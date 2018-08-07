07.08.2018 20:15:00

Jason Draksler Signs With Mon Ethos Pro Ahead of 2018 NPC North American Championships

WINTHROP, Mass., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro signs fitness model and bodybuilder Jason Draksler.

Draksler, recently out of the U.S. Army, will be traveling to Pittsburgh to compete in the 2018 NPC North American Physique Bodybuilding Championships on August 29 through September 1.

Until recently, Coach Omar Ventura has monitored Draksler's eating and exercise from afar. He has prepared for the event almost exclusively from makeshift military gyms. "This week was the first time I have been in a real gym," says Draksler.

"In preparation for the event, he spends approximately two hours a day at the gym, seven days a week; doing cardio and weights and eating six meals a day, about 2.5-3 hours apart," says Omar Ventura of Team Ventura.

"He has a stunning look for modeling, and if Jason wins this event, he will become an IFBB Professional athlete, making him extremely marketable," says Draksler's agent David Whitaker, of Mon Ethos Pro.

Draksler was in Boston attending several photoshoots this past weekend. 

Media Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 855-451-5855
Email: press@monethos.com

Related Images

jason-draksler-signs-with-mon.jpg
Jason Draksler Signs With Mon Ethos Pro
Jason Draksler Signs With Mon Ethos Pro Photo credit: David Whitaker

jason-draksler-eating-healthy-in.jpg
Jason Draksler eating healthy in preparation for bodybuilding contest
Jason eating six meals a day, about 2.5-3 hours apart

Related Links

Agent - Mon Ethos Pro

Jason Draksler's Instagram

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jason-draksler-signs-with-mon-ethos-pro-ahead-of-2018-npc-north-american-championships-300693398.html

SOURCE Jason Draksler

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes in der Gewinnzone
Im Dienstagshandel baut die Wall Street das Vortagesplus aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB