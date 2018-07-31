31.07.2018 04:21:00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announcement to the Market - IFRS - Results for the 2nd Quarter of 2018

SÃO PAULO, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS.

As from January 1, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.

The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS for the first half of 2018 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations                                    

Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS  















 R$ million

Balance Sheet

BRGAAP

Adjustments and Reclassifications 2

IFRS


BRGAAP

Adjustments and Reclassifications 2

IFRS


Jun/30/2018




Dec/31/2017


Total Assets

1,542,684

(73,589)

1,469,095


1,503,503

(67,264)

1,436,239

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost 3 4 6

1,073,167

9,467

1,082,635


1,031,742

28,310

1,060,052

(-) Estimated Loss at Amortized Cost 5

(35,019)

(1,107)

(36,127)


(36,325)

(412)

(36,737)

Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4

104,216

(51,399)

52,817


103,538

(51,305)

52,233

(-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5

(3,299)

3,213

(86)


(2,892)

2,808

(84)

Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4

307,686

(27,519)

280,167


308,570

(35,034)

273,536

Tax Assets7

54,638

(7,663)

46,975


59,648

(15,399)

44,249

Investments in Associates and Jointly Controlled Entities, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets

41,295

1,418

42,713


39,224

3,766

42,990









Total Liabilities

1,407,686

(79,366)

1,328,320


1,364,565

(72,683)

1,291,883

Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6

1,119,760

(75,393)

1,044,367


1,088,090

(63,506)

1,024,584

Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4

31,923

753

32,676


26,930

281

27,211

Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5

1,948

3,079

5,027


1,950

2,972

4,922

Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan

188,429

1,064

189,493


180,445

787

181,232

Provisions

19,192

-

19,192


19,736

-

19,736

Tax Liabilities 7

10,094

(5,112)

4,982


20,440

(12,604)

7,836

Other Liabilities

36,340

(3,758)

32,582


26,974

(612)

26,362

Total Stockholders' Equity

134,998

5,777

140,775


138,938

5,418

144,356

Non-controlling Interests

13,240

1,198

14,439


12,014

964

12,978

Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8

121,758

4,579

126,336


126,924

4,454

131,378

























1 BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil;

2 Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS;

3 Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS;

4 Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost;

5 Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS;

6 Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities;

7 Difference in accounting, particularly differed taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies;

8 Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.

 

Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments.


Reconciliation














 R$ million



Stockholders' Equity *

Result *



Jun/30/2018

2nd Q/18

1st Q/18

2nd Q/17

1st H/18

1st H/17


 BRGAAP - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders

121,758

6,244

6,280

6,014

12,524

12,066


(a) Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets

(502)

(459)

91

163

(368)

(187)


(b) Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets

135

(57)

(75)

40

(132)

202


(c) Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

446

(2)

(2)

(2)

(4)

(4)


(d) Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets

2,271

(20)

45

(186)

25

(109)


(e) Financial Lease Operations

433

(40)

(40)

(34)

(80)

(57)


(f) Other adjustments

1,795

74

90

336

164

483


IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders

126,336

5,740

6,389

6,331

12,129

12,394


IFRS - Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders

14,439

154

168

318

322

261


IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders

140,775

5,894

6,557

6,649

12,451

12,655










* Events net of tax effects















Differences between IFRS and BRGAAP Financial Statements








(a) In the adoption of IFRS 9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS 39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of Expected Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9


(b) Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS 9.


(c) Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized.


(d) Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRS considers the recovery behavior.


(e) Under IFRS (IAS 17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets,  as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30,  2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08.


(f) Other Adjustments is mainly composed of reversal of Amortizations of Goodwill under  BRGAAP.








9 More details in the Complete Financial Statements for the first half of 2,018.






For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.




R$ million

Recurring Result

2nd Q/18

2nd Q/17


BRGAAP

IFRS

Variation

BRGAAP

IFRS

Variation

Result - Attributale to Controlling Stockholders

6,244

5,740

(504)

6,014

6,331

317

Exclusion of the Non-Recurring Events

138

17

(121)

155

31

(123)

Goodwill Amortization

150

-

(150)

123

-

(123)

Provisions for Contingencies

7

7

-

55

55

-

Impairment

10

10

-

7

7

-

Others

(29)

-

29

(31)

(31)

-

Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders

6,382

5,757

(625)

6,169

6,362

194

The tables in this report show the figures in million. Variations and summations, however, were calculated in units.

São Paulo, July 30, 2018.

Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco - Corporate Communication
+55 (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-announcement-to-the-market---ifrs---results-for-the-2nd-quarter-of-2018-300688881.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

