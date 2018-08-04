Jay's Moving Company in Indianapolis Named to Indiana Business Journal's Fast 25 List

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jay's Moving Company has been named to 2018's Indianapolis Business Journal's (IBJ) Fast 25 List which recognizes the top 25 fastest growing companies in Indianapolis.

Jay Harper and his wife Virginia founded Jay's Moving Company in Indianapolis in 1951 and based the business on Christian values with a mission to do their very best for their customers at the fairest price they could deliver. Jay grew the business and ran it every day until he retired at age 80. Having found another family he could trust to continue and expand upon his mission, Jay sold the business to the Conner family (Ben Conner, Ryan and Annie Spencer, and Todd Hufford), who also own and operate Conner Insurance. Hufford, current president of Jay's Moving Company related, "We continue to operate Jay's Moving Company with the same values that Jay Harper founded the business on, and the the business continues to grow."

In January 2017, Jay's Moving Company acquired Colen Moving and Storage, an affiliate of United Van Lines, in Fort Wayne. This expansion has allowed Jay's Moving Company to better serve their customers by offering cross-country moves in addition to local residential moves and full-service business moves. Additionally, they offer storage vault services in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

From 2015 to 2017, Jay's Moving Company has experienced an 80% growth in revenue and has modernized both its marketing strategies and operational systems. The company's owners are also deeply committed to community involvement. In Indianapolis, they provide annual support for the Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash, Indy Humane's Mutt Strut, the MS Society's Walk MS, the 500 Festival's 10-Miler and Mini Marathon, various events for the Indiana Sports Corp, the Monument Circle Art Fair and the Shepherd Community Center Toy Drive. In Fort Wayne, they support Fort4Fitness.

