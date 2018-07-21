HENDERSON, Nev., July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Ordich is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Consulting in recognition of her role as a Consultant.

Located in St. Henderson, Nevada, Jessica Ordich is a private consultant firm that specializes in record management consulting services for municipalities, government agencies, and corporations.

Former Library Assistant at ITT Technical Institute, Ordich is a prominent professional within the field of consulting. Throughout her career, Ordich has attained extensive experience within the areas of, recording management, information literacy design and instruction, reference services, and library programming in corporate, academic, government, and public institutions.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Ordich earned her Master of Science degree in Library Science with a concentration in reference services for adults from Texas Women's University. In her previous years, Ordich obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language and Literature from Nevada State College.

To further her professional development, Ordich is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Library Association, Nevada Library Association, National Association of Professional Women, and USGS North American Phenology Program (Archives) volunteer from 2009 to present.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Ordich was named by ITT Technical Institutes Top 20 Learning Resource Centers in 2015 and was named as the highest rated campus department by ITT Tech students for 9 consecutive quarters. Additionally, Ordich earned CRLA International Tutor Training Program Certification in 2015, RTC Club Ride Star Partner Non-Gaming Honorable Mention, and earned Keesler AFB (AETC) Commander's, Vice Commander's, and Services Commander's Coins for excellence in community service at McBride Library in 2010.

When she is not working, Ordich enjoys painting and reading.

