of its outstanding common stock for approximately $41.2 million .

Financial Performance Overview

Second Quarter 2018 compared to First Quarter 2018

For the second quarter of 2018, net income totaled $57.1 million, a decrease of $828,000 as compared to $57.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.

Net interest income decreased by $1.2 million, or 0.7%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Changes within interest income and expense categories are as follows:

Interest expense increased $8.0 million , primarily attributable to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities which increased 15 basis points to 1.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Additionally, the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities increased $268.6 million , or 1.4%, to $19.57 billion .

, primarily attributable to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities which increased 15 basis points to 1.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Additionally, the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities increased , or 1.4%, to . An increase in interest and dividend income of $6.8 million , or 3.0%, to $238.4 million as compared to the first quarter of 2018 primarily attributed to a $337.6 million increase in the average balance of net loans from organic loan growth, offset by paydowns and payoffs, and a 7 basis point increase in the weighted average loan yield to 4.16%, predominately driven by higher average yields on new loan originations.

, or 3.0%, to as compared to the first quarter of 2018 primarily attributed to a increase in the average balance of net loans from organic loan growth, offset by paydowns and payoffs, and a 7 basis point increase in the weighted average loan yield to 4.16%, predominately driven by higher average yields on new loan originations. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018, primarily driven by the higher costs of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total non-interest income was $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $2.4 million, or 26.0%, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in gain on securities of $1.2 million and an increase in other income attributed to non-depository investment products of $709,000.

Total non-interest expenses were $102.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $1.5 million, or 1.5%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, compensation and fringe benefits increased $1.7 million and advertising and promotional expense increased $1.7 million. These increases were partially offset by office occupancy and equipment expense which decreased $1.9 million.

Income tax expense was $19.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $20.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The effective tax rate was 25.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 25.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Additionally, income tax expense includes the excess tax benefits related to the Company's stock plans of $503,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $811,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2018. On July 1, 2018, the State of New Jersey enacted new legislation that created a temporary surtax effective for tax years 2018 through 2021 and requires companies to file combined tax returns beginning in 2019. The Company is currently evaluating the effect of this new legislation on its net deferred tax asset and future tax expense.

Second Quarter 2018 compared to Second Quarter 2017

For the second quarter of 2018, net income totaled $57.1 million, an increase of $17.5 million as compared to $39.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.

On a year over year basis, second quarter of 2018 net interest income increased by $4.2 million, or 2.5%, as compared to the second quarter of 2017 due to:

An increase in interest and dividend income of $22.9 million , or 10.6%, to $238.4 million primarily as a result of a $941.0 million increase in the average balance of net loans from organic loan growth and the acquired equipment finance portfolio, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 18 basis points to 4.16% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume and an increase in prepayment penalties.

, or 10.6%, to primarily as a result of a increase in the average balance of net loans from organic loan growth and the acquired equipment finance portfolio, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 18 basis points to 4.16% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume and an increase in prepayment penalties. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

for the three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Interest expense increased $18.6 million , or 38.5%, primarily attributed to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 32 basis points to 1.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Additionally, the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $1.06 billion , or 7.9%, to $14.51 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and the average balance of total borrowed funds increased $80.1 million , or 1.6%, to $5.06 billion .

Net interest margin decreased 7 basis points year over year to 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 from 2.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2017, primarily driven by the higher costs of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total non-interest income was $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $2.2 million, or 23.2%, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017, primarily driven by an increase in gain on securities of $1.1 million and an increase in other income attributed to non-depository investment products of $1.0 million.

Total non-interest expenses decreased $3.7 million, or 3.5%, year over year. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, professional fees decreased $10.8 million largely attributable to lower consulting fees associated with risk management and compliance efforts. Partially offsetting this decrease, compensation and fringe benefits increased $6.9 million as a result of additions to our staff to support the growth and build out of our risk management and operating infrastructure, as well as normal merit and benefit increases.

Income tax expense was $19.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $24.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate was 25.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 38.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily driven by the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Act") in December 2017. Additionally, income tax expense includes the excess tax benefits related to the Company's stock plans of $503,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $173,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

Net income increased by $29.4 million year over year to $115.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The change in net income year over year is the result of the following:

Net interest income increased by $9.6 million, or 2.9%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017 due to:

Total interest and dividend income increased by $44.4 million , or 10.4%, to $470.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily attributed to a $1.06 billion increase in the average balance of net loans from organic loan growth and the acquired equipment finance portfolio, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 17 basis points to 4.13% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume and an increase in prepayment penalties.

, or 10.4%, to for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily attributed to a increase in the average balance of net loans from organic loan growth and the acquired equipment finance portfolio, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 17 basis points to 4.13% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume and an increase in prepayment penalties. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $10.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Total interest expense increased by $34.8 million , or 38.0%, to $126.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily attributed to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 29 basis points to 1.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. In addition, the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.27 billion , or 7.0%, to $19.44 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest margin decreased 9 basis points to 2.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 from 2.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily driven by the higher costs of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total non-interest income was $20.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $1.6 million, or 8.2%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase was driven by a $1.4 million increase in other income attributed to non-depository investment products, an increase of $938,000 in income on bank owned life insurance and an increase of $798,000 in fees and service charges. These increases were partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in gain on loans, net.

Total non-interest expenses were $203.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 1.0%, as compared to the six months of 2017. Professional fees decreased $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017, largely attributable to lower consulting fees associated with risk management and compliance efforts. Partially offsetting this decrease, compensation and fringe benefits increased $8.7 million as a result of additions to our staff to support the growth and build out of our risk management and operating infrastructure, as well as normal merit increases. Office occupancy and equipment expense increased $2.1 million.

Income tax expense was $39.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $51.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate was 25.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 37.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily driven by the enactment of the Tax Act. Additionally, income tax expense includes the excess tax benefits related to the Company's stock plans of $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Asset Quality

Our provision for loan losses is primarily a result of the inherent credit risk in our overall portfolio, the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, and the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, our provision for loan losses was $4.0 million, compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, net charge-offs were $4.3 million compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and net charge-offs of $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Our provision for loan losses was $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared with $10.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net charge-offs were $6.6 million compared to $8.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Our accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed below exclude certain purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans, primarily consisting of loans recorded in the Company's acquisitions. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by the Bank.

Total non-accrual loans were $134.6 million, or 0.65% of total loans, at June 30, 2018 compared to $136.0 million, or 0.66% of total loans, at March 31, 2018 and $135.7 million, or 0.68% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.

At June 30, 2018, there were $40.2 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $27.3 million were residential and consumer loans, $11.3 million were commercial and industrial loans, $904,000 were multi-family loans and $634,000 were commercial real estate loans. TDRs of $12.8 million were classified as accruing and $27.4 million were classified as non-accrual at June 30, 2018.

The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding PCI loans and loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.



June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

(Dollars in millions) Accruing past due loans:





































30 to 59 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 101



$ 20.6



97



$ 16.9



126



$ 20.0



108



$ 21.5



86



$ 14.2

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 6



27.4



3



5.0



5



6.3



10



15.8



4



10.4

Commercial real estate 9



8.7



5



5.7



5



4.6



6



32.3



2



1.9

Commercial and industrial 7



2.9



6



3.4



11



4.3



8



0.6



6



0.6

Total 30 to 59 days past due 123



59.6



111



31.0



147



35.2



132



70.2



98



27.1

60 to 89 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 37



9.5



46



7.7



50



8.2



47



7.7



35



5.8

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Multi-family —



—



—



—



2



7.7



—



—



—



—

Commercial real estate —



—



1



0.3



2



0.8



2



1.0



—



—

Commercial and industrial 1



2.1



1



0.1



—



—



2



1.4



1



0.3

Total 60 to 89 days past due 38



11.6



48



8.1



54



16.7



51



10.1



36



6.1

Total accruing past due loans 161



$ 71.2



159



$ 39.1



201



$ 51.9



183



$ 80.3



134



$ 33.2

Non-accrual:





































Residential and consumer 375



$ 69.2



390



$ 72.5



427



$ 76.4



417



$ 74.3



447



$ 81.0

Construction 1



0.3



1



0.3



1



0.3



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 9



19.5



8



20.2



5



15.0



4



14.2



6



19.0

Commercial real estate 36



16.7



38



19.7



37



34.0



31



35.3



36



75.6

Commercial and industrial 13



28.9



19



23.3



11



10.0



6



1.9



5



1.8

Total non-accrual loans 434



$ 134.6



456



$ 136.0



481



$ 135.7



458



$ 125.7



494



$ 177.4

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 56



$ 12.8



54



$ 12.4



49



$ 11.0



58



$ 13.4



45



$ 11.7

Non-accrual loans to total loans



0.65 %





0.66 %





0.68 %





0.63 %





0.89 % Allowance for loan losses as a

percent of non-accrual loans



171.46 %





169.97 %





170.17 %





183.09 %





129.68 % Allowance for loan losses as a

percent of total loans



1.11 %





1.12 %





1.15 %





1.15 %





1.16 %

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $235.6 million, or 0.9%, to $25.36 billion at June 30, 2018 from December 31, 2017. Net loans increased $685.0 million, or 3.5%, to $20.54 billion at June 30, 2018, securities decreased $202.4 million, or 5.3%, to $3.58 billion at June 30, 2018, and cash decreased $422.4 million to $196.0 million at June 30, 2018 from December 31, 2017.

The detail of the loan portfolio (including PCI loans) is below:



June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(In thousands) Commercial Loans:









Multi-family loans $ 7,903,469



7,844,123



7,802,835

Commercial real estate loans 4,654,592



4,593,577



4,548,101

Commercial and industrial loans 2,147,430



2,024,903



1,625,375

Construction loans 270,892



390,853



416,883

Total commercial loans 14,976,383



14,853,456



14,393,194

Residential mortgage loans 5,140,556



5,083,779



5,026,517

Consumer and other 668,127



665,647



671,137

Total Loans 20,785,066



20,602,882



20,090,848

Deferred fees and premiums on purchased loans, net (17,141)



(20,506)



(7,778)

Allowance for loan losses (230,838)



(231,144)



(230,969)

Net loans $ 20,537,087



20,351,232



19,852,101



During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we originated $745.0 million in multi-family loans, $440.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, $308.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $288.8 million in residential loans, $67.3 million in construction loans and $41.9 million in consumer and other loans. This increase in loans reflects our continued focus on generating multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans, which was partially offset by pay downs and payoffs of loans. During February 2018, we completed the acquisition of a $345.8 million equipment finance portfolio, comprised of both loans and leases, which is classified within our commercial and industrial portfolio. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.

We also purchased mortgage loans from correspondent entities including other banks and mortgage bankers. Our agreements with these correspondent entities require them to originate loans that adhere to our underwriting standards. During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we purchased loans totaling $170.9 million from these entities. In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, our mortgage subsidiary, Investors Home Mortgage Co., originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $19.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $131,000 to $230.8 million at June 30, 2018 from $231.0 million at December 31, 2017. Our allowance for loan losses is impacted by the inherent credit risk in our overall portfolio, the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, and the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the economic conditions in our lending area. At June 30, 2018, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.11%.

Securities decreased by $202.4 million, or 5.3%, to $3.58 billion at June 30, 2018 from $3.78 billion at December 31, 2017. This decrease was a result of paydowns, partially offset by purchases. Bank owned life insurance increased $53.2 million to $208.8 million at June 30, 2018. During the six months ended June 30, 2018, we purchased $125.0 million of bank owned life insurance and surrendered $71.1 million of an older policy. The proceeds from the surrendered policy are included as a receivable in other assets and are expected to be received in the third quarter. Goodwill and intangible assets increased $3.0 million to $100.6 million at June 30, 2018 primarily due to the acquisition of the equipment finance portfolio.

Deposits decreased by $440.3 million, or 2.5%, from $17.36 billion at December 31, 2017 to $16.92 billion at June 30, 2018 primarily driven by decreases in interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, partially offset by an increase in time deposits. Checking accounts decreased $678.9 million to $6.65 billion at June 30, 2018 from $7.33 billion at December 31, 2017. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 75% of our total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2018 compared to 80% at December 31, 2017.

Borrowed funds increased by $683.5 million, or 15.3%, to $5.14 billion at June 30, 2018 from $4.46 billion at December 31, 2017 to fund the growth of the loan portfolio as deposits declined.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $34.5 million to $3.09 billion at June 30, 2018 from $3.13 billion at December 31, 2017, primarily attributed to the repurchase of 7.6 million shares of common stock for $103.0 million and cash dividends of $0.18 per share totaling $54.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $115.0 million and share-based plan activity of $17.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Bank remains significantly above FDIC "well capitalized" standards, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 10.91% at June 30, 2018.

About the Company

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of June 30, 2018 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 151 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

The Company, as previously announced, will host an earnings conference call on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The toll-free dial-in number is: (866) 218-2404. Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator and may avoid any delays in joining the conference call. Participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email and a calendar invitation for the event.

Conference Call Pre-registration link: http://dpregister.com/10121999

A telephone replay will be available beginning on July 27, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. (ET) through 9:00 a.m. (ET) on October 26, 2018. The replay number is (877) 344-7529, password 10121999. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on the Company's website www.investorsbank.com and archived for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets













June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Assets (Dollars in thousands)











Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,995



153,439



618,394

Equity securities 5,753



5,677



5,701

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 1,915,265



1,940,588



1,982,026

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,659,095, $1,717,381 and $1,820,125 at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 1,660,967



1,715,531



1,796,621

Loans receivable, net 20,537,087



20,351,232



19,852,101

Loans held-for-sale 5,949



1,011



5,185

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 247,410



264,919



231,544

Accrued interest receivable 73,944



74,200



72,855

Other real estate owned 5,190



4,873



5,830

Office properties and equipment, net 176,546



177,368



180,231

Net deferred tax asset 131,761



130,250



121,663

Bank owned life insurance 208,818



207,274



155,635

Goodwill and intangible assets 100,621



101,609



97,665

Other assets 99,586



97,706



3,793

Total assets $ 25,364,892



25,225,677



25,129,244

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Liabilities:









Deposits $ 16,917,405



16,546,325



17,357,697

Borrowed funds 5,144,987



5,361,260



4,461,533

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 116,482



128,745



104,308

Other liabilities 95,035



97,266



80,255

Total liabilities 22,273,909



22,133,596



22,003,793

Stockholders' equity 3,090,983



3,092,081



3,125,451

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,364,892



25,225,677



25,129,244



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018

June 30,

2017

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2017











(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income:



















Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale $ 211,791



204,722



192,891



416,513



378,852



Securities:





















GSE obligations 273



274



28



547



36





Mortgage-backed securities 19,633



20,022



17,274



39,655



33,983





Equity 33



35



30



68



78





Municipal bonds and other debt 2,432



2,258



2,136



4,690



6,204



Interest-bearing deposits 409



455



177



864



284



Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,831



3,801



2,972



7,632



6,165





Total interest and dividend income 238,402



231,567



215,508



469,969



425,602

Interest expense:



















Deposits

42,067



36,376



25,336



78,443



47,520



Borrowed funds 25,034



22,707



23,116



47,741



43,907





Total interest expense 67,101



59,083



48,452



126,184



91,427





Net interest income 171,301



172,484



167,056



343,785



334,175

Provision for loan losses 4,000



2,500



6,000



6,500



10,000





Net interest income after provision for loan losses 167,301



169,984



161,056



337,285



324,175

Non-interest income:



















Fees and service charges 5,230



5,458



4,962



10,688



9,890



Income on bank owned life insurance 1,543



1,286



1,166



2,829



1,891



Gain on loans, net 663



257



1,206



920



2,198



Gain (loss) on securities, net 1,147



(46)



48



1,101



1,275



Gain on sales of other real estate owned, net 184



153



251



337



425



Other income 2,711



2,002



1,687



4,713



3,344





Total non-interest income 11,478



9,110



9,320



20,588



19,023

Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and fringe benefits 60,799



59,061



53,881



119,860



111,155



Advertising and promotional expense 3,807



2,087



4,516



5,894



6,601



Office occupancy and equipment expense 14,717



16,578



14,333



31,295



29,180



Federal insurance premiums 4,525



4,500



3,900



9,025



7,610



General and administrative 693



500



842



1,193



1,576



Professional fees 3,801



4,402



14,580



8,203



22,001



Data processing and communication 7,106



6,123



5,914



13,229



11,774



Other operating expenses 7,136



7,834



8,302



14,970



15,929





Total non-interest expenses 102,584



101,085



106,268



203,669



205,826





Income before income tax expense 76,195



78,009



64,108



154,204



137,372

Income tax expense 19,098



20,084



24,475



39,182



51,719





Net income $ 57,097



57,925



39,633



115,022



85,653

Basic earnings per share $0.20



0.20



0.14



0.40



0.29

Diluted earnings per share $0.20



0.20



0.14



0.40



0.29























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 284,502,818



287,685,531



291,127,119



286,085,380



291,156,097



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 285,733,542



289,131,916



293,130,285



287,413,166



293,264,007







INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information







For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

June 30, 2017





Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning cash accounts $ 178,293

409

0.92 %

$ 199,283

455

0.91 %

$ 162,787

177

0.43 %

Equity securities 5,714

33

2.31 %

5,702

35

2.46 %

5,509

30

2.18 %

Debt securities available-for-sale 1,990,306

10,829

2.18 %

2,020,833

10,852

2.15 %

1,793,254

8,959

2.00 %

Debt securities held-to-maturity 1,693,025

11,509

2.72 %

1,759,737

11,702

2.66 %

1,672,517

10,479

2.51 %

Net loans 20,348,913

211,791

4.16 %

20,011,353

204,722

4.09 %

19,407,939

192,891

3.98 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 255,362

3,831

6.00 %

239,100

3,801

6.36 %

259,497

2,972

4.58 %

Total interest-earning assets 24,471,613

238,402

3.90 %

24,236,008

231,567

3.82 %

23,301,503

215,508

3.70 % Non-interest earning assets 741,974







697,486







761,432







Total assets

$ 25,213,587







$ 24,933,494







$ 24,062,935

































Interest-bearing liabilities:























Savings $ 2,146,880

2,953

0.55 %

$ 2,331,475

3,290

0.56 %

$ 2,120,219

2,045

0.39 %

Interest-bearing checking 4,487,247

14,057

1.25 %

4,812,897

13,579

1.13 %

4,266,755

8,346

0.78 %

Money market accounts 3,858,022

10,497

1.09 %

4,091,149

9,292

0.91 %

4,175,137

8,104

0.78 %

Certificates of deposit 4,017,105

14,560

1.45 %

3,398,732

10,215

1.20 %

2,887,454

6,841

0.95 %

Total interest-bearing deposits 14,509,254

42,067

1.16 %

14,634,253

36,376

0.99 %

13,449,565

25,336

0.75 %

Borrowed funds 5,060,767

25,034

1.98 %

4,667,160

22,707

1.95 %

4,980,705

23,116

1.86 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 19,570,021

67,101

1.37 %

19,301,413

59,083

1.22 %

18,430,270

48,452

1.05 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 2,535,093







2,508,888







2,458,208







Total liabilities 22,105,114







21,810,301







20,888,478





Stockholders' equity 3,108,473







3,123,193







3,174,457







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,213,587







$ 24,933,494







$ 24,062,935

































Net interest income

$ 171,301







$ 172,484







$ 167,056































Net interest rate spread



2.53 %





2.60 %





2.65 %



























Net interest earning assets $ 4,901,592







$ 4,934,595







$ 4,871,233

































Net interest margin



2.80 %





2.85 %





2.87 %



























Ratio of interest-earning assets to total

interest-bearing liabilities 1.25 X





1.26 X





1.26 X









INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information







For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017





Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:















Interest-earning cash accounts $ 188,730

864

0.92 %

$ 153,516

284

0.37 %

Equity securities 5,708

68

2.38 %

5,768

78

2.70 %

Debt securities available-for-sale 2,005,485

21,681

2.16 %

1,754,586

17,207

1.96 %

Debt securities held-to-maturity 1,726,197

23,211

2.69 %

1,698,489

23,016

2.71 %

Net loans 20,181,066

416,513

4.13 %

19,118,385

378,852

3.96 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 247,276

7,632

6.17 %

250,377

6,165

4.92 %



Total interest-earning assets 24,354,462

469,969

3.86 %

22,981,121

425,602

3.70 % Non-interest earning assets 719,852







758,317









Total assets $ 25,074,314







$ 23,739,438

























Interest-bearing liabilities:















Savings $ 2,238,667

6,243

0.56 %

$ 2,113,192

3,879

0.37 %

Interest-bearing checking 4,649,173

27,636

1.19 %

4,185,870

14,829

0.71 %

Money market accounts 3,973,942

19,789

1.00 %

4,177,217

15,294

0.73 %

Certificates of deposit 3,709,627

24,775

1.34 %

2,886,273

13,518

0.94 %

Total interest bearing deposits 14,571,409

78,443

1.08 %

13,362,552

47,520

0.71 %

Borrowed funds 4,865,051

47,741

1.96 %

4,801,159

43,907

1.83 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities 19,436,460

126,184

1.30 %

18,163,711

91,427

1.00 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 2,522,062







2,412,101









Total liabilities 21,958,522







20,575,812





Stockholders' equity 3,115,792







3,163,626









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,074,314







$ 23,739,438

























Net interest income

$ 343,785







$ 334,175























Net interest rate spread



2.56 %





2.70 %



















Net interest earning assets $ 4,918,002







$ 4,817,410

























Net interest margin



2.82 %





2.91 %



















Ratio of interest-earning assets to total

interest-bearing liabilities 1.25

X



1.27

X



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Performance Ratios





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018

June 30,

2017

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2017 Return on average assets 0.91 %

0.93 %

0.66 %

0.92 %

0.72 % Return on average equity 7.35 %

7.42 %

4.99 %

7.38 %

5.41 % Return on average tangible equity 7.59 %

7.67 %

5.16 %

7.63 %

5.59 % Interest rate spread 2.53 %

2.60 %

2.65 %

2.56 %

2.70 % Net interest margin 2.80 %

2.85 %

2.87 %

2.82 %

2.91 % Efficiency ratio 56.12 %

55.67 %

60.25 %

55.90 %

58.27 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.63 %

1.62 %

1.77 %

1.62 %

1.73 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.25



1.26



1.26



1.25



1.27



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

























June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017



Asset Quality Ratios:

















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.60 %

0.61 %

0.61 %



Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans

0.71 %

0.72 %

0.73 %



Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans

171.46 %

169.97 %

170.17 %



Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans

1.11 %

1.12 %

1.15 %























Capital Ratios:

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (1)



10.91 %

11.09 %

11.00 %



Common equity tier 1 risk-based (1)



13.27 %

13.58 %

13.94 %



Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (1)



13.27 %

13.58 %

13.94 %



Total Risk-Based Capital (1)



14.39 %

14.73 %

15.13 %



Equity to total assets (period end)



12.19 %

12.26 %

12.44 %



Average equity to average assets



12.33 %

12.53 %

12.74 %



Tangible capital to tangible assets (2)



11.84 %

11.90 %

12.10 %



Book value per common share (2)



$ 10.77



$ 10.68



$ 10.64





Tangible book value per common share (2)



$ 10.42



$ 10.33



$ 10.31

























Other Data:

















Number of full service offices



151



150



156





Full time equivalent employees



1,964



1,901



1,931















(1) Ratios are for Investors Bank and do not include capital retained at the holding company level.



(2) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.













Investors Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except share data)











Book Value and Tangible Book Value per Share Computation

















June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017











Total stockholders' equity $ 3,090,983



3,092,081



3,125,451

Goodwill and intangible assets 100,621



101,609



97,665

Tangible stockholders' equity $ 2,990,362



2,990,472



3,027,786













Book Value per Share Computation









Common stock issued 359,070,852



359,070,852



359,070,852

Treasury shares (60,029,302)



(57,274,414)



(52,944,765)

Shares outstanding 299,041,550



301,796,438



306,126,087

Unallocated ESOP shares (12,079,298)



(12,197,723)



(12,316,149)

Book value shares 286,962,252



289,598,715



293,809,938













Book Value per Share $ 10.77



$ 10.68



$ 10.64

Tangible Book Value per Share $ 10.42



$ 10.33



$ 10.31













Total assets $ 25,364,892



25,225,677



25,129,244

Goodwill and intangible assets 100,621



101,609



97,665

Tangible assets $ 25,264,271



25,124,068



25,031,579













Tangible capital to tangible assets 11.84 %

11.90 %

12.10 %

