BALTIMORE, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie R. Brahmer, MD., MSc, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as 2018 Oncologist of The Year in the field of Healthcare in recognition of her role as Oncologist at Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins.

Established since 1889 and headquartered in Baltimore, Johns Hopkins Medicine is a multi- billion dollar global health enterprise that is home to six academic and community hospitals, four suburban health care and surgery centers, and thirty nine primary and specialty care outpatient sites. With leadership, respect, and diversity at the forefront of the institutions values, John Hopkins mission is to "improve the health of the community and the world by setting the standard of excellence in medical education, research and clinical care. "

Having gathered over fifteen years of experience in the field of healthcare, Dr. Brahmer was inspired to enter the medical field when her grandfather was diagnosed with lymphoma. In addition to being a Co-Director, she is also the Director of the Thoracic Oncology Program and a Professor of Oncology at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins. In her current capacity, Dr. Brahmer directs the Kimmel Cancer Center on the Johns Hopkins Bayview campus and is co-principal investigator on Johns Hopkins' National Clinical Trials Network. Throughout her career, Dr. Brahmer has attained expertise within the areas of lung cancer, and medical oncology, mesothelioma, and clinical trials.

Early in her career, Dr. Brahmer attained her Medical degree from the University of Nebraska's Medical Center, and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Utah. Fellow of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dr. Brahmer is also Board Certified in Oncology through the American Board of Internal Medicine.

In an effort to further advance her professional development, Dr. Brahmer is an esteemed member of several organizations including the American Society of Clinical Oncology and American Association for Cancer Research. Founding Board Member for the National Lung Cancer Partnership, Dr. Brahmer is on the Medical Advisory Board of the Lung Cancer Research Fund and LUNGevity.

Outside of work, Dr. Brahmer enjoys spending time with her family, and her favorite vacation place is Sun Valley, Idaho.

Dr. Brahmer dedicates this recognition, to her family as well, along with her patients, and in loving memory of Michael Nash. She would also like to acknowledge her mentor, David Ettinger, M.D.

For more information, please visit www.hopkinsmedicine.org.

