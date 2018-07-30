Irrigation Controllers: The Global Market is Projected to Surpass $1.4 Billion by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 16%

DUBLIN, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Irrigation Controllers Market By Type (Smart Irrigation Controller, Tap Timer, Basic Controllers), Irrigation Type (Sprinkler Irrigation/Sprinkler, Drip Irrigation) & Application - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Irrigation Controllers Market is expected to reach USD 1,458.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to growing adoption of modern agriculture techniques, increasing demand for lawn and garden equipment, and increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation. However, declining farm income and high installation cost hampers the growth of the market to some extent.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of irrigation controllers market with respect to various product types and applications. The global irrigation controllers market is segmented on the basis of type (smart controller, tap timer, and basic controllers); irrigation type (sprinkler irrigation and drip irrigation); and application (non-agricultural and agriculture).



Smart controllers commanded the largest share in global market in 2017, mainly due to their higher adoption in the advanced countries and growing demand in developing countries owing to their variety of advantages over the traditional or basic irrigation controllers. In addition, factors such as rapid population growth, growing food and water scarcity, increase in awareness among farmers about the benefits of smart irrigation, and government promotions and investments are also augmenting the growth of the smart irrigation controllers market.



Geographically, the market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global irrigation controllers market in 2017. The factors such as increased automation in agriculture & adoption of advanced irrigation control systems; rising need to conserve water and reduce water stress; innovation in communication systems; presence of large number of lawn, gardens, sport grounds and golf courses; and government initiatives in micro irrigation supports the greater adoption of irrigation controllers in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Product Analysis

3.3. Regional Analysis

3.4. Competitive Landscape

3.5. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Government Initiative to Promote Water Conservation

4.2.2. Growing Adoption of Modern Agriculture Techniques

4.2.3. Growing Use of Irrigation Controller in Lawns and Gardens

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of Installation

4.3.2. Declining Farm Income

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Rising Automation in Irrigation

4.4.2. Significant Growth Potential in Developing Economies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Lack of Awareness of Advance Irrigation Technologies in Asia-Pacific Region



5. Global Irrigation Controller Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Smart Controller

5.2.1. Weather-Based Irrigation Controller

5.2.2. Sensor Based Irrigation Controller

5.3. Tap Timer

5.4. Basic Controller



6. Global Irrigation Controller Market, by Irrigation Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Sprinkler Irrigation

6.3. Drip Irrigation



7. Global Irrigation Controller Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Non-Agriculture

7.2.1. Introduction

7.2.2. Golf and Sports Grounds

7.2.3. Commercial

7.2.4. Residential

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Agriculture

7.3.1 Introduction

7.3.2. Open Field Agriculture

7.3.2.1. Cereals & Grains

7.3.2.2. Oilseeds and Pulses

7.3.2.3. Fruits and Vegetables

7.3.2.4. Other

7.3.3. Closed Field Agriculture



8. Geographic Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Introduction

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3. Canada

8.2.4. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Introduction

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. Germany

8.3.4. France

8.3.5. Russia

8.3.6. Italy

8.3.7. Spain

8.3.8. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Introduction

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Australia

8.4.5. India

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of World

8.5.1. Introduction

8.5.2. Latin America

8.5.2.1. Brazil

8.5.2.2. Argentina

8.5.2.3. Rest of Latin America

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. New Product Launches and Enhancement

9.3. Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations

9.4. Mergers and Acquisitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Hunter Industries Incorporated

10.2. Rain Bird Corporation

10.3. The Toro Company

10.4. Valmont Industries, Inc

10.5. Calsense

10.6. Galcon Ltd.

10.7. Nelson Irrigation Corporation

10.8. Weathermatic

10.9. Hydropoint Data Systems, Inc.

10.10. Signature Control Systems, Inc

10.11. Storm Industries, Inc.

10.12. Tucor, Inc.

10.13. Orbit Irrigation Products, Inc.

10.14. Holman Industries

10.15. Rachio Inc.

10.16. BaccaraGeva A.C.S. Ltd.

10.17. Mottech Water Solutions Ltd.

10.18. Lindsay Corporation

10.19. Netafim Limited



