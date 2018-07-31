Kiehl's Since 1851 Embarks On Ninth Annual LifeRide For amfAR

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's Since 1851, the venerable New York-based purveyor of fine quality skin and hair care continues its long-standing commitment to support HIV/AIDS charities, with its enduring partnership with amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, and the ninth annual charity motorcycle ride, Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR, Aug. 6-Aug. 10, 2018.

Conceived by the company's history with motorcycles and its philanthropic heritage, the Ninth Annual Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR continues the brand's commitment to supporting HIV/AIDS organizations, and will heighten awareness and raise funds for amfAR's quest to end HIV/AIDS.

This year, the charity ride blankets Southern California over 5 days, and will rally with the public at 8 stores along the route, where the public is invited to meet the riders, learn more about amfAR, and contribute to the non-profit.

Chris Salgardo, Kiehl's Brand Ambassador and Kevin Robert Frost, CEO,amfAR will ride from Los Angeles to San Diego, with Gilles Marini, actor, Days of Our Lives, tattoo artistLuke Wessman, top men's style influencer, Blake Scott, and music photographer Travis Shinn.

And, as these riders make their way through Southern California, this year supporters will be able to ride along with them, courtesy of CycleBar. The premium indoor cycling brand will be offering Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR classes in select CycleBar studios nationwide, and Kiehl's will donate $30 per bike in one of these classes, as part of its overall donation to amfAR.

Kiehl's will donate a total of $150,000 to amfAR over the course of this year's events and activities. At the conclusion of this year's ride, Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR will have ridden more than 12,000 miles since 2010, and raised more than $1.9 million, funding ten cure-related research projects.

JOIN THE RIDE!

Kiehl's and amfAR invite all to be a part of the ride: Press and public are welcome at the following stops:

MONDAY, AUG 6—LOS ANGELES

Kiehl's Since 1851 , The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3 rd St., Los Angeles , 12:30-1:30 PM

Kiehl's at Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles , 2:00-3:00 PM





The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, , TUESDAY, AUG. 7—MANHATTAN BEACH

Kiehl's Since 1851 , Manhattan Village , 3200 Sepulveda Ave., Manhattan Beach , 12:00-1:00 PM

Kiehl's Since 1851, Los Cerritos Center, 239 Los Cerritos Center, Cerritos , 2:00-3:00 PM





Los Cerritos Center, 239 Los Cerritos Center, , WEDNESDAY, AUG 8—COSTA MESA

Kiehl's Since 1851 , South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa , 12:30-1:30 PM

Kiehl's at Nordstrom , South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa , 2:30-3:30 PM





Kiehl's Since 1851, Fashion Valley, 7007 Friars Rd., San Diego , 11:00 AM-12:00 PM

Kiehl's Since 1851, Westfield UTC, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego , 1:00 PM-2:00 PM

RIDE ALONG AT CYCLEBAR

CycleBar studios have joined LifeRide this year, with the next best thing to dedicated riders on motorcycles: dedicated riders on stationary bikes!

CycleBar riders will be able to ride along with LifeRide and help contribute to Kiehl's overall donation to amfAR. Select CycleBar studios nationwide will host Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR classes, Aug. 6 through Aug. 10, 2018, and Kiehl's will donate $30 per bike as part of its overall donation to amfAR.

To sign up at a CycleBar studio near you, please visit http://www.cyclebar.com/kiehlsrideforaidsresearch.

THE CURE IS IN OUR HANDS

Kiehl's customers nationwide can join LifeRide and the fight against HIV/AIDS:

Share a selfie with a heart ❤ ️ made from your hands , tag @Kiehls, @amfAR and hashtag #LifeRide9. Kiehl's will donate $30 for every Instagram or Twitter post, up to $125,000 , as part of its overall donation to amfAR to help fund a cure for HIV/AIDS.





, tag @Kiehls, @amfAR and hashtag #LifeRide9. Kiehl's will donate for every Instagram or Twitter post, up to , as part of its overall donation to amfAR to help fund a cure for HIV/AIDS. Join the ride at CycleBar! Select CycleBar studios nationwide will host Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR classes, with Kiehl's donating $30 per bike in one of these classes, as part of its overall donation to amfAR. Sign up for one of these classes here!





Select CycleBar studios nationwide will host Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR classes, with Kiehl's donating per bike in one of these classes, as part of its overall donation to amfAR. Sign up for one of these classes here! Limited Edition Ultimate Strength Hand Salve benefits amfAR: 100% of the purchase price from the sale of this product, up to $25,000 , will benefit amfAR. Limited Edition Ultimate Strength Hand Salve will be available for $28.50 at all Kiehl's retail stores, Kiehls.com and specialty store partners nationwide.





100% of the purchase price from the sale of this product, up to , will benefit amfAR. will be available for at all Kiehl's retail stores, Kiehls.com and specialty store partners nationwide. Donate in-store. All Kiehl's retail stores nationwide will be accepting donations for amfAR. To find your closest store, please visit the store locator on Kiehls.com.

Together, from all of these elements, and with the help of our friends, customers and riders, by the end of the ninth annual Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR, Kiehl's will have raised more than $150,000 in 2018, and more than $1,900,000 in total for amfAR via motorcycle rides and event donations since 2010. Join us on LifeRide…help amfAR make AIDS history.

TENTH CURE-RELATED GRANT

The proceeds from the 2018 Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR will fund a specific grant to aid the research of Dr. Gabriel Ozorowski, a scientist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA.

Dr. Ozorowski received a grant under the Mathilde Krim Fellowships in Basic Biomedical Research, an annual research initiative created to support bright young scientists seeking innovative solutions to HIV/AIDS. Dr. Ozorowski plans to use an innovative technique called cryo-EM in the search for new antiretroviral drugs in a class called fusion inhibitors. Only one fusion inhibitor – initially characterized by amfAR-funded researcher Dr. Carl Wild – has ever been approved for use. Cryo-EM, is a technique that freezes molecules in action and can reveal exquisite detail about their structure. The technique is so powerful that it earned its inventors the 2017 Nobel Prize in chemistry.

With cryo-EM, Dr. Ozorowski is discovering previously unknown structures of Env, the viral protein that is the target of fusion inhibitors. He is using the frozen images of Env obtained through cryo-EM to make predictions about which drugs are likely to interact with Env. In so doing, he hopes to isolate a drug, or small molecule that can act as a new fusion inhibitor.

For more, visit www.amfar.org/krim-grants-bbr-2017/.

#LifeRide9 #Kiehls #BeEpic

To find out more about LifeRide, obtain a schedule of events, or get involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS, please visit https://www.kiehls.com/liferide.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiehls-since-1851-embarks-on-ninth-annual-liferide-for-amfar-300689331.html

