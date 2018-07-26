Kyle Pease Foundation's Founders to Compete as This Year's Only Duo in the IRONMAN World Championship

ATLANTA, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kyle Pease Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of the disabled through sports, will compete in the quintessential physical endurance race this fall at the IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. An opportunity the Foundation's founders have sought since 2012, Kyle and Brent Pease were selected to compete among 2,400 of the world's toughest athletes at the race's 40th anniversary event taking place on Oct. 13, 2018.

Competing to further the Foundation's mission of inclusion, the three-time IRONMAN finishers will take on the most challenging single-day endurance event on the planet. The only wheelchair assisted team participating in the race, Kyle and Brent, will have to complete a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and a 26.2 mile run in less 17 hours – a feat that only one other duo has accomplished.

"The Pease brothers truly exemplify the IRONMAN mantra that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.® Not only by their proven physical and mental abilities, but by their compassion and dedication to empower athletes of all abilities to compete," shares Sarah Hartmann, Acting Executive Director of the IRONMAN Foundation. "We're honored to have the brothers join us in Kona and are looking forward to celebrating with them at the finish line."

Since its inception in 2011, the Kyle Pease Foundation has championed more than 100 athletes across 60 events, and has raised more than $1.5 million in aid of disabled persons in sport. In addition to races, the Foundation offers support through programs such as scholarship opportunities, purchasing adaptive sports equipment and participating in educational campaigns around Cerebral Palsy and other disabilities. To fulfill its vision to create opportunities of inclusion for every disabled person, it supports athletes from across the country and competes year-round in an average of 15 events, including five nationally recognized races, including the Atlanta Peachtree Road Race, New York City Marathon, Marine Corp Marathon and various IRONMAN competitions.

"Since we started this journey in 2011, it's been our dream to compete in the IRONMAN World Championship. It's not only a chance to race in the same field as some of the most athletically fit people in the world, but it also gives us a global platform to show that the inclusion of disabled persons in endurance sports create a path to permanent change well beyond the finish line," says Kyle Pease, co-founder of the Kyle Pease Foundation. "Competing alongside my brother against the best athletes in the sport will be one of the greatest moments of my life. We can't wait to share with the world what our foundation and its mission are all about."

To support the Kyle Pease Foundation, and follow Kyle and Brent's journey to Kona, visit http://www.kylepeasefoundation.org.

About the Kyle Pease Foundation

For more information, please visit http://www.kylepeasefoundation.org or check out the Together We Wheel documentary.

