Joint Commission International promotes health care quality and patient safety in India

Program focuses on accreditation's role in operational excellence and patient care

OAK BROOK, Illinois, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint Commission International (JCI) announces it will hold a three-day conference in two locations in India: on 1-3 August, 2018, in Mumbai; and on 6-8 August, 2018, in New Delhi. The JCI conference offers beneficial information to health care organizations interested in exploring international accreditation and explains how it impacts operational excellence and patient care.

During the program, "The JCI Way: Moving to the Next Level of Quality and Patient Safety," JCI experts and leaders will conduct small-group workshops and informative lectures focused on the pursuit of JCI accreditation and successfully address common quality improvement challenges. Participants will receive valuable tips and resources for quality improvement, whether their ultimate goal is achieving JCI accreditation or merely achieving better quality care for their patients.

"Our program explores the elements that make JCI the world's leader in health care accreditation and explains how our standards and survey process can help organizations all over the world improve the quality and safety of patient care today, tomorrow, and continuously," said Paul Reis, Associate Director, International Education, Joint Commission International.

The cost of the conference is $1,000 USD per attendee. For more information or to register for the program, go here for the Mumbai conference and here for the New Delhi conference. To find out about other upcoming JCI events and more, please visit JCI's website at: http://www.jointcommissioninternational.org/?ref=JCIPR/learn.

About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI) was established in 1994 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications and education programs, JCI extends The Joint Commission's mission worldwide by helping improve the quality of patient care. JCI works with international health care organizations, public health agencies, health ministries and others in more than 100 countries. Visit www.jointcommissioninternational.org for more details.

