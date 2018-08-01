KEPRO Appoints Susan T. Weaver as President

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEPRO, a leading medical management and cost containment solution provider for government and private sector clients in the health care sector, announced today that Susan T. Weaver, MD, FACP, has joined the company as President.

As President of KEPRO, Dr. Weaver will be responsible for driving new products and services into the commercial payer space in addition to serving as the lead operating executive, ultimately responsible for deploying corporate strategy and achieving expected results.

"I am extremely pleased that Susan is joining our executive leadership team to lead and cultivate KEPRO's approach to medical management and solution delivery," said KEPRO CEO Joseph A. Dougher. "Susan's extensive clinical expertise and business acumen will further KEPRO's goal in developing strategic and comprehensive solutions that will make a difference in the lives of those we serve."

Dr. Weaver most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for C3HealthcareRx, an innovative company providing in-home medication management and personalized pharmacy services. In her time as CEO the company doubled in size with the addition of two pharmacies and the expansion of licensing to 13 states. In addition, Dr. Weaver reorganized operations to deliver outcomes for a large national health plan and system to create a scalable, replicable model.

Before her time at C3HealthcareRx, Dr. Weaver served as the Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, the state's largest insurer, where she led the company's Health Delivery Redesign and Network Management divisions as well as Medical Policy, Medical expense strategy, disease management and wellness programs, network quality and performance, quality improvement accreditation, and appeals and grievances.

Dr. Weaver previously held various executive positions at WakeMed Health & Hospitals, including serving as the organization's Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs and Physician Practices. She is also a founding member and former Executive Director of Alliance Medical Ministry, a not-for-profit organization providing a medical home to the working uninsured of Wake County, NC.

"With KEPRO's recent acquisition of Health Information Designs and moving into the Pharmacy Utilization field, Susan's experience and clinical knowledge will be paramount in the development and delivery of our holistic care management model and solutions," stated Dougher. "Her expertise and experience will be a cornerstone in the future growth of our company."

Dr. Weaver received her B.S. in Psychology from Duke University, and her M.D. from Duke University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts and is board-certified in Internal Medicine and a fellow of the American College of Physicians.

